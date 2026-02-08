The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2026

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP & Indeed Free Webinar Feb 10: Confidently Navigating Today's Job market: Smart Strategies for Experienced Workers

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Back 

Events

Close Menu

Back 

AARP Near You

Close Menu

close up of a red map pin icon on a road map

AARP Near You

Find My City

Wooden US States map on the wall with multicolored pins on it.

STATE OFFICE

Events, News and Resources in Your State

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2026

Grownup celebrities from George Clooney and Spike Lee to Sofia Vergara and Ben Affleck bring their Big Games to TV’s highest-profile night of advertising

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 08, 2026
images of different commercials
Grownups winning the Super Bowl ad game, from left: Brian Baumgartner, Parker Posey, Kathryn Hahn, George Clooney, Spike Lee, Ben Affleck, Sofia Vergara, Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key, William Shatner.
Courtesy (from left) Ramp, Uber Eats, Oikos, Grubhub, Oakley-Meta, Dunkin' Donuts, Skechers, State Farm, Kellogg's

Super Bowl LX is officially history. But now that the Big Game is over, we can finally shift our focus to the evening’s real winners. That’s right, we’re talking about which star-studded commercials made the biggest splash. Was it a memorable crop of ads this year? It better have been. After all, each brand shelled out roughly $8 million for a mere 30 seconds of airtime — making this the most precious real estate in all of television.

​This year, we got to see a parade of celebrity pitchmen and women over 50: Matthew McConaughey conferring poolside with Parker Posey and chasing down Bradley Cooper, Sofia Vergara high-kicking sneakers, Ben Stiller and Keegan-Michael Key as ’80s rock ‘n’ rollers (in different ads for different companies), Ben Affleck and the “other” Jen and Matt (Friends reference incoming), Spike Lee filming with his sunglasses, George Clooney being, well, George Clooney, and the great William Shatner making high-fiber diet jokes. Oh, and some millennials and GenZers were in the mix as well. Here are our top picks.

Most Likely to ‘Pahk the Cah’: Ben Affleck for Dunkin’

When it comes to must-see Super Bowl commercials, Ben Affleck’s spots for Dunkin’ are the new Budweiser Clydesdales. This time around, Affleck, 53, adopts a chowdah-thick Boston accent and a blonde, Ken-doll wig to pitch the coffee chain alongside a who’s who of former small-screen stars — Friends’ Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Matt LeBlanc, 58; Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, 66; The Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro, 54; A Different World’s Jasmine Guy, 63; Family Matters’ Jaleel White and Cheers’ Ted Danson, 78. The premise: A parody of Good Will Hunting if it had been a laugh-track sitcom back in the ’90s. And who was that guy making a brief cameo in a Dunkin' uniform? None other than seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady. Affleck’s beloved Pats could have used him during the game. 

Best Conspiracy Theorists: Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey for Uber Eats

I’m not entirely sold on Uber Eats’ latest ad campaign featuring Bradley Cooper, 51, as a conspiracy theorist trying to debunk professional football’s cozy relationship with selling food. But the spots do have star power. The company’s barrage of new commercials pit Cooper against Matthew McConaughey, 56, and Parker Posey, 57, whose counterargument consists of taunting Cooper with all of the food-related terms used in the sport (scramble, pancake block, etc.), capped by a shot of them outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which McConaughey points out looks exactly like an orange juicer. He’s got a point. 

Most Orthopedic: Sofia Vergara for Skechers

Does the Modern Family star actually wear the same brand of easy-on sneakers as my mom and her mah-jongg pals? I have my doubts. But it’s hard to nitpick when Vergara, 53, makes such a convincing case for the ease and comfort of Skechers’ Hands Free Slip-Ins. As for the pool boy in the ad who’s trying to avoid being pelted by her old, useless lace-up sneakers, he’s got a solid case if he’s in the mood to sue.

Best ’80s Rock Throwback: Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride for State Farm

Guitar thrashing in the key of off-brand Bon Jovi, funny men Key, 54, and McBride, 49, pair up as bumbling, buffoonish reps from a disreputable, bargain-basement State Farm competitor you’d be a fool to trust. When Hailee Steinfeld asks if their coverage is as good as State Farm’s, the ad takes a hilarious turn as the pair bust out a version of the Bon Jovi classic, “Livin’ on a Prayer” — what you’ll need to do when you discover the coverage is only halfway there. 

