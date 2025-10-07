Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Care for America’s Caregivers

By
AARP
 
Updated October 08, 2025
Comments
Published February 08, 2024
/ Updated October 08, 2025

When a loved one needs care, family members, friends and neighbors step up. That’s what Americans do: We take care of our own. But too often, society and elected officials overlook the critical role family caregivers serve. That must change. We must help family caregivers save money and time and provide the support they need.

Today, 63 million Americans — 1 in 4 adults — are caring for older parents, spouses and other loved ones. Family caregivers provide $600 billion in unpaid care each year, helping family members live independently at home and in their communities — where they want to be. Without them, many older Americans would be forced into costly nursing homes, with taxpayers footing the bill.    

But the financial toll on family caregivers is great.

  • About 80 percent pay out of their own pockets to help meet their loved ones’ needs, averaging over $7,200 each year, or about 25 percent of their income.
  • Nearly half report negative impacts such as taking on more debt; stopping saving or using up short-term savings; leaving bills unpaid or paying them late; borrowing money from family or friends; or struggling to afford basics like food and medicine.
  • Many must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely because of caregiving responsibilities, jeopardizing their own long-term financial security.

As America ages, the demand for care will only grow. By 2034, adults 65 and older will outnumber children under 18, while the pool of potential caregivers will shrink. Without urgent action, families, communities and taxpayers will all pay the price.

Save Family Caregivers Money

Commonsense solutions are on the table. AARP is fighting for policies that ease caregivers’ financial pressures, including two bipartisan bills before Congress that could put money back in their pockets: 

  • The Credit for Caring Act (S. 925/H.R. 2036) would create a new, annual, nonrefundable federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible working family caregivers to help address the financial challenges of caring for older parents, spouses and other loved ones while remaining in the workforce. 
  • The Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act (S. 1565/H.R. 138) would allow people to use their pretax flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts on qualified medical expenses for their parents or parents-in-law. 

Save Family Caregivers Time and Get Some Commonsense Support

Family caregivers are taking on everything —from bathing and meal prep to managing medications, arranging transportation and handling medical tasks — with little or no training. On average, they devote 27 hours a week to providing care, and nearly 1 in 4 provide the equivalent of a full-time job at 40-plus hours per week. They are holding up a broken long-term care system, sacrificing their own health and too often doing it alone.

As our population ages, the president’s administration and Congress can take action to save caregivers time and help them get some support by:

  • Ensuring family caregivers are identified and included in their loved one’s care planning and provide them with the training, education and support they need through Medicare, Hospital at Home and transitional care services.
  • Expanding access to respite care through annual Medicare payment rules, Medicare Advantage plans or other administrative tools so caregivers can recharge and continue providing care.
  • Using caregiver needs assessments to identify what support a caregiver needs, whether it’s training, resources or services, and provide or connect the caregiver to that support.
  • Reintroducing and passing the Connecting Caregivers to Medicare Act, which would promote the 1-800-MEDICARE helpline so caregivers can access critical information. Also, passing the Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers (ABC) Act (S. 1227/H.R. 2491), which would cut red tape and improve customer service across Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

AARP’s Commitment to Family Caregivers

Family caregivers are the backbone of America’s long-term care system, and AARP is committed to standing with them. From federal and state advocacy to free tools and resources, AARP provides the support caregivers need while fighting for policies that ease their financial, physical, and emotional challenges.

  • Robust state advocacy: AARP has led and supported state-level efforts to ease family caregivers’ challenges, helping to pass hundreds of laws nationwide. This includes securing paid family and medical leave in 13 states and the District of Columbia (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington) and advancing tax credits and reimbursement programs in states like Maine, Maryland, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
  • GUIDE: AARP has also supported GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), Medicare’s pilot program that helps keep dementia patients safe and avoid hospital visits.
  • AARP state resource guides: AARP’s state-by-state Family Caregiver Resource Guides help family caregivers access key programs, services and agencies right in their community.
  • AARP.org/caregiving: AARP’s online caregiving hub provides tools and information available in English and Spanish.
  • 211 Caregiver Support Program: Now available in 25 states and Puerto Rico and reaching 14.6 million family caregivers, AARP and United Way Worldwide’s program connects family caregivers to essential services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline.
  • AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook: AARP’s official caregiving Facebook group serves as a place for family caregivers nationwide to connect, share practical tips, offer support and discuss their shared experiences.
  • I Am a Caregiver: AARP’s nationwide movement empowers family caregivers and those who support them — a growing voting bloc  to raise their hands and show lawmakers that they can’t ignore the needs of so many Americans.
  • Research: AARP’s distinguished research and analyses provide insights into what family caregivers need and the federal and state policies that can improve their quality of life, including:
%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All