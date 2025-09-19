Javascript is not enabled.

‘Downton Abbey’s’ Hugh Bonneville: ‘I’m Happy to Keep Going ... If People Will Have Me’

By

Donna Freydkin,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 19, 2025
hugh bonneville and elizabeth mcgovern in a scene from downton abbey the grand finale
Hugh Bonneville, right, stars with Elizabeth McGovern, left, in 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.' Bonneville is candid about how it feels to say goodbye: “It’s the end of a 15-year relationship that’s been very important to me."
Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

For more than a decade, Hugh Bonneville carried the weight of Downton Abbey on his noble shoulders as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham — the calm center of a world upended by war, romance and shifting social tides.

Now, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in theaters, the actor isn’t just saying goodbye to a character audiences adored. He’s also reflecting on the arc of his career, the legacy of a show that became a global touchstone, and how, at 61, he continues to find energy, purpose and inspiration in the next chapter of his life.

Bonneville is candid about how it feels to say goodbye. “It’s the end of a 15-year relationship that’s been very important to me.… Most importantly, 15 years of being around fantastic friends and technicians who are superb at their job. Every department always aspired to do its best work. And I think that’s part of the legacy of the show…. I feel very proud of it.”

​The legacy, of course, extends far beyond the set. The series became appointment viewing around the world, winning dozens of awards, including a Special Award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Bonneville himself earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and the cast was honored with three Screen Actors Guild awards.

​But what he remembers most are the stories from viewers. “It was a show that people watched together as a family often…. I’ve had so many notes and letters from people saying, ‘I’m watching it again because my granny’s passed away.… I miss that moment when we sat together and watched it.’  ”

​That sense of togetherness — a drama you could comfortably watch with your kids or your parents — is, in his mind, the show’s greatest gift. “I love Breaking Bad, but I wouldn’t watch it with my granny,” he says with a smile.

​Lord Grantham could have easily been a one-note figure: stern, entitled, out of touch. But Bonneville says Julian Fellowes, who wrote every episode, had something more generous in mind.

“In the hands of lesser writers … the patriarch would be this mustache-swirling baddie…. Whereas Julian looks on this fictional society … as a machine in which every cog needs to work. If you mistreat one element of the machine, the rest will break down,” he says.

​That balance of authority and decency kept the character fresh, even when he was stubborn or shortsighted. Bonneville admits he sometimes grew frustrated with Grantham, but Fellowes always asked him to “bear with me” — and by the end of each season, the arc would be complete.

hugh bonneville, neeraj kabi and gillian anderson in a scene from viceroy's house
Bonneville starred as Lord Louis Mountbatten in 'Viceroy's House' in 2017.
IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

​For Bonneville, it was a lesson in patience and perspective. Just as Lord Grantham learned to adapt to shifting times, Bonneville has discovered that longevity in acting means staying open and flexible, even when the path is uncertain.

​Asked what excites him at this point in his career, he doesn’t hesitate: “Working, the next job. I love the excitement of never knowing what’s coming next. It’s also the fear of it.… But I’ve been lucky enough to keep working for 38 years or so, so I’m happy to keep going for a bit more if people will have me.”

He jokes that now he mostly plays “grumpier ﻿dads,” but he relishes variety. After Downton and the gentle humor of Paddington, he surprised audiences by playing a serial killer in the 2022 Netflix thriller I Came By. “To be able to pop out of different boxes from time to time is fun.”

​That mix of steadiness and surprise is what keeps him energized. He admits he once said yes too quickly to every opportunity, but age has taught him to pause and be more selective. Even so, the appetite to keep creating hasn’t dimmed.

​Bonneville’s range is no accident. He trained in the theater, studying theology at Cambridge before joining the National Theatre and later the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he performed alongside Kenneth Branagh in Hamlet. His stage work has stretched from The School for Scandal to Shadowlands.

​On-screen, he has moved easily between drama and comedy — Notting Hill, Iris (which brought him a BAFTA nomination), The Monuments Men and, of course, the Paddington films, which earned global acclaim and box office success. But Downton Abbey was the turning point.

“The Paddington movies sprung from Downton, working with George Clooney sprung from Downton. So it opened so many doors, not just for me but for all of us,” he says.

Acting isn’t his only outlet. In 2022, he published a memoir, Playing Under the Piano, a witty look at how he got his start in a school Nativity play, and this fall he’s releasing his first children’s book, Rory Sparkes and the Elephant in the Room. It follows a boy with big dreams whose life goes sideways when the circus comes to town. Bonneville has already begun work on two more.

​“I’m not very good at sitting completely still.… Anything to do with storytelling … that’s where I’m in my happy place,” he says. Writing lets him revisit childhood memories and turn them into playful, imaginative tales.

​When he needs fresh air, he turns to the South Downs — the rolling chalk hills in southern England, dotted with farms, villages and long walking paths. It’s a favorite escape: “Walking on the South Downs in England, which is my favorite geographical place to go to … that’s where I feel most energized.”

​Bonneville’s personal life has had its own chapters. He and his former wife, whom he split with in 2023, share an adult son, Felix, who has gone into film and television himself. Bonneville rarely discusses his family publicly, but he has acknowledged how grounding it has been to raise a child alongside a demanding career. Like Lord Grantham, he understands that true legacy isn’t just about estates or accolades — it’s about the relationships that endure.

​Bonneville can still remember telling his parents, back in 1983, that he wanted to try drama school before pursuing law. “I was lucky enough to get my Equity card…. I’m still waiting for the tap on the shoulder to say, ‘You’ve had your fun, go and get a proper job.’  ” More than four decades later, that tap hasn’t come.

​For Bonneville, aging isn’t about slowing down — it’s about saying yes to new roles, new risks and new ways to tell stories. “As long as I’m telling stories with groups of people who equally enjoy telling stories to audiences … then I’m happy.”

Downton Abbey leaves behind more than costumes and sets. There are memories of families gathering in living rooms, generations laughing and crying together. Bonneville’s Lord Grantham embodied dignity, compassion, and continuity — qualities that still resonate.

​At 61, he is proving that aging doesn’t mean retreating. It means carrying the lessons forward, embracing reinvention and keeping curiosity alive. Just as Downton Abbey has found a place in the cultural imagination, he continues to find new ways to inspire. The final curtain may have fallen for the Crawleys, but for Bonneville, the story is still unfolding.

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

Donna Freydkin has spent 10-plus years interviewing celebrities for major publications, and has written for a variety of outlets such as USA Today, Allure, Yahoo! and CNN covering topics such as films, family and favorite meals.

