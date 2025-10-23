The 17 Best Scary Movies to Watch This Halloween

AARP Hearing Center
It’s scream season, and while scary films draw fans to the theaters year-round, there’s something really fun about streaming a spooky movie around Halloween on your cozy couch (with the doors locked, of course). Whether you’re in the mood for a black-and-white classic like Bride of Frankenstein, slasher staples like Halloween and Scream, taut thrillers like Silence of the Lambs and Get Out or a new, terrifying take on the supernatural like Hereditary, this Halloween movie watchlist is sure to get your pulse pounding.
Sinners (2025, R)
The most original vampire flick ever is also an Oscar best picture contender, thanks to director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan. Jordan plays two roles, twins who rob some Chicago gangs and return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi — the birthplace of the blues and home of the notorious crossroads where the devil hung out — to invest the money in a new juke joint that summons the spirits of Black musical geniuses past and future. The plan is a rip-roaring success, but Ku Klux Klansmen plan to kill them all, and a pack of clever KKK vampires who can sing Irish folk songs incredibly well want to chomp them. It’s an action film, an art film, a deep meditation on Jim Crow America and the Great Migration — and a superbly scary movie.
Heretic, (2024, R)
For those of you who have been waiting for Hugh Grant, 65, to play a character who’s as unsettling as all get out, your wait is over. In this horror flick from indie powerhouse A24, Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and The Fabelmans’ Chloe East play a pair of Christian missionaries who go door to door to spread the good news, only to ring the doorbell of someone who is decidedly bad news (a mild-mannered Grant in nerdy serial killer glasses). Trapped inside the house, the women have to think fast in a series of cat-and-mouse games to stay alive.
Scream (1996, R)
After the ‘80s slasher-movie gold rush, the horror genre seemed about as dead as a promiscuous camp counselor. Then screenwriter Kevin Williamson came along with one of the smartest and most meta scary-movie scripts in ages. A lot is made about how this Wes Craven teen bodycount flick about a girl (Neve Campbell, 52) being stalked by a ghost-faced maniac was a commentary on wheezy slasher tropes, but it also works beautifully as horror workout on its own. The pre-credits sequence with Drew Barrymore, 49, receiving a fateful (and fatal) call from the killer is an opener for the ages.
The Descent (2005, R)
Horror movies are often (rightly) accused of being misogynistic. But in director Neil Marshall’s tense subterranean thriller, an ensemble of fierce female leads refuse to play the role of victims. On an all-girls weekend getaway, a group of adventure-junkie friends set out to explore a network of underground caves only to find that they’re not alone. Marshall plays a nail-biting game of peek-a-boo with the audience, giving only brief glimpses of the pasty, slimy, and ravenous demons who crouch in wait down there, ready to spring like gotcha ghouls with a jones for human blood. The Descent is a lesser-known buried treasure just waiting to be unearthed.
Re-Animator (1985, R)
If you’re a fan of squirmy horror movies spiked with slapstick comedy, this ‘80s cult classic is just the ticket. Based on an H.P. Lovecraft story, Re-Animator is a delightfully twisted Frankenstein riff about a loony doctor (Jeffrey Combs, 71) who experiments with resurrecting the dead (human and feline) with some very bizarre results. In one of her earliest roles, scream queen Barbara Crampton, 66, shows why she would become genre royalty, thanks to a performance loaded with white-knuckle terror and tongue-in-cheek humor. Low-budget indie director Stuart Gordon schools his fellow horror auteurs about how sometimes less can be more.
Halloween (1978, R)
No Halloween list of horror flicks would be complete without John Carpenter’s jump-scare masterpiece about a certain masked maniac named Michael Myers. Most of the sequels in the franchise are disposable junk food that you forget the moment the end credits roll, but the 1978 original is still a tensely paced, bloodcurdling exercise in pure terror, showcasing the breakout performance of future scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, as an innocent but quick-thinking babysitter battling the all-too-real bogeyman on Halloween night.
