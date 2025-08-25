Elle Macpherson says she loves being in her 60s.

“This is my most vibrant decade — the life in my years, not the years in my life,” she told HELLO! Magazine. “I’ve never felt more free and alive than I do now, at 62.”

The legendary Australian supermodel also explained what this stage of life signifies for her.

“Being in my 60s has been a transition from being ‘The Body’ to embodying something far more meaningful, with greater purpose.”

In 1989, Time magazine dubbed Macpherson “The Body” after she appeared on the cover of the news magazine. During her career, she also made five appearances on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, most recently in 2006.

In July, the A Girl Thing actress took to social media to explain how her relationship with her “physical form has naturally evolved.”

“I am constantly learning what resonates with it and what does not — largely through trial and error,” she wrote on Instagram. “That resonance really began in my 20s as a model, walking catwalk after catwalk. Back then, I understandably assumed it was fitness that determined wellness. But it wasn’t until I had children and faced my own health challenges in my 40s and 50s that I realized there was so much more to wellness than just that.”

Other celebrities, including Andie MacDowell, 67, and George Clooney, 64, have also recently shared what it means to be 60-plus.

MacDowell posted a heartfelt photo of herself and her granddaughter Cozette, as she shared thoughts on balancing her role as a grandmother while keeping her lively spirit.

“Being 67 doesn’t mean you look like a frumpy person,” the actor and former fashion model wrote. “We still have fun. We laugh, we have a good time, we’re vibrant. We’re interesting. We are FUN!”

Meanwhile, Clooney offered honest advice to his veteran peers in Hollywood about growing older.

“If you can’t make peace with aging, then you’ve got to get out of the business and just disappear,” he told Vanity Fair.

Clooney stars in the upcoming Netflix film Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach. During production, the Ocean’s Eleven star said he had to establish a few parameters with Baumbach.

“I literally said to him, ‘Noah, look, I love the script. I love you as a director, but I’m 63 years old, dude — I can’t do 50 takes,” he recalled. “I don’t have it in me. I’ve got the acting range from A to B.”

Stars such as Macpherson, MacDowell and Clooney are living proof that being in your 60s can be one of the best eras of your life. However, to ensure that you’re living to the max at that age, follow our advice to help slow the aging process and improve your emotional well-being.