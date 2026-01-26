3. Street joggers + sweater + leather sneakers

If you’re reluctant to leave the comfiness of athleisure, there’s no reason to anymore. The secret to wearing these casual looks at work is choosing real-clothes hybrids with sporty details. Try a jogger hybrid like the Madewell Twill Drawstring Jogger Pants ($80, madewell.com), add a sweatshirt﻿-inspired pullover like the Gap Cozy Half-Zip Sweater in Stone Beige ($80, gap.com) and slip on leather sneakers like the Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker﻿–Women’s in Tan Embossed Leather ($85, dsw.com/en/us). Added up, they create a pulled-together effect that’s perfect for dress-down workplaces.

Members only (Left to right) Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff in Chestnut; J.Jill Lakewood Merino Sweater Tunic in Spiced Wine; NYDJ Plus Size Sculpt-Her Pull-On Ponte Flare Leg Pant in Black Zappos; J.Jill; Macy's

4. Ponte pull-on pants + tunic sweater + shearling mules

For those of us working at home, it’s time to elevate our formula to a head-to-toe look. Though any colleague or client in Zoom meetings or ﻿on FaceTime sees you waist up, a total “outfit” gives you a psychological boost. Try a pair of pull-on ponte knit pants like the NYDJ Plus Size Sculpt-Her Pull-On Ponte Flare Leg Pant in Black ($89, macys.com). These are every bit as comfy as leggings but not as revealing or clingy. Add a long fine-gauge sweater like the J.Jill Lakewood Merino Sweater Tunic in Spiced Wine ($89, jjill.com) and toasty shearling﻿-lined clogs or mules like the Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff in Chestnut ($50, zappos.com)﻿, and don’t forget some makeup! It’s perfect for WFH days but dressed enough to grab your coat and go with a change of shoes.

(Left to right) Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Women’s in Black; Comfortview Poloma Wide Calf Boot in Mocha; Who What Wear Faux Leather Skirt in Brown Naadam; Catherines; Target

5. A leather skirt + knee boots + a cashmere sweater

While plenty of us spend workdays in pants or jeans, some like the option of a skirt look, especially in urban or creative workplaces. No need to think about pencil skirts, shape wear and pumps. A leather skirt like the Who What Wear Faux Leather Skirt in Brown ($35, target.com) adds a chic tweak to all your tops. Try it with a kitten heel boot like the Comfortview Poloma Wide Calf Boot in Mocha or Multi Snake ($﻿108–$130, catherines.com) and a classy sweater like Naadam’s The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Women’s in Black ($75, naadam.com)﻿, but know it’s a multi-season 24/7 piece that will look equally great with your shearling boots and a down vest.

(Left to right) Pilcro The Skipper Wide-Leg Jeans in Plus Size Black; Who What Wear Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black Floral; Anne Klein Faux Leather Blazer in Anne Black Anthropologie; Target; Macy's

6. Black jeans + floral blouse + leather jacket

Some of us like a little downtown edge even in work clothes. The trick to making a cool look work for work is to start with inky black jeans as a stand-in for dress pants (just avoid faded and ripped black washes). Choose a straight﻿- or wide﻿-leg style like Pilcro The Skipper Wide-Leg Jeans in Plus Size Black ($130, anthropologie.com) as your base. Then add a puff sleeve blouse like the Who What Wear Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black Floral ($30, target.com) for a feminine twist and top it all off with a leather blazer like the Anne Klein Faux Leather Blazer in Anne Black ($139, macys.com) for a business-like tweak on biker style.

(Left to right) J.Jill Wherever Smooth-Fit Slim-Leg Pants in Navy Blue; Aqua x Scout The City Balloon Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in White; Ann Taylor Pearlized Huggie Earrings J.Jill; Bloomingdale's; Ann Taylor

7. Tailored ankle pants + crisp white shirt + new-look pearls

Sure, you have a bunch of ankle pants from workdays past but are they hi﻿gh-rise with a stretchy waist and as comfy as sweatpants? Nope? And those white shirts, are they preppy button-downs? Thought so! New versions like the J.Jill Wherever Smooth-Fit Slim-Leg Pants in Navy Blue or Black ($79, jjill.com) with elastic waist sit at your real waist to make belly bulges and muffin tops a nonissue. Add a white shirt like Aqua x Scout The City Balloon Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in White ($78, bloomingdales.com) and Ann Taylor Pearlized Huggie Earrings ($35, anntaylor.com) to get a professional trio that lasts 9 to 5 and long after.