10 New Ways to Dress for Work Now

Fashion finds to wear to every kind of workplace, from traditional to dress-casual

By

Lois Joy Johnson, 

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 11, 2021
A woman using a laptop while working in an office
Westend61/Getty Images

 

Working from home spoiled us. Wasn’t it great to not think about a daily work outfit at 7 a.m.? Those of us with online Zoom meetings learned to do the half-and﻿-half thing﻿ …﻿ and still do! Waist up we’re all polished top, jewelry and makeup, waist down we’re in sweats and slippers. But now it’s back to business. Whether you work in a traditional office or cubicle, an open-plan situation, a store or call on clients in person﻿, know that work clothes have had a mini makeover. Here are 10 ways to dial up your 9-﻿to﻿-5 style:

Avenue Plus Size Super Stretch Bootcut Average Pants in Black; Who What Wear Women’s Turtleneck Pullover in Brown; A New Day Women’s Ellie Chelsea Boots
(Left to right) Avenue Plus Size Super Stretch Bootcut Average Pants in Black; Who What Wear Women’s Turtleneck Pullover in Brown; A New Day Women’s Ellie Chelsea Boots
Macy's; Target (2)

1. Black boot-cut + turtleneck + ankle boots

If you love a quick sophisticated look, get a pair of ﻿black tailored flare pants — the new must-have work basic. Choose an update like the Avenue Plus Size Super Stretch Bootcut Average Pants in Black ($55, macys.com) and pair it with ankle boots like the A New Day Women’s Ellie Chelsea Boots ($30, target.com) and a high﻿neck sweater like the Who What Wear Women’s Turtleneck Pullover in Brown ($35, target.com). The mix of black and brown is new﻿, too﻿, and really opens up your choices from pieces already in your closet.

Avec Les Filles Longline Plaid Blazer; Gap High Rise Vintage Slim ﻿Jeans with Washwell in Dark Indigo; Franco Sarto Carol 2 Loafer in Black
(Left to right) Avec Les Filles Longline Plaid Blazer; Gap High Rise Vintage Slim ﻿Jeans with Washwell in Dark Indigo; Franco Sarto Carol 2 Loafer in Black
Anthropologie; Gap; DSW

2. An oversize blazer + dark high-rise jeans + chunky loafers

This is an update to our throwback dress﻿-casual formula. Instead of oldies with big padded shoulders and low-rise jeans﻿, try a longer blazer like the Avec Les Filles Longline Plaid Blazer in Red Motif ($148, anthropologie.com), hi﻿gh-rise jeans like Gap High Rise Vintage Slim ﻿Jeans with Washwell in Dark Indigo ($70, gap.com) and lug﻿-sole loafers like the Franco Sarto Carol 2 Loafer in Black ($119, dsw.com/en/us). You might even make things easy and wear variations of this look five days a week. P.S.﻿ The trick in every one of the 10 looks in this work-wear column is to include at least one trendy-ish item.

Madewell Twill Drawstring Jogger Pants; Gap Cozy Half-Zip Sweater in Stone Beige; Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker﻿–Women’s in Tan Embossed Leather
(Left to right) Madewell Twill Drawstring Jogger Pants; Gap Cozy Half-Zip Sweater in Stone Beige; Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker﻿–Women’s in Tan Embossed Leather
Madewell; Gap; DSW

3. Street joggers + sweater + leather sneakers

If you’re reluctant to leave the comfiness of athleisure, there’s no reason to anymore. The secret to wearing these casual looks at work is choosing real-clothes hybrids with sporty details. Try a jogger hybrid like the Madewell Twill Drawstring Jogger Pants ($80, madewell.com), add a sweatshirt﻿-inspired pullover like the Gap Cozy Half-Zip Sweater in Stone Beige ($80, gap.com) and slip on leather sneakers like the Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker﻿–Women’s in Tan Embossed Leather ($85, dsw.com/en/us). Added up, they create a pulled-together effect that’s perfect for dress-down workplaces.

Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff in Chestnut; J.Jill Lakewood Merino Sweater Tunic in Spiced Wine; NYDJ Plus Size Sculpt-Her Pull-On Ponte Flare Leg Pant in Black
(Left to right) Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff in Chestnut; J.Jill Lakewood Merino Sweater Tunic in Spiced Wine; NYDJ Plus Size Sculpt-Her Pull-On Ponte Flare Leg Pant in Black
Zappos; J.Jill; Macy's

4. Ponte pull-on pants + tunic sweater + shearling mules

For those of us working at home, it’s time to elevate our formula to a head-to-toe look. Though any colleague or client in Zoom meetings or ﻿on FaceTime sees you waist up, a total “outfit” gives you a psychological boost. Try a pair of pull-on ponte knit pants like the NYDJ Plus Size Sculpt-Her Pull-On Ponte Flare Leg Pant in Black ($89, macys.com). These are every bit as comfy as leggings but not as revealing or clingy. Add a long fine-gauge sweater like the J.Jill Lakewood Merino Sweater Tunic in Spiced Wine ($89, jjill.com) and toasty shearling﻿-lined clogs or mules like the Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff in Chestnut ($50, zappos.com)﻿, and don’t forget some makeup! It’s perfect for WFH days but dressed enough to grab your coat and go with a change of shoes.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Women’s in Black; Comfortview Poloma Wide Calf Boot in Mocha; Who What Wear Faux Leather Skirt in Brown
(Left to right) Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Women’s in Black; Comfortview Poloma Wide Calf Boot in Mocha; Who What Wear Faux Leather Skirt in Brown
Naadam; Catherines; Target

5. A leather skirt + knee boots + a cashmere sweater

While plenty of us spend workdays in pants or jeans, some like the option of a skirt look, especially in urban or creative workplaces. No need to think about pencil skirts, shape wear and pumps. A leather skirt like the Who What Wear Faux Leather Skirt in Brown ($35, target.com) adds a chic tweak to all your tops. Try it with a kitten heel boot like the Comfortview Poloma Wide Calf Boot in Mocha or Multi Snake ($﻿108–$130, catherines.com) and a classy sweater like Naadam’s The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Women’s in Black ($75, naadam.com)﻿, but know it’s a multi-season 24/7 piece that will look equally great with your shearling boots and a down vest.

Pilcro The Skipper Wide-Leg Jeans in Plus Size Black; Who What Wear Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black Floral; Anne Klein Faux Leather Blazer in Anne Black
(Left to right) Pilcro The Skipper Wide-Leg Jeans in Plus Size Black; Who What Wear Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black Floral; Anne Klein Faux Leather Blazer in Anne Black
Anthropologie; Target; Macy's

6. Black jeans + floral blouse + leather jacket

Some of us like a little downtown edge even in work clothes. The trick to making a cool look work for work is to start with inky black jeans as a stand-in for dress pants (just avoid faded and ripped black washes). Choose a straight﻿- or wide﻿-leg style like Pilcro The Skipper Wide-Leg Jeans in Plus Size Black ($130, anthropologie.com) as your base. Then add a puff sleeve blouse like the Who What Wear Women’s Plus Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black Floral ($30, target.com) for a feminine twist and top it all off with a leather blazer like the Anne Klein Faux Leather Blazer in Anne Black ($139, macys.com) for a business-like tweak on biker style.

J.Jill Wherever Smooth-Fit Slim-Leg Pants in Navy Blue; Aqua x Scout The City Balloon Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in White; Ann Taylor Pearlized Huggie Earrings
(Left to right) J.Jill Wherever Smooth-Fit Slim-Leg Pants in Navy Blue; Aqua x Scout The City Balloon Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in White; Ann Taylor Pearlized Huggie Earrings
J.Jill; Bloomingdale's; Ann Taylor

7. Tailored ankle pants + crisp white shirt + new-look pearls

Sure, you have a bunch of ankle pants from workdays past but are they hi﻿gh-rise with a stretchy waist and as comfy as sweatpants? Nope? And those white shirts, are they preppy button-downs? Thought so! New versions like the J.Jill Wherever Smooth-Fit Slim-Leg Pants in Navy Blue or Black ($79, jjill.com) with elastic waist sit at your real waist to make belly bulges and muffin tops a nonissue. Add a white shirt like Aqua x Scout The City Balloon Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in White ($78, bloomingdales.com) and Ann Taylor Pearlized Huggie Earrings ($35, anntaylor.com) to get a professional trio that lasts 9 to 5 and long after.

