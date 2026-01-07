Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Take control of student loan debt! Sign up for a free, live workshop on 1/8 and speak with experts.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron?

Signs of a COVID ﻿infection caused by the variant ﻿can come on fast﻿ and mimic a cold for some

man sneezing into a tissue
FG Trade / Getty Images
By

Rachel Nania,

 
Updated September 29, 2022
AARP
Published January 10, 2022
/ Updated September 29, 2022

Omicron has been circulating in the U.S. for just about a year now, and in that time, researchers have learned more about the variant, including the symptoms it can cause.

It isn’t always the case that a new version of the coronavirus brings about a new batch of symptoms. In fact, when comparing variants, there are usually more symptom similarities than there are differences, says Scott Roberts, M.D., assistant professor and associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine.

And for the most part, that seems to hold true with omicron and its subvariants, including the now-dominant BA.5. But health experts have noted a few differences between the omicron family and its predecessors.

For instance, some studies report that loss of taste and smell — once a telltale sign of COVID-19 — occurs less often in omicron infections. It doesn’t even make the list of the top five symptoms in the ongoing ZOE COVID Study, according to a Sept. 13 update.  And when comparing rates of smell and taste loss during the earlier phases of the pandemic to more recent variant waves, researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University found that the chances of the symptom occurring were 17 percent for omicron, 44 percent for delta and 50 percent for the alpha variant.

A sore throat and hoarse voice may also be more common among people infected with omicron, compared with delta, researchers in the U.K. discovered. Their study, published in The Lancet, also suggests that brain fog and dizziness are less prevalent in omicron cases.

Symptoms of Omicron BA.5 variant

The symptoms that arise from a case of COVID-19 caused by the now-dominant omicron strain — known as BA.5 — don’t seem to differ from those caused by its parent variant or any of the other omicron offshoots, experts say. According to the American Medical Association (AMA), the most common symptoms of BA.5 are:

  • Fever
  • Runny nose
  • Coughing
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Fatigue  

Is omicron a mild variant?

Omicron and its subvariants are highly contagious — they’re even known for reinfecting people who recently got over COVID-19. Still, omicron appears to cause less severe illness than previous variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. Research also suggests that people who are infected with omicron are sick for shorter periods of time than those with delta.

That said, lots of different factors can affect the severity of symptoms, the CDC says, and vaccination status is one of them. By the time omicron arrived near the end of 2021, we had a “more highly vaccinated population,” says Laraine Washer, M.D., an infectious disease physician at University of Michigan. And ever since, vaccine and booster eligibility has only expanded.

Health officials are now recommending that everyone 12 and older get an updated booster shot that’s designed to better target omicron and its subvariants.

Another consideration: Shortly after omicron burst on the scene, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two antiviral medications that can help keep a mild infection from progressing to a serious one. More than 1 million prescriptions for these antiviral pills were filled at pharmacies between Dec. 23, 2021, and May 21, 2022, a CDC report shows.

And while many people who have come down with an omicron infection dodged serious COVID-19 complications, it’s important to note that omicron is not mild for everyone. Hundreds of Americans are still dying from COVID-19 each day. Hospitalization rates have decreased dramatically since their peak in January, but still, thousands of individuals are still being admitted daily for COVID-19 — and the vast majority of them are older Americans.  

Cold and flu season adds to confusion

Although milder symptoms are better in many respects, omicron has made it more difficult for people to tell what’s COVID-19 and what’s just a cold — or the flu or a whole host of other respiratory illnesses that circulate this time of year.

Roberts says the solution is to “take any symptom seriously, even a mild symptom.” And if you start sneezing or feeling feverish, take an at-home test. A simple swab of the nose can tell you whether you have COVID-19 in about 15 minutes. Individuals with Medicare can get up to eight free tests a month, and many private insurance plans also cover them. Don’t have insurance? Check with your local health center or testing site (find one on covid.gov/tests) — many are offering them for free. 

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

If your test comes back positive, ask your doctor if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 treatment, such as one of the new antivirals — even if your symptoms are mild. Starting the medications right away can significantly reduce your risks for being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Staring at a negative result, even with symptoms raging? It’s possible you have COVID-19 but took the test before the virus was detectable. The FDA recommends taking another test 48 hours after the first. A PCR test (short for polymerase chain reaction), administered at doctors’ offices or testing sites, can also confirm your suspicions.

Another option to consider if you test negative for COVID-19 but feel ill is a flu test, Washer says, since there are also treatments specific to this illness that can help you feel better. And like COVID-19, the influenza vaccine can help prevent serious flu complications from ever occurring. The CDC recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October; adults 65 and older should ask for the high-dose version.

Finally, don’t forget all the preventive efforts that can help you dodge an omicron infection in the first place. Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and avoid poorly ventilated areas. Also, opt for outdoor activities over indoor ones, and if transmission rates are high in your area, wear a mask in indoor public places.

generic-video-poster

Editor's Note: This story, originally published Jan. 10, 2022, has been updated to reflect new information.

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

More on health

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Benefits Recommended For You

See All