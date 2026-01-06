The last time Brice Hancock and I talked this long face-to-face, we were in our mid-20s, close to breaking up (again) and living in an East Baltimore graveyard (we lived in the caretaker’s house rent-free in exchange for opening and closing the gates). Brice was a guitarist living his life; I was a band girlfriend living his life.

Thirty years later, I’m on his couch in Colorado, asking what my weak spots were back then.

Members only

“I think sometimes maybe you played small, like you dumbed down parts of your personality to be around me,” he says.

I’ve traveled two time zones westward for this first leg of a multinational self-reflection tour. The idea came to me two months before my 55th birthday, after finding 29 journals in my attic dating back to high school. I read about my first boyfriend being a convict, that I hate when toilet paper rolls don’t spin around in public restrooms, and poem after poem of ﻿grief and longing. The highly detailed documentation made me more than nostalgic. It made me ask that tired, age-old question: “Who am I?”

Hancock (left) and Flanigan reunite to discuss their their long-ago relationship. Courtesy Robin Flanigan

Factually speaking, I’m someone who went through the breakup of a 22-year marriage (not Brice). I’ve raised a child with a serious mental health condition. I tend to put others first.

While I’ve done a lot of personal growth since my Baltimore days — I definitely know who I’m not — I realized that even at 55, I’m not quite sure who I am.

For the answer, I decided to interview exes, friends, former coworkers, family and others using the same nine questions:

What is your earliest memory of me?

How would you describe me when we met?

How would you describe me now?

What do you think my insecurities or weak spots were/are?

How do I handle conflict?

What brings me joy?

What did you think I was going to pursue as a career?

What’s your favorite memory of us?

Have I impacted, influenced or challenged your life in any way?

The structured format is my way of adding some so-called “scientific rigor” into my experiment, as I look for patterns that may have shaped my identity.

When I shared my plan with my therapist, Cathy Lucisan﻿o, she was fully supportive, calling it “an optimistic, important and really creative” way to understand my own narrative. She said she’d recommend it to others, provided they retained an educational perspective and were prepared to manage any triggers that could arise from revisiting the past.

I also asked if she thought it was a good idea to reconnect with an ex while investigating who I was then and who I am now. She said yes, though ideally one should start out in a secure relationship with their current partner. She also recommended setting aside time with the current partner to reflect on what it might mean for you as a couple. “There’s nothing here that can’t be processed in a strong, healthy relationship. If I’m a better me, I’m a better partner,” she said.

I’ve been recording my conversations in living rooms, old haunts, even a side alley in Paris. And what I knew — but needed to be reminded of — is that how we show up, for ourselves and each other, often matters more than we realize in the moment.

Flanigan (left) and Chaney met while working at a local newspaper. Reuniting after decades of not seeing each other, Chaney says she remembers Flanigan as an incredibly curious person, always asking questions. Courtesy Robin Flanigan

Following in old footsteps

I haven’t seen Jen Chaney in decades, though we occasionally exchange comments on Facebook, usually after one of her sardonic posts makes me laugh out loud. We lived together for just over a year in our early 20s while working at the now-defunct Montgomery Journal newspaper in Rockville, Maryland; she was an editorial assistant, I was a reporter. When you live and work with someone, you get to know them pretty well.

How does she describe me? “You’re a very curious person,” Jen says when we meet up near our former workplace, nearly seven hours from my home in upstate New York. “You ask questions when people tell you things because you’re interested in learning more about them. With just about anything, you say, ‘Oh, that’s a story.’”