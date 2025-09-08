Javascript is not enabled.

‘Today’ Star Al Roker Reveals His One Simple Habit for Better Health

At 71, the beloved TV anchor proves small steps can lead to lasting health

By

Dru Strand,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 05, 2025
generic-video-poster

When Al Roker underwent prostate cancer surgery after his unexpected diagnosis in 2020, his doctor said the best thing he could do was walk. “Five miles a day,” his doctor recommended, and this advice led the news anchor to start documenting his iconic treadmill walks online via the Start TODAY Facebook group.

His motivational words led the group’s audience to expand to more than 168,000 people supporting each other’s efforts to prioritize wellness in their lives. While the grassroots movement gained traction, Roker said the idea organically emerged within the TODAY show’s team to turn the group into something bigger—the Start TODAY app.

Roker has emerged from his health journey with a renewed commitment to living well and is encouraging others to do the same. Now, as the chief motivation officer for the Start TODAY app, Roker brings his signature optimism to a digital space.

These days, Roker’s focus on progress has shifted. His health journey is less focused on rigid routines and more committed to building realistic and sustainable routines for a healthier lifestyle. At 71, Roker remains active while acknowledging firsthand how aging brings both joy and new challenges.

Roker caught up with AARP to talk about health, motivation, becoming a grandfather and why “The A-Team” theme song still gets him out of bed in the morning.

I’ve read that you start your mornings at TODAY by reciting The A-Team theme song. What about it gets you pumped to start your day?

The opening narration is probably 15 seconds, but it just pumps you up. You see the open to The A-Team, which is all kinds of crazy stuff blowing up, and it epitomizes the late ’70s, early ’80s, when they used to do these fun kind of action shows and nobody got killed.

Come on. Who doesn’t get jazzed up by that?

The last time you spoke with us, you gave us insight into becoming a grandfather. What has surprised you the most after welcoming a granddaughter (Sky Clara Laga, born in 2023 to Courtney Roker Laga) into the world?

You look at childhood in a completely different way because you are not completely responsible for this little one. You can do what you want, have the good time, relive being a parent in a sense and then you hand her back.

That’s the best part. But also, because you’re that much older now, it’s exhausting. I forgot how fast little 2-year-old legs can move. It’s like, that’s not humanly possible. She’s like the Road Runner, you know? I do feel like Wiley Coyote having a boulder dropped on him afterward.

Tell us how the Start TODAY app came about. What inspired you and the team to launch it?

It started from just walking. I was doing all these walking videos, after I had prostate cancer surgery, and the doctor said, “Best thing you can do is walk.”

I started posting these videos, and people started responding to them. Then they started posting, and all of a sudden, we ended up with a Facebook group. Before you know it, we had a hundred thousand people, and it just kept growing.

Somebody at our show said, “Well, gee, maybe we should create an app.”

As the old saying goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.” This was the first step.

Obviously, we needed to expand it out and make an app that’s more about a wellness space. Not just exercise, but also nutrition, meditation, recipes, workouts, yoga— all these different aspects of wellness that you could pick and choose. Create your own menu, if you will.

Most Popular

What makes it different from other wellness apps out there?

We’ve got our fair number of good-looking folks on this thing. A, you’ve got me, but B, you’ve got all these other folks who represent the population out there.

These are not all folks that are skin and bones, built up and ripped 12 packs. Some of them are, but we won’t talk about them. They’re just folks who are really good at what they do, who look normal.

You’ve been incredibly open about some of the major health challenges you’ve faced over the years. How are you feeling these days, and where are you now in your overall health?

I feel good. I think it’s always a continuum. If you’re honest with yourself, sometimes you’re struggling more than others. You can find a hundred excuses not to do something, but you just need that one word to get you to do it.

I’ve learned from my wife, Deborah Roberts, something’s better than nothing, and that’s really become my mantra. Even if it’s 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 15 minutes, you’ve still moved the needle a little bit.

What have your experiences battling these challenges taught you about resilience and aging well?