Calvin Klein Tie-Waist Midi Sweater Dress; A New Day Women’s Plus Cable-Knit Open Front Cardigan in Charcoal Gray; Impo Nelia Bootie in Black
(Left to right) Calvin Klein Tie-Waist Midi Sweater Dress; A New Day Women’s Plus Cable-Knit Open Front Cardigan in Charcoal Gray; Impo Nelia Bootie in Black
Macy's; Target; DSW

8. A midi sweater dress + long cardigan + booties

For those of us who still wear dresses, sweater dresses are another major trend worth trying. Stay away from skimpy above﻿-the﻿-knee clingers and body﻿-con dresses and stick with straight or fit-and-flare midis﻿, like the Calvin Klein Tie-Waist Midi Sweater Dress ($90, macys.com)﻿, that flatter but don’t overdo the curves. Add booties like the Impo Nelia Bootie in Black ($70, dsw.com/en/us) and a long toned-to-match cardigan like A New Day Women’s Plus Cable-Knit Open Front Cardigan in Charcoal Gray ($35, target.com) for extra warmth or coverage. Think of this as your new twinset.

Kate Spade Paris Ballet Flat; C. Wonder Luna Quilted Satchel in Black; Alex Mill Ribbed Sweater Tunic in Heather Latte; Loft Pull On Wide Leg Pants in Birdseye Knit in Charcoal
Kate Spade Paris Ballet Flat (top left); C. Wonder Luna Quilted Satchel in Black (bottom left); Alex Mill Ribbed Sweater Tunic in Heather Latte (middle); Loft Pull On Wide Leg Pants in Birdseye Knit in Charcoal (right)
DSW; Walmart; Alex Mill; LOFT

9. Wide-leg knit pants + tunic + quilted leather accessories

Knit duos are a big trend, but skip the clingy skirt twosomes and head straight for wide pants and tunics with enough shape, substance and coverage﻿, like the Loft Pull On Wide Leg Pants in Birdseye Knit in Charcoal ($80, loft.com) and the Alex Mill Ribbed Sweater Tunic in Heather Latte or Navy ($138, alexmill.com). Both are comfy but have enough shape and substance to not look like loungewear. Be sure to stick with rich neutral colors and select a sweater long enough to cover your backside. Just add flats and a quilted leather bag like the Kate Spade Paris Ballet Flat ($90, dsw.com/en/us) and C. Wonder Luna Quilted Satchel in Black ($40, walmart.com) to take the look up yet another elegant notch.

Le Suit Plus Size Pinstriped Pantsuit in Indigo/Ivory; M.M. LaFleur The Rowling Top-Soft Wave in Alabaster; Faryl by Farylrobin Solara in Cognac
(Left to right) Le Suit Plus Size Pinstriped Pantsuit in Indigo/Ivory; M.M. LaFleur The Rowling Top-Soft Wave in Alabaster; Faryl by Farylrobin Solara in Cognac
Macy's; M.M. LaFleur; 6pm

10. Your pantsuit + cowl top or bodysuit + chunky pumps

Some of us work in corporate or traditional fields where pantsuits like Le Suit Plus Size Pinstriped Pantsuit in Indigo/Ivory ($119, macys.com) are business as usual. Keep the structure and tailoring going but freshen the look with a white drapey cowl neck bodysuit or top like the M.M. LaFleur The Rowling Top-Soft Wave in Alabaster ($145, mmlafleur.com) to wear untucked or tucked. Then swap needle heel pumps for chunky block heels like Faryl by Farylrobin Solara in Cognac ($45, 6pm.com) that can stand all day without an ouch﻿, or swap to flats.

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

