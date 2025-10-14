How Do I Love Being 65? Let Me Count the Ways

Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition.

Like most young people, teenage me feared growing older and believed the ageist stereotype that life would be disappointing as the years stacked up.

However, I’ve come to realize at 65 that nothing could be further from the truth. Aging has brought me wisdom and a wealth of experiences, and I’m excited to see the beautiful unfolding of the next chapter of my life.

Do I miss my youthful skin, razor-sharp eyesight and Energizer bunny vitality? Of course I do, but you couldn’t pay me to go back to my 20s, 30s or even 40s. I love being 65. Here’s why:

1. Thicker skin. I also have a thicker waistline, but that’s beside the point. Back in the day, if someone looked at me wrong or made an unkind remark, I’d drown in a tsunami of self-doubt. But now, I don’t care what others think of me — I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

2. A higher tolerance for others. I’m less judgmental and more willing to compromise. Being more open-minded and agreeable today has helped me realize that everyone deserves some grace.

3. Hair loss. Thankfully, it’s not happening on my head. But it is happening everywhere else on my body, which is great because I don’t need to shave (except for that single wiry chin hair that loves to defy my tweezers). I’m turning into a hairless Siamese cat and will soon be able to ditch the razor — but definitely not the electric nose-hair trimmer.

4. Better emotional control. As a young adult, I’d impulsively jump to the worst conclusions and lash out at others. I’m more careful now of what I say, and more mindful of my behavior.