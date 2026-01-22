Javascript is not enabled.

How Family Caregivers Can Keep Loved Ones Safe in Winter

Take these steps to protect older adults from cold weather hazards

By

Cameron Huddleston,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 11, 2025
a person warms their hands over a space heater
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Getty Images (4))

When dangerously cold temperatures are predicted, or the chance of heavy snowfall is threatened across vast swaths of the country, it’s a reminder that everyone should be prepared for the extremes of winter. This is especially true for older adults, who are at risk of a range of cold-related health hazards.

However, care recipients who rely on family members or friends might not be able to take the necessary precautions on their own. That’s why, if you’re helping care for aging loved ones, it's important to be aware of the risks posed by winter weather and to take steps to keep them safe.

Assemble an emergency kit.

Make sure your aging loved ones have essentials and supplies on hand in case they can’t get out or you or their other caregivers can’t get to them. Melissa Batchelor, a professor at George Washington University School of Nursing and director of GW’s Center for Aging, Health and Humanities, recommends having enough non-perishable food and bottled water (one gallon per person per day) to last a week. 

She also suggests having a flashlight and batteries, an emergency whistle, personal hygiene items, a can opener, plastic plates, cups and utensils, and a cell phone with a power bank to charge it if there isn’t electricity. Seniors also should have enough medications and medical supplies for several days. You might need to help them sign up for prescription delivery to ensure they don’t have trouble getting their medications in the winter.

Create an emergency plan.

Older adults should know whom to call, what to do and where to go if there is a problem. Make a list of emergency contacts and hang it up in your loved ones’ home. “Most importantly, it’s reminding them, ‘You’re not inconveniencing anyone if you have to call. It’s always important to call,’” says Kunu Kaushal, founder and CEO of Senior Solutions, an independent home-care agency based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Also, make sure they have a personal emergency response system, or medical alert device, to call for help with the push of a button.

Kaushal recommends identifying a location your loved ones can get to if they are without power, such as a neighbor with a generator. If your loved ones have health issues and can’t leave their home, ask the fire department in their town if they can be placed on a priority list for well checks to ensure emergency personnel check in on them during weather emergencies, he says. Or, make sure a neighbor has a key to your loved ones’ home and can check on them if you can’t.

If older adults have a medical device that requires power, find out how long they can be without the device. Kaushal cautions that some devices, such as oxygen concentrators, often don’t have a backup battery. If so, your loved ones will need an alternate power source, such as a generator.

﻿Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Sign up to become part of AARP's online advocacy network and help family caregivers get the support they need. ﻿

Make sure there’s a safe source of heat.

Ensure that the heating system in your aging loved ones’ home is in good working condition, that filters have been replaced and that there aren’t drafts around windows and doors. Set the thermostat to at least 68 degrees in the winter because lower temperatures can lead to hypothermia for older adults, according to the National Institute on Aging. Installing a smart thermostat can allow you to keep tabs on the temperature in your loved ones’ home without being invasive, Kaushal says. 

Space heaters can be both a fire hazard and a tripping hazard. If they are using a space heater, make sure it’s an enclosed radiant space heater with an automatic shut-off function, Kaushal says. Also, be wary of heated blankets because overuse can lead to mild burns, he says. If your loved one uses a heated blanket, make sure it has a range of heat settings and an automatic shut-off feature.

Caution loved ones against using their oven to warm their home. Ensure their home has working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If they have a fireplace, make sure the chimney has been cleaned and the flue is open when wood is burned. However, Batchelor cautions against letting loved ones with cognitive decline use their fireplace. “If you don’t think their memory is great, make sure they don’t have firewood to start a fire,” she says.

Also, ensure loved ones stay warm during the winter by helping them set up automatic payments for their utilities — especially if they have memory issues, Batchelor says. If they’re having trouble paying bills, contact the local area agency on aging about assistance programs or the National Energy Assistance Referral for information about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Prevent falls during inclement weather.

“With winter weather comes ice and snow,” says Lakelyn Eichenberger, a gerontologist and caregiving advocate with Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home care. “Make sure a system is set up — a family member or neighbor coming over, making sure pathways are clear.” Plus, stairs and walkways should have railings.

Discourage older adults from going out when conditions are bad. Groceries can be delivered. They can also sign up for Informed Delivery with the U.S. Postal Service to receive emails with images of incoming mail so they know what’s in their mailbox without trekking to it. Their waste management service might be willing to collect their trash by the house rather than at the curb, Eichenberger says. And their doctors might allow them to opt for telehealth visits online. 

If they must go out, make sure loved ones have rubber-soled shoes and that extra traction is added to any mobility device they use, such as a cane or walker. Eichenberger says it can be helpful to carry a small plastic bag of salt or kitty litter to sprinkle on ice to prevent loved ones from slipping on ice when you are out with them.

Keep hydrated and healthy.

Hydration is especially important for older adults, but they might not want to drink cold water in the winter, Eichenberger says. An herbal tea can be a good option to prevent dehydration. 

Help keep care recipients healthy by making sure they are taking Vitamin D supplements and getting at least 10 minutes of sunlight daily, Batchelor says. Make sure they wear several layers of clothing to stay warm enough indoors and outside. “The chance you’re going to overheat an older adult is pretty slim in the winter,” she adds.

Be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite begins with redness and pain in the skin. Hypothermia happens when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees and can show up as a change in mental status. “Any time you see them more confused or shivering, that’s a bad sign for an older adult,” Batchelor says.

Take advantage of technology.

Batchelor recommends using technology to keep tabs on your aging loved ones — with their consent — when you can’t be with them. For starters, allow notifications from the weather app on your phone or download the FEMA app to receive alerts when severe weather is forecasted for the city where they live. Then, you’ll know to check in to make sure they have enough medication, food, water and supplies, she says. 

If your loved ones have an Apple watch, use the location finder to know where they are, Batchelor says. She also recommends asking if you could set up cameras in their home to check in on them when you can’t visit in person. 

Make sure they know how to use FaceTime or other video call options so you can detect issues such as weight loss or eyes that are sunken in. “The appearance of our loved ones can tell us a lot,” Batchelor says.

Have a support network.

If you’re a long-distance caregiver, make sure there are people close to your loved ones who can help. These could be other family members, friends, neighbors or volunteers from their place of worship.

You also could hire professional care providers, even if it’s just for short-term care. “Many agencies like ours can go by one time a week to check in,” Kaushal says. Keep in mind, though, that there typically is a minimum hour requirement for in-home care. 

Prevent isolation and loneliness.

Finally, take steps to ensure your loved ones don’t become isolated during the winter months. “Make sure you visit or connect regularly by phone with loved ones,” Eichenberger says. “Isolation and loneliness can lead to a number of other issues such as depression.” 

Help loved ones stay socially active by arranging rides for them to places they regularly go, such as a church, synagogue or mosque. You could also ask older adults to make a list of people they should call to check on. “It gives them an activity, prevents social isolation and gives them someone to talk to,” Kaushal says. 

Cameron Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author of Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk: How to Have Essential Conversations With Your Parents About Their Finances. Her work has appeared in Kiplinger.com, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Forbes Advisor, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more online and print publications.

