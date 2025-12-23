Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition.

It was a cat picture he liked. Not a sultry selfie or a post-hike shot, but me and my gray kitten in party hats, with “Happy New Year” etched in black letters. Hot.

Members only

I was late to the Instagram party — and to just about every other type of social media, for that matter. I was such a private person that it defied logic to put pictures of myself and my life out there. But once I finally joined, I was hooked. I liken it to the most timid of souls who venture to try karaoke and then can’t seem to put the microphone down. Maybe it’s the quiet ones who need to be heard.

Mine is more the Facebook generation, but never having kids of my own, I tired of posts about children and family vacations. I found the little Instagram squares a safer place to document my life. I didn’t understand the Story feature, that a picture could be posted, shared and then gone forever within 24 hours. I barely touched that. To me, it was about permanence: a tattoo of my life, not an erasable note.

I ended up with a few hundred followers, but unlike Gen Z, I was not that active. I had just purchased a second home upstate, alone, and found in some ways that my life was just beginning. I loved this little white saltbox house. I loved waking up to birds chirping, and falling asleep alongside Pantone sunsets. This was a life I could get used to. A far cry from my Brooklyn roots. A new start.

It was only a year earlier that my psychoanalyst mother lay down on my olive green daybed, propped herself up on the scroll-like pillow and shouted, “This is the best part of the house!” It reminded her of couch therapy, and she, too, felt instantly at home.

Ethels Tell All Writers behind The Ethel newsletter aimed at women 55+ share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Read the full essays and join the conversation

I giggled from my new bed, nestled in high thread-count sheets, and we bonded in a way we never had in the bustle of the city. I didn’t have my cats then. I didn’t want anything weighing me down.

But life changes in an instant. Suddenly and without warning, my mother was gone. And I found it hard to look at the couch and not hear her, see her. I found it hard to do most things that year, though I certainly tried.

My true happiness came in my new home a few hundred miles away from the city I worked in, and the perfect refuge for New Year’s Eve.

As a teacher, I always had a childlike sensibility, so it seemed perfectly normal to head out to the dollar store on Route 9 on a snowy morning and pick up New Year’s props. I would post a picture and let my followers know I still smiled and still found joy in the world. I guess I needed to let myself know, too.

It had been just over a year since I adopted my kittens. I hadn’t planned on it, but I fell in love with them. My mother, a true intellectual, took a liking to them as well, and to my surprise often requested pictures of the “grandkits.” Our previous correspondence was usually intense and analytical, so the joy of sending cute pictures and getting instant love did my soul good. I wanted to continue that tradition, so right before the clock struck 12, I posted one of me with a big top hat and Maddy with a silver tiara. Then I went to bed.