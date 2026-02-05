As my 80th birthday loomed, I asked myself what was the one thing I always wanted to do, and the answer was to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. For 50 years I’ve been solving puzzles from my family room, though I knew the bright lights of the stage would be a much different experience. I was ready to stop watching and start playing, so I pulled up the Wheel of Fortune website and clicked the link to apply.

I quickly realized that the first hurdle I would face wasn’t about how well I could solve word puzzles; it was about how well I could solve technology issues. Navigating the digital requirements of this entire process was more nerve-wracking than being on the show itself.

Members only

For the application, I was required to submit a photo and a one-minute video. In the video, I ignored the cliché of calling this a “bucket list” item and just focused on being myself. I recorded a few takes until I felt my personality really shone through.

Returning to the application and attaching both the picture and video, I filled out the remaining questions: fun facts about myself, and three words that uniquely describe me. The only thing standing between me and my dream was the dreaded quick-fire round — five puzzles, one shot, no turning back. Deep breath, I told myself as I stared nervously at the screen. Just keep moving; a wrong guess is better than leaving it empty. When I finally clicked “Submit Now,” a knot tied itself in my stomach.

More than 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show. This is why you need to stand out and be yourself.

Not long after I submitted my application, an email landed in my inbox: an invitation to a virtual audition. You cannot imagine the sheer joy I felt! In that moment, staring at the email, the room seemed to disappear; I felt a triumphant surge of pride, as if I had already stepped onto the stage and spun the wheel myself.

Expecting a one-on-one, I was joined on the call by two other potential contestants, both of whom could have been my grandchildren, and one sporting Mickey Mouse ears (yes, this is a Disney show). I shook that off and stayed true to myself. My second online meeting was a one-on-one to solve 16 puzzles in 90 seconds. I remember saying to my husband afterward, “Well, honey, we will not be going to California, because I was terrible.”