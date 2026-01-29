R.E.M. Never Really Retired

After a three-decade run that included such hits as “Losing My Religion,” “Man on the Moon” and “The One I Love,” popular rock band R.E.M. split in 2011. But its members never really retired.

Guitarist Peter Buck, 69, has been especially busy since then, playing in numerous acts. And bassist Mike Mills, 67, recently formed a supergroup called Howl Owl Howl with Darius Rucker from Hootie & the Blowfish and Steve Gorman from the Black Crowes.

“When the band broke up, I had to try to figure out who I was,” Mills told AARP. “Am I still Mike Mills of R.E.M., or does that not apply anymore? I realized I had a choice. I could goof off and play golf for the rest of my life and probably enjoy that, or I could play music and see what opportunities come along. As soon as I decided I was going to keep playing, the opportunities came along.”

A look at the band members’ post-breakup music projects:

Peter Buck (and sometimes Mike Mills)

The Minus Five

This prolific band — with 15 albums so far — started as an R.E.M. side project but continued after the band’s breakup. Buck is a mainstay in the lineup, along with singer-guitarist Scott McCaughey (a late-period R.E.M. touring sideman). Mills has played with the band, but not regularly. Beyond that, its membership has been in flux for over 30 years.

Other members: There have been a lot. Some notables have included Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Colin Meloy of the Decemberists.

Latest release: Oar On, Penelope! (2025)

The Baseball Project

This band — which writes and performs songs about America’s pastime — started as an R.E.M. side project and continued after the band’s breakup. Buck played bass on the band’s 2008 debut, Volume 1: Frozen Ropes and Dying Quails. When Buck was unavailable for an early tour of Spain, Mills pinch-hit and later became a permanent member, with both appearing on subsequent albums and tours.

Other members: McCaughey, singer-guitarist Steve Wynn of the Dream Syndicate, and his wife, Linda Pitmon of Zuzu Pedals, on drums

Latest release: Grand Salami Time (2023)

More Peter Buck

Drink the Sea

Buck’s latest project is a collaboration with other indie rockers who make trippy, atmospheric music. It debuted with a bang, releasing two self-titled albums in 2025, then hitting the road, including a tour this winter.

Other members: Former Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin, Eleven front man Alain Johannes and British multi-instrumentalist Duke Garwood

Latest releases: Drink the Sea I and Drink the Sea II (both 2025)

Luke Haines & Peter Buck

The front man of ’90s British band the Auteurs collaborates with Buck in this combo, which has put out three albums in the 2020s. The music combines Haines’ sly, sardonic wit with Buck’s melodicism.

Other members: The McCaughey-Pitmon rhythm section

Latest release: Going Down to the River … to Blow My Mind (2025)