AARP Smart Guide to Keeping Your Memory Sharp

Just like the rest of your body, your brain changes as you age, and memory loss can become an issue. Although there is no guaranteed solution to memory loss, you can modify your risk and adapt certain lifestyle changes to help keep your brain as healthy and sharp as possible. We’ve rounded up 22 tips from an array of medical professionals that may help you improve your memory and maintain overall brain wellness.
Note: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice. Consult your physician to determine what’s best for your situation.
WHERE TO START
1. Review your medication side effects
If you’ve felt a little foggy lately, it might be time to look at the side effects of your medications. Benzodiazepines, which treat anxiety and seizures; tricyclic antidepressants (older class); narcotic painkillers (opioids); sleeping aids; incontinence drugs; and even some antihistamines can cause brain fog. Be sure to consult your health care professional before stopping or reducing the dosage on any prescribed medications, and always be upfront with your health care team on all medications and supplements you’re taking.
2. Review medication dosages
“Changes in the body [due to normal aging] affect how medications are metabolized and cleared, and certain medications — if they’re not dosed appropriately — can be potentially harmful, affect memory and cause brain fog,” says Martine Sanon, M.D., an associate professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. If you’re experiencing new or sudden brain fog, make an appointment with your primary care physician to review all the medications and supplements you take. Discuss with your doctor whether these medications are necessary, and ask about possible drug interactions. You may be able to review your entire medication list with a pharmacist or other qualified health care professional in person, by phone or via video chat. Medicare Part D covers this service. It’s called a comprehensive medication review (CMR).
3. Take the cognitive assessment on Staying Sharp
AARP Staying Sharp is an online program that shows you how to build habits that support your brain health. For those who want deeper insights, AARP members or those registered on aarp.org can take the free cognitive assessment to see how they perform that day on certain aspects of cognition, including reasoning, memory and attention. You can take the assessment every 30 days.
4. Schedule a memory screening
A memory screening, covered yearly by Medicare Part B for those who are 65 or older, should be part of your annual wellness visit. The screening can check for conditions including dementia, depression, anxiety or delirium. Based on your results, your doctor can work with you on a plan.
5. Check hormone levels
In women, changes in hormone levels during perimenopause (typically from the late 30s to mid-50s) and menopause (on average around age 51) can affect memory. Though you might not feel so sharp when hormone production first drops, once the body recalibrates to the new hormone levels, the fog should clear. “In those situations, it would be good to see a gynecologist to talk about the potential role hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could play,” says Joel Salinas, M.D., a clinical assistant professor of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and chief medical officer for Isaac Health, an online dementia care service.
6. Check your blood pressure
Untreated high blood pressure — 130/80 or higher — in midlife can affect dementia risk later in life. Normal blood pressure is 120/80 or less, and maintaining this is critically important to reduce the risk of developing dementia. High blood pressure hardens your arteries, including the arteries in your brain, which will eventually impede the flow of blood and oxygen into the brain and debris out of it. “We’re not as good at getting rid of stuff because our arteries and veins aren’t doing their job as well as possible,” due to age says Gregg Day, M.D., a neurologist and memory specialist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
7. Have your cholesterol checked
Having high cholesterol — a total of 240 mg/dl or more — is a risk factor for several different types of dementia. Most healthy adults should have their cholesterol checked during a routine physical every four to six years, though some individuals should have their cholesterol checked more frequently. As with your blood pressure, it’s important to manage your cholesterol levels through diet and lifestyle changes, medication, or both. Some may be able to keep their cholesterol under control with a heart-healthy diet that’s low in saturated fat and high in fiber. It helps to maintain a healthy weight, exercise most days, quit smoking and limit drinks to one per day for women and two for men. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, your doctor can prescribe cholesterol-lowering medications.
