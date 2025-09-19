For more than a decade, Hugh Bonneville carried the weight of Downton Abbey on his noble shoulders as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham — the calm center of a world upended by war, romance and shifting social tides.

Now, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in theaters, the actor isn’t just saying goodbye to a character audiences adored. He’s also reflecting on the arc of his career, the legacy of a show that became a global touchstone, and how, at 61, he continues to find energy, purpose and inspiration in the next chapter of his life.

Members only

Bonneville is candid about how it feels to say goodbye. “It’s the end of a 15-year relationship that’s been very important to me.… Most importantly, 15 years of being around fantastic friends and technicians who are superb at their job. Every department always aspired to do its best work. And I think that’s part of the legacy of the show…. I feel very proud of it.”

​The legacy, of course, extends far beyond the set. The series became appointment viewing around the world, winning dozens of awards, including a Special Award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Bonneville himself earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and the cast was honored with three Screen Actors Guild awards.

​But what he remembers most are the stories from viewers. “It was a show that people watched together as a family often…. I’ve had so many notes and letters from people saying, ‘I’m watching it again because my granny’s passed away.… I miss that moment when we sat together and watched it.’ ”

​That sense of togetherness — a drama you could comfortably watch with your kids or your parents — is, in his mind, the show’s greatest gift. “I love Breaking Bad, but I wouldn’t watch it with my granny,” he says with a smile.

​Lord Grantham could have easily been a one-note figure: stern, entitled, out of touch. But Bonneville says Julian Fellowes, who wrote every episode, had something more generous in mind.

“In the hands of lesser writers … the patriarch would be this mustache-swirling baddie…. Whereas Julian looks on this fictional society … as a machine in which every cog needs to work. If you mistreat one element of the machine, the rest will break down,” he says.