When a loved one needs care, family members, friends and neighbors step up. That’s what Americans do: We take care of our own. But too often, society and elected officials overlook the critical role family caregivers serve. That must change. We must help family caregivers save money and time and provide the support they need.

Today, 63 million Americans — 1 in 4 adults — are caring for older parents, spouses and other loved ones. Family caregivers provide $600 billion in unpaid care each year, helping family members live independently at home and in their communities — where they want to be. Without them, many older Americans would be forced into costly nursing homes, with taxpayers footing the bill.

But the financial toll on family caregivers is great.

About 80 percent pay out of their own pockets to help meet their loved ones’ needs, averaging over $7,200 each year, or about 25 percent of their income.

Nearly half report negative impacts such as taking on more debt; stopping saving or using up short-term savings; leaving bills unpaid or paying them late; borrowing money from family or friends; or struggling to afford basics like food and medicine.

Many must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely because of caregiving responsibilities, jeopardizing their own long-term financial security.

As America ages, the demand for care will only grow. By 2034, adults 65 and older will outnumber children under 18, while the pool of potential caregivers will shrink. Without urgent action, families, communities and taxpayers will all pay the price.