The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2026

Super Bowl LX is officially history. But now that the Big Game is over, we can finally shift our focus to the evening’s real winners. That’s right, we’re talking about which star-studded commercials made the biggest splash. Was it a memorable crop of ads this year? It better have been. After all, each brand shelled out roughly $8 million for a mere 30 seconds of airtime — making this the most precious real estate in all of television.

​This year, we got to see a parade of celebrity pitchmen and women over 50: Matthew McConaughey conferring poolside with Parker Posey and chasing down Bradley Cooper, Sofia Vergara high-kicking sneakers, Ben Stiller and Keegan-Michael Key as ’80s rock ‘n’ rollers (in different ads for different companies), Ben Affleck and the “other” Jen and Matt (Friends reference incoming), Spike Lee filming with his sunglasses, George Clooney being, well, George Clooney, and the great William Shatner making high-fiber diet jokes. Oh, and some millennials and GenZers were in the mix as well. Here are our top picks.

Most Likely to ‘Pahk the Cah’: Ben Affleck for Dunkin’

When it comes to must-see Super Bowl commercials, Ben Affleck’s spots for Dunkin’ are the new Budweiser Clydesdales. This time around, Affleck, 53, adopts a chowdah-thick Boston accent and a blonde, Ken-doll wig to pitch the coffee chain alongside a who’s who of former small-screen stars — Friends’ Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Matt LeBlanc, 58; Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, 66; The Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro, 54; A Different World’s Jasmine Guy, 63; Family Matters’ Jaleel White and Cheers’ Ted Danson, 78. The premise: A parody of Good Will Hunting if it had been a laugh-track sitcom back in the ’90s. And who was that guy making a brief cameo in a Dunkin' uniform? None other than seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady. Affleck’s beloved Pats could have used him during the game.

Best Conspiracy Theorists: Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey for Uber Eats

I’m not entirely sold on Uber Eats’ latest ad campaign featuring Bradley Cooper, 51, as a conspiracy theorist trying to debunk professional football’s cozy relationship with selling food. But the spots do have star power. The company’s barrage of new commercials pit Cooper against Matthew McConaughey, 56, and Parker Posey, 57, whose counterargument consists of taunting Cooper with all of the food-related terms used in the sport (scramble, pancake block, etc.), capped by a shot of them outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which McConaughey points out looks exactly like an orange juicer. He’s got a point.

Most Orthopedic: Sofia Vergara for Skechers

Does the Modern Family star actually wear the same brand of easy-on sneakers as my mom and her mah-jongg pals? I have my doubts. But it’s hard to nitpick when Vergara, 53, makes such a convincing case for the ease and comfort of Skechers’ Hands Free Slip-Ins. As for the pool boy in the ad who’s trying to avoid being pelted by her old, useless lace-up sneakers, he’s got a solid case if he’s in the mood to sue.

Best ’80s Rock Throwback: Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride for State Farm

Guitar thrashing in the key of off-brand Bon Jovi, funny men Key, 54, and McBride, 49, pair up as bumbling, buffoonish reps from a disreputable, bargain-basement State Farm competitor you’d be a fool to trust. When Hailee Steinfeld asks if their coverage is as good as State Farm’s, the ad takes a hilarious turn as the pair bust out a version of the Bon Jovi classic, “Livin’ on a Prayer” — what you’ll need to do when you discover the coverage is only halfway there.