Most Popular

Other Best ’80s Rock Throwback: Ben Stiller and Benson Boone for Instacart

It was a GenX rock nostalgia fest at the Super Bowl this year with another music parody: this one of 1980s Europop starring Severance director (and Zoolander icon) Stiller, 60, and chart-topping singer-songwriter Boone, 23. The age gap is the comic seed of the ads, in which older brother Stiller vies to perform stunts — from hairflips to backflips — to keep up with his younger brother on stage. The vintage-style, antic spot was directed by Spike Jonze, 56. 

Most Deliciously Bizarre: William Shatner for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran and Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles

Bracketing the generations in this year’s Super Bowl commercials, William Shatner, 94, and Sabrina Carpenter, 26, both deliver committed-to-the-bit pitches for classic cereal and snack brands. Leaning scatological, “Will Shat” teleports to game-day parties to offer earnest (albeit pun-laden) advice on how to achieve a fiber-rich diet with Raisin Bran (the first time the cereal has appeared in a Super Bowl commercial). Meanwhile, Carpenter builds a boyfriend out of Pringles. The spot, fittingly called “Love at First Bite,” not only makes you want to bust open a container of the salty, nesting-doll-stacked chips, it feels like it could have been a scene from the recent Naked Gun remake, especially when Carpenter plays footsie with her Pringles Beau under the table of a restaurant. 

Bravest Neil Diamond Tribute: Andy Samberg for Hellmann’s

During last year’s Super Bowl, Hellmann’s pulled off a tangy coup by reuniting When Harry Met Sally stars Billy Crystal, 77, and Meg Ryan, 64. This time, the mayo maker went for a slightly different brand of nostalgia: Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, 47, as a pushy Neil Diamond impersonator foisting the beloved condiment on a deli full of startled diners to the sing-along strains of “Sweet Caroline.” I don’t know what Neil Diamond has to do with mayo either, but this infectiously playful spot (featuring a crooning bologna!) does make you stop and pay attention, which is half the battle.

Best Clap-back to ‘The Office’ Glory Days: Brian Baumgartner for Ramp

You may not know anything about Ramp, a maker of business software, but every American who watched The Office (and who didn’t?) will instantly recognize the character Kevin Malone (Baumgartner, 53), who struggles comically in a faceless corporate office cubicle (sound familiar?) until the software duplicates him over and over to get the jobs done.

Best Sports Moves: Spike Lee for Oakley-Meta and Kathryn Hahn and Derrick Henry for Oikos

Famed director Spike Lee can do just about anything — which now includes filming a slam dunk with his glasses in this high-tech-meets-sports-cool pairing in Meta and Oakley’s “Athletic Intelligence” sports glasses featuring elite athletes. And when Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Kathryn Hahn, 52, stall out mid-hill on a San Francisco trolley tour, Hahn goes full athletic beast to get the trolley going up the hill with brute strength (if you’ve watched Hahn tear up the scenery as a crazed marketing executive on The Studio, you’ll already know and love her capacity for physical comedy). Why the super-strength? Evidently, it’s because she drinks the protein-packed shake drink, which she calls for and Henry delivers with a perfect bomb spiral. Best move indeed. 

Best Cameo as Oneself: George Clooney for Grubhub

Who needs George Clooney, 64, to portray anyone else when he can just be himself and nail the assignment? In this Yorgos Lanthimos spot that feels like a cross between the director’s film The Favourite and a scene from a Knives Out sequel, a banquet table is lined with quirky aristocrats who are asked who will eat the delivery and service fees for all their food. Slow pan to the man of the hour, who says with his characteristic panache, “Grubhub. Grubhub will eat the fees.” 

Most Comforting: NFL Tight Ends for Novartis

Three cheers for the folks who came up with this unexpectedly sly public service announcement for getting a finger-free prostate exam. Featuring a roll call of some of the NFL’s greatest tight ends (including retired Patriots veteran Rob Gronkowski in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey), the spot amusingly urges these he-men to relax, unclench and let the medical professionals do their jobs screening for prostate cancer with a simple blood test instead of the manual, old-fashioned way (tight ends … get it?). This was easily the most unexpected Super Bowl ad in my household and it garnered the biggest laughs as well. Well done, Novartis.

Most Iconic: Budweiser Clydesdales

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, the St. Louis suds behemoth once again trotted out its iconic mascot, the Budweiser Clydesdale. Only this time around, the brand added an extra dollop of feel-good, red-white-and-blue patriotism with the help of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Southern-rock anthem “Free Bird” as an awkward little baby chick grows up to be a majestic bald eagle (as well as the Clydesdale’s best pal). Budweiser has been working this equation for decades now and it never seems to grow old: Football + Beer = America. It’s enough to get a grizzled old pair of farmers choked up in the spot’s final shot.

%{postComment}%

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All