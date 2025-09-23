She’s spent most of her professional career immersed in letters, but Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White, 68, has also tallied some impressive numbers of her own during her multi-decade run on the beloved game show. These include 43 years as cohost, more than 8,000 dresses worn and nearly 5 million claps (she holds the Guinness World Record for being the “most frequent clapper”).

And now she has her eye on another notable number: Season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The prime-time game show, which she cohosts with Ryan Seacrest, 50, premieres on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. In a video interview from the set of Wheel of Fortune, White talked with AARP about the best part of getting older, why she feels inspired by Dolly Parton, 79, and the game she plays with former longtime Wheel cohost Pat Sajak, 78, who retired from the show in 2024.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

As a teen, I remember watching Wheel of Fortune with my mom, both of us yelling out letters and competing to solve the puzzle first. What does it feel like to be a part of so many people’s lives?

Incredible. It really is. It’s been generations, 43 years. A lot goes on in 43 years. And I love hearing stories like you just told me. That’s what makes it all worthwhile to me. It’s just wonderful.

Did you ever imagine that you would be doing this for the rest of your life?

No. I remember sitting in the makeup chair shortly after I started, and I said to Pat, “I wonder where we’ll be in 10 years.” And look, over 40 years later! Crazy.

White first began working with Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

What was your backup plan if this didn’t work out?

From the time I was in the third grade, I wanted to be on TV. And I just had that drive. And I said, “I’m going to do it.” And that’s just always been what I wanted to do.

Who did you look up to — any inspirations on TV?

Well, when I was in the third grade … I was watching this TV show called Rat Patrol. And my mother said to me, “That’s your uncle” [Christopher George, actually a close family friend]. And I thought, “I have an uncle on TV? I want to be on TV.” So that’s where it started. I also love Dolly Parton. I love what she represents — she’s always positive and just gives such a great vibe. She’s always been my idol.

Have you met her?

I met her briefly a long, long, long time ago but didn’t get a chance to talk with her. Just seeing her made me feel the same way. She has such positive energy, and she’s like sunshine, so it only inspired me more.