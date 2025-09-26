Eat This Before Every Meal

You made yourself dinner and are about to sit down to a nice meal of grilled chicken, a baked potato and some roasted broccoli. You pick up your fork to dig into that big buttery potato. But wait! You’d be doing yourself a much bigger favor if you swapped that first bite for some broccoli instead.

Yes, eating healthy is about what’s on your plate. But you can take things even further in the good-for-you department if you pay attention to the order in which you eat your food.

The CliffsNotes version? Eat your non-starchy vegetables first — such as ﻿Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, greens, peppers, eggplant, broccoli and cucumbers. Move on﻿ to protein — or eat it alongside the vegetables. Then, save the carbs and more starchy veggies, like potatoes, corn, green peas and winter squashes, for last.

Here’s a deeper look at why this veggies-first approach is beneficial and some tips on how to implement it in your daily meals.

1. It reduces your post﻿-meal blood sugar

When you eat, your body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, causing your blood sugar to rise. Eating foods high in carbs on an empty stomach can cause your blood sugar to spike even more.

Frequent blood sugar spikes can increase your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes — and for those who already have diabetes, they can lead to severe complications like ketoacidosis (diabetic coma), a serious condition in which the body produces dangerous levels of acids called ketones. Non-starchy vegetables are rich in fiber, which slows down your digestion, so when eaten first, they help keep your blood sugar more stable.

Dr. Alpana Shukla, director of clinical research at the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, has conducted several studies on the benefits of the vegetables-first approach to eating. And even she was shocked when, in one of her studies, her team found that eating vegetables and protein before carbohydrates reduced post-meal blood sugar by roughly half in people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

“This is the kind of effect you might expect from taking a medication for diabetes treatment,” Shukla says.

2. It helps you prioritize more nutrient-dense food

“Vegetables are good sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals, as well as countless naturally occurring phytonutrients — think antioxidants,” says Sandra Zhang, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Frances Stern Nutrition Center at Tufts Medical Center.

So if you’re comparing a cup of white rice with a cup of sautéed spinach, the spinach is going to give you much more of a nutritional bang for your buck. Spinach is loaded with things like vitamin K, folate, vitamin A, iron, vitamin C, manganese, magnesium, vitamin B2, calcium, potassium, fiber, phosphorus and zinc, while white rice is mostly starch and contains significantly less micronutrients.