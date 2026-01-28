When Caregivers Need Care, Hospitals are Responding

Over five years, Robert Tisdale’s mother was hospitalized nearly a dozen times due to the relentless progression of dementia, kidney failure, diabetes and other chronic illnesses. Each visit to a regional hospital in northern New Jersey brought new clinicians, forms and crises. The system often felt bureaucratic and fragmented.﻿​

Although individual clinicians and hospital staff made efforts to connect, Tisdale continued to feel isolated as his mother’s primary caregiver, bearing the full burden of coordination and responsibility once care moved beyond the hospital walls. "I was occassionally asked by hospital staff if 'I was okay,' but was really left to manage the caregiving burden on my own," says Tisdale. ​

His experience reflects the reality for millions of family caregivers, underscoring what hospitals are slowly recognizing: Effective care extends beyond the patient and must also include support for the caregivers who serve as the vital backbone for the health care system.

Across the country, a growing number of hospitals are beginning to position themselves as partners not only to patients, but also to family members managing increasingly complex care at home. While the American Hospital Association annual survey does not track these programs, hospital-based caregiver support remain﻿s scattered and largely out of reach outside major metropolitan centers, leaving many suburban and rural caregivers with limited access to similar support. ​

Hospitals are relative latecomers to this work. For decades, caregiver support has largely existed in communities, delivered through Area Agencies on Aging and other local organizations across the states. “Hospitals are not leading these efforts. They are catching up to decades of caregiving support that has existed in the community,” says Kathleen Kelly, executive director of the Family Caregiver Alliance in San Francisco.​

Kelly notes that hospitals’ interest in supporting caregivers gained traction when the data showed it could reduce repeat hospitalizations and emergency visits. One study showed that Medicare patients who received caregiver support had shorter hospital stays and were less likely to require discharge to skilled nursing facilities, home health services or post-hospitalization care, resulting in an estimated $514 million in Medicare savings.​

​Support services range from libraries with caregiver-specific resources to more advanced hospital-based offerings, including psychotherapy, post-discharge training and peer support through volunteers or caregiver groups, designed to address the distinct challenges caregivers face across high-demand conditions such as dementia, heart disease, cancer and organ transplantation.​

Kelly cautions that many of these programs rely on philanthropy or large endowments, limiting their scalability and leaving caregiver support programs “more symbolic than systemic” across most medical centers.

Caregiver program designed for nationwide expansion﻿

When psychologist Allison Applebaum arrived at New York’s Mount Sinai in 2024, she brought with her a model of care that had quietly reshaped how one of the nation’s leading cancer centers treated family caregivers. Now, for the first time, Mount Sinai is offering caregivers across all illnesses access to mental health care, recognizing that caregivers are not invisible extensions of patients, but patients in their own right.​