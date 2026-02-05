Javascript is not enabled.

How I Became a $92,849 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Winner at 80

Getting on the show was a triumph in itself. But what happened next was truly a dream come true: I won﻿

By

Meredith Holt

 
Published February 05, 2026
ryan seacrest with meredith holt on wheel of fortune
Host Ryan Seacrest celebrates with author Meredith Holt as she fulfills a lifetime dream: winning at Wheel of Fortune.
AARP (Courtesy Meredith Holt)

As my 80th birthday loomed, I asked myself what was the one thing I always wanted to do, and the answer was to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. For 50 years I’ve been solving puzzles from my family room, though I knew the bright lights of the stage would be a much different experience. I was ready to stop watching and start playing, so I pulled up the Wheel of Fortune website and clicked the link to apply.

I quickly realized that the first hurdle I would face wasn’t about how well I could solve word puzzles; it was about how well I could solve technology issues. Navigating the digital requirements of this entire process was more nerve-wracking than being on the show itself.

For the application, I was required to submit a photo and a one-minute video. In the video, I ignored the cliché of calling this a “bucket list” item and just focused on being myself. I recorded a few takes until I felt my personality really shone through.

Returning to the application and attaching both the picture and video, I filled out the remaining questions: fun facts about myself, and three words that uniquely describe me. The only thing standing between me and my dream was the dreaded quick-fire round — five puzzles, one shot, no turning back. Deep breath, I told myself as I stared nervously at the screen. Just keep moving; a wrong guess is better than leaving it empty. When I finally clicked “Submit Now,” a knot tied itself in my stomach.

More than 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show. This is why you need to stand out and be yourself.

Not long after I submitted my application, an email landed in my inbox: an invitation to a virtual audition. You cannot imagine the sheer joy I felt! In that moment, staring at the email, the room seemed to disappear; I felt a triumphant surge of pride, as if I had already stepped onto the stage and spun the wheel myself.

Expecting a one-on-one, I was joined on the call by two other potential contestants, both of whom could have been my grandchildren, and one sporting Mickey Mouse ears (yes, this is a Disney show). I shook that off and stayed true to myself. My second online meeting was a one-on-one to solve 16 puzzles in 90 seconds. I remember saying to my husband afterward, “Well, honey, we will not be going to California, because I was terrible.”

That night, my phone rang, and seeing an unidentified number, I assumed it was a robocall. My husband noticed it was coming from Burbank and handed the phone to me. It was from the Wheel.  Before I even said hello, I began apologizing for how awful I had been at solving the puzzles and thanked her for the opportunity. Shockingly, she told me I did great and invited me to Los Angeles. My heart did a somersault.﻿ The final step required me to ﻿submit images of three potential outfits to ensure they met the production﻿’s on-camera standards. ﻿

The day of the taping, I had to be at the studio in full makeup, hair done, dressed and ready to go by 6:30 a.m. They tape six shows a day, and contestant slots and positions are randomly chosen. My draw was going to be the fifth show to tape. It was quite exhausting but also exhilarating to be in the studio watching Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest interact with the audience and make lots of wardrobe changes. It also gives you a chance to watch the earlier contestants try to win some money.

My show finally taped at 4 p.m., and by that time, my fellow contestants Will and Tara and I had become fast friends. They say that this will be the fastest 22 minutes of your life, and they were right. I solved the second bonus toss-up, heaved a sigh of relief and got lucky when on the second puzzle my opponent Tara spun a bankrupt and it came back to me and I spun and won.

Next was the Prize Puzzle, and our contestant coordinator reminded us that if we knew how to solve it, solve it. I took a guess but was wrong. Luckily, one opponent called a wrong letter and my other opponent spun a bankrupt, and then I called the right letters and vowels and won a trip to Ireland.

I solved one more toss-up puzzle to ensure me the win, and chose “What Are You Doing” as my bonus puzzle. Fortunately, I called the correct letters, solved the phrase “emptying my pockets,” and then Ryan opened the envelope to reveal a prize of $75,000. Factoring in the trip to Ireland and other cash prizes, my total winnings were $92,849. The majority of the winnings were used to replace our 16-year-old car, and my husband and I are excited to be taking our first-ever trip to Ireland﻿ in September.

My message to readers is that late-in-life goals are not just possible but deeply meaningful. I would encourage every AARP member to tackle that thing they’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t stress about how things would turn out on the show, because just being chosen was a triumph in itself. Without stepping into the studio, I felt like I had already won. 

AARP essays share a point of view in the author’s voice, drawn from expertise or experience, and do not necessarily reflect the views of AARP.​

Meredith Holt was born and raised in New York and spent her career navigating the vibrant hospitality and administrative scenes of the city. Now living in Hobe Sound, Florida, she keeps her skills sharp with a lifelong passion: game shows.

