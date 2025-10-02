AARP Hearing Center
Fever. Fatigue. Muscle aches. A cough. With respiratory illness season in full swing, it can be challenging to identify the exact cause of these symptoms.
One major clue that you may have the flu is if your symptoms developed abruptly. Those associated with COVID-19, on the other hand, tend to start out mild and gradually worsen.
But that’s not to say the flu always announces itself in the regular way — particularly among people over 65. In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, older patients were less likely than younger ones to report fever, cough and sore throat — arguably the most common flu symptoms — and as a result, weren’t diagnosed as quickly, if at all. That can be problematic if you’re 65 and older, since age alone ups your chances of getting hit much harder by a bout with the flu.
Blame your immune system, which weakens with age, “so all infections are more severe, as are complications from infections,” says infectious disease specialist Dr. Purvi Parikh, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “Those over 65 may also have other chronic medical problems like heart disease and diabetes that make it even harder to fight off infections."
That explains why 70 to 85 percent of seasonal-flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 and older, and 50 to 70 percent of seasonal-flu-related hospitalizations have happened among older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“There’s always been clear knowledge that people over 65 are at an increased risk of severe complications from influenza, and hospitalization or death,” says Dr. Paul Auwaerter, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases and professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. That’s why it’s important to get up to speed on flu symptoms and see your doctor if you have any or all of the following, especially if you have a medical condition such as heart disease or diabetes.
1. Fever
All kinds of things can make your body temperature venture north or south of the well-known benchmark of 98.6 F.
More From AARP
8 Superfoods for Your Immune SystemAdd these protective powerhouses to your diet to get ready for cold and flu season … and beyond
7 Daily Habits That Help Fight Off VirusesTaking these steps every day can bolster your health and immune system
5 Ways to Boost Your Immune SystemScience-backed tips for strengthening your immune response quickly and effectively