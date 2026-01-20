Perhaps the only thing harder than being a caregiver for one person is being a caregiver for two.

Roughly 1 in 4 caregivers is a “compound caregiver” — someone who provides care for more than one person at the same time — according to an AARP report. It might be a husband who is simultaneously caring for his wife with diabetes and his father with dementia. Or a mother who is overseeing care for her mother with congenital heart failure and her son with severe autism.

Members only

Perhaps no one better understands the stress and strain of being a compound caregiver than those who have experienced it firsthand, along with the professionals who counsel them. These are their most compelling tips on how to handle the many challenges:

Create a team for help. Throughout 14 years of caring for his mother and mother-in-law, author Dave Rice says, the single smartest thing he did was to create a “team” of helpers so he didn’t have to go it alone. “You have to be an aggressive recruiter of help from any possible place you can find,” says Rice, author of All In for Mom: A Family’s Journey Through Caregiving, Medical Advocacy, and the Challenge of Elder Care.

This could be any comfortable combination of family, friends, neighbors and hired help. “You can’t take this responsibility on yourself,” he says.

Join AARP’s Fight for Caregivers ​ Here's how you can help: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and help family caregivers get the support they need.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

Plan ruthlessly. Consider your compound caregiving a major project where success often depends on super savvy time planning, says Rice. You can sometimes save time, for example, by sharing your digital calendar with others who are helping you so they can see your plans in advance.

If you are making a doctor’s appointment for one loved one, perhaps there’s an opportunity to make a nearby doctor’s appointment for the other, as well. Anything you can do all at once helps you avoid driving back and forth, he says.

Accept tough choices. There will be times when both loved ones seem to need your help at once, but only one actually needs it urgently. That’s when you have to calmly but clearly let one know that you need to help the other person first, says Rice.