Working from home spoiled us. Wasn’t it great to not think about a daily work outfit at 7 a.m.? Those of us with online Zoom meetings learned to do the half-and-half thing … and still do! Waist up we’re all polished top, jewelry and makeup, waist down we’re in sweats and slippers. But now it’s back to business. Whether you work in a traditional office or cubicle, an open-plan situation, a store or call on clients in person, know that work clothes have had a mini makeover. Here are 10 ways to dial up your 9-to-5 style:
1. Black boot-cut + turtleneck + ankle boots
If you love a quick sophisticated look, get a pair of black tailored flare pants — the new must-have work basic. Choose an update like the Avenue Plus Size Super Stretch Bootcut Average Pants in Black ($55, macys.com) and pair it with ankle boots like the A New Day Women’s Ellie Chelsea Boots ($30, target.com) and a highneck sweater like the Who What Wear Women’s Turtleneck Pullover in Brown ($35, target.com). The mix of black and brown is new, too, and really opens up your choices from pieces already in your closet.
2. An oversize blazer + dark high-rise jeans + chunky loafers
This is an update to our throwback dress-casual formula. Instead of oldies with big padded shoulders and low-rise jeans, try a longer blazer like the Avec Les Filles Longline Plaid Blazer in Red Motif ($148, anthropologie.com), high-rise jeans like Gap High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell in Dark Indigo ($70, gap.com) and lug-sole loafers like the Franco Sarto Carol 2 Loafer in Black ($119, dsw.com/en/us). You might even make things easy and wear variations of this look five days a week. P.S. The trick in every one of the 10 looks in this work-wear column is to include at least one trendy-ish item.
