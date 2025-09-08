When Al Roker underwent prostate cancer surgery after his unexpected diagnosis in 2020, his doctor said the best thing he could do was walk. “Five miles a day,” his doctor recommended, and this advice led the news anchor to start documenting his iconic treadmill walks online via the Start TODAY Facebook group.

His motivational words led the group’s audience to expand to more than 168,000 people supporting each other’s efforts to prioritize wellness in their lives. While the grassroots movement gained traction, Roker said the idea organically emerged within the TODAY show’s team to turn the group into something bigger—the Start TODAY app.

Roker has emerged from his health journey with a renewed commitment to living well and is encouraging others to do the same. Now, as the chief motivation officer for the Start TODAY app, Roker brings his signature optimism to a digital space.

These days, Roker’s focus on progress has shifted. His health journey is less focused on rigid routines and more committed to building realistic and sustainable routines for a healthier lifestyle. At 71, Roker remains active while acknowledging firsthand how aging brings both joy and new challenges.

Roker caught up with AARP to talk about health, motivation, becoming a grandfather and why “The A-Team” theme song still gets him out of bed in the morning.

I’ve read that you start your mornings at TODAY by reciting The A-Team theme song. What about it gets you pumped to start your day?​

The opening narration is probably 15 seconds, but it just pumps you up. You see the open to The A-Team, which is all kinds of crazy stuff blowing up, and it epitomizes the late ’70s, early ’80s, when they used to do these fun kind of action shows and nobody got killed.

Come on. Who doesn’t get jazzed up by that?

The last time you spoke with us, you gave us insight into becoming a grandfather. What has surprised you the most after welcoming a granddaughter (Sky Clara Laga, born in 2023 to Courtney Roker Laga) into the world?

You look at childhood in a completely different way because you are not completely responsible for this little one. You can do what you want, have the good time, relive being a parent in a sense and then you hand her back.

That’s the best part. But also, because you’re that much older now, it’s exhausting. I forgot how fast little 2-year-old legs can move. It’s like, that’s not humanly possible. She’s like the Road Runner, you know? I do feel like Wiley Coyote having a boulder dropped on him afterward.

Tell us how the Start TODAY app came about. What inspired you and the team to launch it?

It started from just walking. I was doing all these walking videos, after I had prostate cancer surgery, and the doctor said, “Best thing you can do is walk.”

I started posting these videos, and people started responding to them. Then they started posting, and all of a sudden, we ended up with a Facebook group. Before you know it, we had a hundred thousand people, and it just kept growing.

Somebody at our show said, “Well, gee, maybe we should create an app.”

As the old saying goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.” This was the first step.

Obviously, we needed to expand it out and make an app that’s more about a wellness space. Not just exercise, but also nutrition, meditation, recipes, workouts, yoga— all these different aspects of wellness that you could pick and choose. Create your own menu, if you will.