I spent the first half of my life in bad shape. Now, I’m in better shape. So, no matter how I feel, it’s still better than I was. You have to grade on a curve. Do you feel 100percent every day? No. But if you average it out, you’re still doing pretty well, and that’s where I am right now.

There’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way when it comes to health and fitness. How do you define success in a health journey?

You can’t. We try comparing ourselves to other people, but we don’t know what they’re going through. You may look at them outwardly, and they look fantastic, but there may be a lot of tumult and churn going on for them.

What do you wish more people understood about realistic goals and abilities?

You’ve got to feel comfortable enough to say, “This is who I am, and I’m going to be the best version of that.” Would I love to wear size 34 pants? Sure, I would. Is that realistic? Hell, no.

I could be if I were willing to really buckle down, work out like crazy and change completely what I eat. But would I enjoy that? If I can maintain a good baseline of health and still enjoy my life, then I’m happy.

Many of our members worry about starting new fitness routines later in life. How does the app make getting started feel less overwhelming?

This whole thing was built on walking. Almost all of us can walk, even if you’ve got some mobility issues. You don’t have to walk a 10-minute mile. You can sachet, saunter, stroll, but you’re moving. To me, the linchpin, the building block, the foundation of fitness, improves your state of mind. It improves your physical abilities, it increases your cardiovascular resilience and you just feel better.

Even just the idea that you do heel lifts at the kitchen counter while making dinner. You don’t have to be America Ninja Warrior, just do a little bit more. Again, something’s better than nothing.

You’ve always found creative ways to share your love of weather and science, and now you’re bringing that to children with your new PBS KIDS series, Weather Hunters. Do you think teaching kids about science feels a little like encouraging adults to stay curious and engaged as we age?

I absolutely do. The idea is that families will watch together, because the one thing that I think binds us all is weather. Everybody is affected by the weather. Kids are naturally curious and will ask their parents about it. In Weather Hunters, we’re teaching kids about the outdoors and being out in nature. It’s a family that gets together and goes for walks. It’s a simple little thing, but it’s one of those things that we’ve kind of forgotten about.

The Start TODAY app and Weather Hunters share a certain amount of DNA in that it’s about when you walk. Research has shown you combine walking and the outdoors, and the benefits are supercharged because you’re experiencing everything.

After your kids have watched Weather Hunters, you’ll open your phone to the Start TODAY app and get a little exercise in—maybe even go for a walk with your kid.

The app emphasizes making small, sustainable changes. What’s one simple habit from the app you think anyone could start today, no matter their age?

Doing a body check each day. Where are you physically? Where are you emotionally? Where are you mentally? Then you can use the app to address those issues. Maybe you’re not feeling as energetic. Maybe you want to do some meditation. Maybe you’re looking for a new recipe but trying to get more protein in your diet. There’s something for you there. It responds to who you are at that moment, what you are and what you need.

You’re the chief motivation officer for the Start TODAY app. What’s your favorite piece of advice or pep talk you love to share when people feel like giving up?

It’s not all or nothing. There are going to be some days you just don’t get it done. My thinking used to be, “Well, I really went off of what I wanted to eat and went hog wild. What the heck? I’ll start back on Monday.” No, you start now.

The Start TODAY app, if nothing else, allows you to reach out to folks in the community. “I’m having trouble. What did you do?”

It’s like crowdsourcing support, almost like “There’s a cop there.” Well, look, “There’s a donut there. Watch out.”

If someone downloads the Start TODAY app right after reading this, what’s the first thing you’d tell them to check out?

The walking programs, especially if you haven’t been active, is your gateway. You can do that and then stack things on top of that. People say, “Oh, I don’t have time.” Well, guess what? Set your alarm an hour or half hour earlier than you normally get up and do a walk. Whether it’s just around your block or 20, 30 minutes on the treadmill. Now you’ve checked that box. Not only have you maintained your fitness, but you feel good because you’ve achieved something. From a mental standpoint, it’s like, “Atta boy! Way to go. I did it.”

