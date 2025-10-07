Javascript is not enabled.

How My Ex-Husband Saved Our Family Vacation

Traveling as a family after divorce can be a bad idea — but sometimes it can be a gift

By

Suzanne Hayes,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 08, 2025
two parents in the foreground of the image. behind them are three children and a pink and purple castle
Monica Garwood

Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition

“What do you think about me meeting you guys at Disney World for the day?”

﻿My ex-husband posed this seemingly innocuous question over text — a week before our three kids and I were scheduled to fly to Florida for our summer vacation. I always promised Emmet I would take him to Disney,” he texted.

We have been divorced for 14 years, and when the kids were younger, my ex and I did a lot of things together as a family, albeit a broken one. Our kids often expressed gratitude for these family moments. “Most of our friends whose parents are divorced say their parents can’t be in the same room together,” they’d tell us. “We are so lucky you guys are friends."

What they didn’t know was that our perceived friendship was no walk in the park. It wasn’t easy for either of us, and if you had asked us, we may not have said that we were friends at all. The illusion of friendship was a gift we chose to give our kids.

As my ex and I learned early on, traveling together after a divorce requires particular patience, self-awareness and self-control. “Vacations are stressful by nature,” says Ayesha Ludhani, a licensed psychologist. “Flights get delayed, luggage gets lost. Add in unresolved emotions from a divorce or separation, and things can quickly become tense.”

And yes, my ex-husband’s text was already making me tense. ﻿

Although we had traveled together successfully in the past, I didn’t find it appropriate to do so now. In recent years we had each adopted a more solo-parenting routine. At 21, 18 and 15, the kids were older, and there was less need for us all to﻿ ﻿be in the same room, let alone on the same vacation.

My ex-husband’s request to join us felt like we were taking a giant leap backward. I simmered with resentment just reading his text. I’d worked tirelessly to plan this vacation, and I preferred to be alone with the kids.

So I told him his request was inappropriate and that I was not willing to share my vacation with him. He wasn’t happy, but I felt good about honoring my own needs.

Fast-forward to the day of the trip. Our plane was scheduled to leave in a few hours, and my daughter couldn’t find her driver’s license. She looked everywhere but couldn’t find it. Chaos ensued: Would she be able to board without photo identification? Would a birth certificate or learner’s permit suffice? Could I leave her home alone and head off on vacation with the other two kids? And the kicker: Even if she did make it on the plane, would she make it on the international cruise we had planned right after Disney?

Most Popular

In an instant, it felt like our trip was ruined. Just when I was convinced that leaving her home was the only option,  a solution revealed itself.

What if my ex-husband came with us? He could be our safety net: ﻿B﻿e on standby to take Nora home in case she wasn’t allowed to board either the flight or the cruise, while the rest of us continued the trip. His presence would no longer be an annoyance but a massive help.

It was time to swallow my pride. I knew I had to ask (read: beg) him to join us. Oh, how the tables had turned! He thought it was hilarious but of course said yes and booked a last-minute flight and hotel.

With Nora’s identity verified by an expired permit and her birth certificate, we were all able to board the flight to Florida. My kids and I explored Orlando alone the first few days. We zip-lined, visited the wax museum and indulged in the best burgers and sweets Orlando had to offer. Then their dad met us at Disney World to fulfill his promise to Emmet. We spent a very long, exhausting and fun-packed day together exploring the Magic Kingdom and Epcot. Then, when it came time to board the cruise, my ex waited patiently for a text, which I was so happy to send: “She made it on! I can’t thank you enough.” ﻿

We all got the best of both worlds on this unexpected vacation: time together as a family, and the one-on-one time with my kids that I so craved. I couldn’t help but wonder how many other divorced parents had embarked on a similar vacation.

“There isn’t much formal data on how often divorced parents travel together, but it’s pretty rare,” says Ludhani. She notes that when it goes well, “it can be incredibly meaningful for children. Even a single shared experience, like a vacation, can send the message: ‘We may not be together, but we’re still a team when it comes to you.’”

In hindsight, I’m glad my daughter lost her license that day. We were able to give our kids the gift of love and family one more (unexpected) time.

Have any of you traveled with an ex? Let us know in the comments below.

AARP essays share a point of view in the author’s voice, drawn from expertise or experience, and do not necessarily reflect the views of AARP.

%{postComment}%

Suzanne E. Hayes is a freelance writer who resides in Simsbury, Connecticut, with her three children. Her work has appeared in Working Mother, Woman’s World and Guideposts magazines, Kveller, Under the Gum Tree literary magazine, AARP’s The Girlfriend and more.

