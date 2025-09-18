Javascript is not enabled.

Caregivers Navigate Sensitive Conversations About Suicide With Care Recipients

During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, experts urge caregivers to approach these conversations with patience and compassion

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 19, 2025
two people standing next to a horse
Linda and Chip McCauley at Healing Strides in Boones Mill, Virginia.
Greg Kahn

Reader discretion advised: This article includes discussion of suicide and mental health struggles.

In one of the most unforgettable scenes from the documentary, Facing the Wind, Curry Whisenhunt asked a small support group of people living with Lewy body dementia how many had contemplated suicide after one of the members brought up the sensitive topic. Several hands went up. “There are others in your shoes,” said Whisenhunt, the support ﻿group leader. “You’re not alone in anything that you’re going through.”​

A member of that support group, Tom Lawson, a 72-year-old lab technician, was not at that meeting, but would have raised his hand if he were there. Tom was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in January 2022. When he began talking about ending his life, his wife, Dorie, 69, knew she had to listen and act quickly. At first, the conversations were raw: Tom feared a decline that would strip away his independence and dignity, recalling an uncle’s grim final years in a nursing home.​

Hearing the words, “I want to commit suicide,” was not unfamiliar to Dorie, who grew up with a suicidal parent. However, this time was different; this was her husband of nearly 40 years and the father of their daughter. Rather than recoil, Dorie leaned in. She began asking him why he felt that way, listening without judgment and gently steering him toward hope, including getting him to a doctor who put him on medications that eased his symptoms.

a man and woman taking a picture
Tom Lawson is supported by his wife Dorie who ensures his emotional needs are always met.
Tony Loung

Together, they focused on spiritual readings that calmed his fears and joined support groups that normalized his struggles. They started planning things to look forward to, such as celebrating anniversaries early and taking their dream trip to England and Scotland. They also welcomed a granddaughter. Slowly, the suicidal thoughts grew less urgent.​

For Dorie, coping has meant a mix of pragmatism, open conversation and creating a life full of small anchors: a boxing class, a rescue dog, time with family and the ocean just steps from their front door in Rhode Island. “I will support him in whatever way he needs me. I don’t want to lose him,” she says.​

Scope of suicide among older adults

While suicide rates have been decreasing across the majority of age groups, adults 85 and older remain the most vulnerable, with 22.6 deaths among 100,000 people, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in New York City. Rates are even higher among older adults with certain medical conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, and Lewy body dementia, the disease that claimed actor Robin Williams’s life in 2014. A 2021 study estimated the suicide rate among individuals with Lewy body dementia at 32.4 deaths per 100,000 people.​

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

Depression is one of the most common underlying causes of suicidal thoughts, says Dr. Maria Oquendo, chair of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. “These thoughts can also arise from anxiety, chronic pain, trauma, feelings of hopelessness, serious illness, grief or other personal crises.”​​

Confronting suicide

​More than 24 years ago, Sally Alter’s husband, Irwin, died by suicide just months after their beloved Labrador retriever passed away. Alter, who suspects that her husband had undiagnosed depression, still reacted with surprise when he first voiced his feelings. Not knowing what else to do, she called the police, and he was admitted to the hospital for two days. Alter was soon hospitalized herself for treatment of bipolar disorder and it was during her stay that he ended his life. “Irwin was an unhappy person, but I never thought he would kill himself,” she says. “Looking back, the loss of our longtime dog may have been a breaking point for him.”​

Shortly after his Lewy body dementia diagnosis, Whisenhunt began experiencing suicidal thoughts﻿. His doctor diagnosed him with depression and prescribed antipsychotics, antidepressants, mood stabilizers and Parkinson’s medications, carefully adjusting them over a year. Finding the right dosage took time, especially for antidepressants. “I never understood how people could commit suicide until I got depressed and needed help,” admits Whisenhunt.​

a man and a horse
Equine therapy is one of several ways that Chip McCauley finds support.
Greg Kahn

After serving in the Marines and surviving the 1983 Beirut bombing, Chip McCauley, 61, has struggled with PTSD and survivor’s guilt for decades, which eventually led to multiple suicide attempts. Recognizing the need for help, and with support from his wife Linda, 56, he has taken many positive steps to manage his mental health and regain stability.​

Most Popular

Chip attends regular counseling sessions, participates in music therapy programs like Guitars for Vets, and works with equine therapy through Healing Strides. His service dog provides daily emotional support and medications help stabilize his condition. Faith, family and community connections also play a central role. “It’s not one single thing, it’s a combination that keeps him grounded and helps him face each day with resilience,” Linda says. “The anniversary of the Beirut bombing is always a tough period and I know to be extra supportive and patient during that period.”​

How caregivers can respond

​When a loved one expresses suicidal thoughts, it can be overwhelming, frightening and confusing. Caregivers often feel unsure how to react, what to say and where to turn for help. Experts emphasize that the most important first step is to listen with empathy and without judgment.

