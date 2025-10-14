How Do I Love Being 65? Let Me Count the Ways

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

How Do I Love Being 65? Let Me Count the Ways

I used to dread getting older, but now there’s no age I’d rather be

By

Marcia Kester Doyle,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 15, 2025
a collage of images with a pink balloon sixty five in the center
Monica Garwood

Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition

Like most young people, teenage me feared growing older and believed the ageist stereotype that life would be disappointing as the years stacked up.

However, I’ve come to realize at 65 that nothing could be further from the truth. Aging has brought me wisdom and a wealth of experiences, and I’m excited to see the beautiful unfolding of the next chapter of my life.

Do I miss my youthful skin, razor-sharp eyesight and Energizer bunny vitality? Of course I do, but you couldn’t pay me to go back to my 20s, 30s or even 40s. I love being 65. Here’s why:

1. Thicker skin. I also have a thicker waistline, but that’s beside the point. Back in the day, if someone looked at me wrong or made an unkind remark, I’d drown in a tsunami of self-doubt. But now, I don’t care what others think of me — I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

2. A higher tolerance for others. I’m less judgmental and more willing to compromise. Being more open-minded and agreeable today has helped me realize that everyone deserves some grace.

3. Hair loss. Thankfully, it’s not happening on my head. But it is happening everywhere else on my body, which is great because I don’t need to shave (except for that single wiry chin hair that loves to defy my tweezers). I’m turning into a hairless Siamese cat and will soon be able to ditch the razor — but definitely not the electric nose-hair trimmer.

4. Better emotional control. As a young adult, I’d impulsively jump to the worst conclusions and lash out at others. I’m more careful now of what I say, and more mindful of my behavior.

Most Popular

5. Looming retirement. The years of waking up at 5:30 a.m. to get the kids off to school and myself to work are coming to an end. The only reason I get up that early now is to use the bathroom ... for the fourth or fifth time.

6. Enduring friendships. I’d much rather have two trustworthy friends than 10 who move in and out of my life. The connections are deeper and more meaningful to me. For this reason, I make an effort to prioritize time with my friends and have no problem sacrificing my diet for a late-night pep talk over a tub of rocky road ice cream.

7. No regrets. I refuse to waste the last chapter of my life hanging on to old resentments and regrets. Those toxic emotions only stunt my personal growth, so I’ve let them go. At this age, it’s easier to forgive, forget and move on.

8. Time to smell the roses. I’m no longer rushing to get to the finish line. Instead, I’m slowing down to live in the moment. Life is short: Eat the cake — and add a slice of pizza while you’re at it.

9. Spiritual connections. I spent the past few years reading my Bible from beginning to end, and the Scriptures’ bearing on my life has been a real eye-opener. I feel a deeper relationship to a higher power, which has led to more reflection and self-awareness.

10. Economic advantages. Now that I have Medicare, the lower cost of health care has been a boost to my budget, as has my husband’s pension, Social Security and our retirement savings. Although I still work part-time, I have fewer financial responsibilities and the freedom to explore other interests such as gardening and traveling.

11. More confidence. When I was younger, I skipped pool parties because I was too insecure to be seen in a bathing suit. But with age comes the power of invisibility; no one notices me on the cruise ship doing the macarena in my bright Hawaiian tankini. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin, flaws and all.

12. Veto power. For years I hated to disappoint others, so I was easily persuaded to volunteer: “Sure, I’ll drive you to the airport during rush hour.” “Yes, I’ll cancel my dinner plans to babysit the (possibly rabid) possum you rescued from under the neighbor’s house.” Thankfully, being older means people expect less from me; however, if they do ask for something I don’t want to do, it’s easier to say no.

13. More wisdom. At 65, I have a greater accumulation of life knowledge and a stronger intuition. I listen to my gut more and don’t let my mind get cluttered with negative static — which helps me make smarter choices. Of course, I’ve made my share of mistakes, but I use my hard-earned lessons to help others.

14. Grandkids. Watching my children grow into successful, happy adults, who now have children of their own, is one of life’s best rewards. I get to enjoy all the snuggles and laughter of my grandbabies without the sleepless nights and spaghetti-sauce finger-painting on my walls.

15. Deeper appreciation and gratitude. Aging is a gift, and every morning when I wake I’m grateful to have another day, even though my body may snap, crackle and pop when I roll out of bed. I nurture a positivity I lacked when I was young and took everything for granted. These truly are the “golden years,” and I plan on living them to the fullest. Now pass me another slice of cake.

AARP essays share a point of view in the author’s voice, drawn from expertise or experience, and do not necessarily reflect the views of AARP.

%{postComment}%

Marcia Kester Doyle is a Yahoo Life Columnist and the author of Who Stole My Spandex? Life In The Hot Flash Lane. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, The Independent, U.S.A. Today/Reviewed, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, AARP, Woman's Day, Country Living, House Beautiful, and many others. You can find her at marciakesterdoyle.com.

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All