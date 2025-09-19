10 Songs Former BET Host Donnie Simpson Says You Need to Hear

Donnie Simpson was the heart and soul of R&B radio for five decades. His charisma and musical knowledge—his mother owned a record store—led to success as a disc jockey on stations in Detroit and Washington, D.C. But he’s best known nationally as a TV personality, most notably as host of BET’s Video Soul.

Despite retiring from radio last year, Simpson, 71, remains active in entertainment and is set to relaunch The Donnie Simpson Show, a podcast on streaming platform Discovered.TV. He’s also featured in We Want the Funk!, a documentary now streaming on PBS.

We asked Simpson to share some music—new and classic—he’s been digging lately:

Frankie Beverly and Maze, “I Wanna Thank You”

Frankie’s music was uplifting, and he was spiritual. He was one of us. You could sit down and kick it with him. I love that young people, like Superbowl MVP Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, are finding joy and inspiration in Frankie’s music. That’s the beauty of music, it never dies.

James Brown, “Say It Loud (I’m Black and I’m Proud)”

Hearing this song at 14, was life-changing. James Brown was everything to me because he turned me on to me. He shaped an entire generation through his performance, creation of funk, and just by being James Brown. He’s the basis for so much of our musical culture. His music was, and remains, empowering. That’s my man, my king.

Marvin Gaye, “Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky)”

I sobbed for 40 minutes after listening to that song. It’s the most emotional moment I’ve ever had with music. It’s a song about Marvin’s drug addiction, and it made me reflect on my brother’s heroin addiction when he returned from the Vietnam War.