“Validating a loved one’s feelings and showing empathy is more powerful than any immediate advice or reassurance. Feeling heard can be lifesaving,” says Christine Foertsch, a psychologist specializing in suicidality on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Foertsch provides several practical steps to help caregivers navigate such difficult conversations:​​

Start by being calm. When a loved one talks about suicide, resist the urge to immediately control the situation. Focus on listening and asking open-ended questions. Reinforce to your loved one that you are someone safe and trusted to talk to. Specific questions to ask may include:

  • I’m really glad you shared this with me. Can you tell me more about what you’ve been feeling?​
  • When did these thoughts start?​
  • How often do you find yourself thinking about this?​

Ask practical, empathetic questions. Ask how often the thoughts occur, what triggers them, whether a plan has been formed and if any methods or access to potentially harmful items (such as medications or weapons) have been prepared. Also, explore what has kept the person from acting so far — these “reasons for living” can help anchor hope. Examples of questions include:​

  • What usually triggers these thoughts?​
  • What are you trying to escape when these thoughts come up?​
  • Can you describe what it feels like when you have these thoughts?​
  • What has helped you cope in the past when things felt overwhelming?​​

Validate rather than dismiss. Avoid minimizing pain by saying that “things will be fine” or making it about yourself: “How could you do this to me?” Show empathy for your loved one and convey that you are willing to sit with them in their fear. Specific questions to ask may include:​

  • Can you tell me more about what you’re feeling right now?​
  • I want to understand. What would make it easier for you to talk about this?​​

Explore the severity of the situation. When exploring whether or not they have been planning a suicide attempt, it’s important to ask direct but compassionate questions that help assess the immediacy and severity of suicidal thoughts. Detailed and thought-out plans pose a much higher risk and require urgent intervention. Specific questions to ask may include:​

  • How often do you find yourself thinking about this?​
  • Have you thought about how you might act on these thoughts?​
  • Do you have access to any means, like weapons or medications?​
  • What would happen if you tried to act on these thoughts?​​

Know when to escalate. High-risk situations may require an ER visit, a call to a crisis hotline, or a professional consultation. Caregivers should identify mental health professionals and community resources. Some key resources to call include:​

  • “911” for emergencies​
  • “988” National Suicide and Crisis Hotline​

If they resist help, explore options. Ask what worries them about seeking care, and whether a smaller step, like a telehealth session, might feel more manageable. Caregivers can also seek and reach out for guidance from a mental health professional.​

  • What support do you feel you need most at this moment?​
  • Is there someone else you would like to talk to about this?​
  • How about we make an appointment with your doctor to get their help?​​

Make the environment safer. Removing excess medications, securing or eliminating firearms, and reducing access to lethal means lowers risk. Small barriers, like a gun lock, can give someone critical time to reconsider.​​

a man sitting down playing an instrument
Chip McCauley strums at Healing Strides as another positive way to find emotional balance.
Greg Kahn

Picking up the pieces after suicide

​Surviving caregivers often grapple with a complicated mix of emotions after they lose someone to suicide. Alongside deep sadness, grief and emptiness, they may also feel anger or frustration.

Alter was angry for five years after her husband’s death. She was furious that he left her in financial ruin, isolated in Texas without any family support, and emotionally devastated. On top of her grief, she struggled with her own bipolar disorder. Support was scarce, with neighbors avoiding her, and even a grief support group turned their backs when they learned her husband had died by suicide.​

What ultimately helped her move forward was consistent therapy with a psychologist over several years. With her therapist’s guidance, Alter was able to gradually release her anger and reclaim a sense of identity. Alter’s advice to caregivers: Don’t blame yourself. “Most people feel terrible guilt when this happens. It is never their fault. Caregivers are not responsible for another person’s actions or even emotions. “In the end, the grieving process is about acceptance: accepting that you’ve woken up in a world that no longer contains your loved one, accepting the level of pain the person was in, and ultimately, accepting their choice to end things,” says Foertsch.​​

Role of professional care

​​When a loved one talks about suicide but does not appear to be in immediate danger, one of the most effective steps is to alert their health care providers as soon as possible. A primary care doctor, psychiatrist or psychologist can assess the situation, adjust medications if needed, and connect the person with additional resources such as counseling, crisis services or support groups.​​“Too often, caregivers feel they must shoulder the responsibility alone, but clinicians are trained to guide next steps and can help prevent the situation from escalating,” says Oquendo. “Early involvement also ensures that professionals are aware of any warning signs and can monitor changes over time, reducing the pressure on families to constantly ‘watch’ their loved one.”​

Experts agree that the path forward combines empathy, communication and professional support. Foertsch emphasizes that caregivers play a pivotal role, not by carrying the burden alone, but by being a constant, empathic presence. She adds: “Even when professionals become involved, the love and attention of a family member remains crucial in supporting someone through the crisis.”​

Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

