How Long Does a Cold Last?

The runny nose and congestion from a common cold may feel as if it will never end, but cold viruses — rhinovirus is the most common one — only last so long.

If you know that your symptoms are from a common cold and nothing else, you can do things to find relief and perhaps even shorten the time you’re under the weather. Most people develop symptoms within one to three days of exposure to a cold virus, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Age plays a role in how you respond to a cold. That is, the older you get, the less strong your immune system may be.

Typical duration of a common cold

From three to five days after exposure, you generally feel worse with a common cold, says Dr. Jeffrey Zavala, who sits on the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Cold Count Most adults contract about two to three colds each year (children have more), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. Other estimates say older adults have about one cold per year. While some experts say older adults get fewer colds, they do tend to last longer, the Mayo Clinic reports. There’s also a higher risk of complications from a cold, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can linger for several days, sometimes up to a week or two, says Dr. Keith S. Kaye, a professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

“Typically, you should at least start feeling at least a bit better within four to seven days from when symptoms begin,” Kaye adds. “Complete, or almost complete, resolution of symptoms should typically occur within seven to 10 days.”

If a cold passes, you may still have a dry cough from lung irritation, which can last for another three weeks. This can be normal. The cough should slowly dissipate, Zavala says.

Age isn’t the only factor that goes into how long symptoms last, Kaye says. Other diseases that might compromise your immune system, like cancer, may cause symptoms to stick around longer, he notes.

There are two main reasons for this prolonged duration, says Dr. Hamadullah Shaikh, an assistant professor of medicine at Rutgers’ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. First, reduced mucus clearance can delay the removal of viruses from the respiratory tract; second, immunity naturally wanes with age. Both can contribute to “longer and sometimes more severe colds,” Shaikh explains.

Types of colds

Not all colds are the same. You may have a cold in your head or chest. Along with that, adenoviruses are more mild, while the flu, COVID-19 and RSV can cause more serious illness, says Dr. Ravi Ramaswamy, a professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine and medical education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

A common cold virus can turn into a chest cold if the virus moves from your nose and throat to your lungs. Sometimes, bacteria will cause chest colds.

Traditional common colds include such symptoms as a runny nose, sore throat, sneezing, dry cough, low-grade fever or fatigue. As long as you can keep the congestion moving, you may be able to prevent it from becoming an infection like sinusitis, Zavala says.