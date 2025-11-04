Excerpt From the Caregiving Book ‘My Mother’s Money’

In her new book, My Mother’s Money, Beth Pinsker takes a deep dive into her role as caregiver in charge of her mother’s finances and the nonstop challenges she faced. In this excerpt, she shares that sometimes, even when paperwork is in order, things don’t always go smoothly.

From the author:

Throughout my journey as my mother’s financial caregiver, I found that the most important paperwork you need to take care of somebody else’s money is a durable power of attorney. Without that, you have to start in court. But even when you have perfectly valid documents, it can be difficult to access the accounts you need to pay bills. This is what I faced when my mom first got sick and I wanted to avoid forging her signature on checks.

‘It’s Hard to Use Power of Attorney’

In the middle of the chaos, I went off to the bank with my printouts of the power of attorney forms so I could get access to my mom’s checking account, thinking that going to her neighborhood branch would make life easier. I went up to the glass partition and said to the clerk, “I have these power of attorney forms, and I need access to my mother’s accounts.” The clerk shook her head no.

I held up the papers and said, “But I have these forms.”

“You need a court order to get access to another person’s accounts,” she said.

“But I have these valid power of attorney forms,” I insisted.

She motioned to give her a minute, and she scurried into the back office.

A manager in a suit emerged in front of the glass.

“You need a probate court order to access an account that’s not yours,” he said.

“But I have these valid power of attorney forms,” I insisted again.

I knew my forms were good, and I knew the bank would eventually have to accept them, so I was starting to get frustrated that standing my ground seemed so obstinate to them, even if my voice was level and my tone was as patient as I could make it. It was humid in the office already at 10:00 a.m., and of course I had places to be. Technically, I was on the clock at work, and I was missing rounds at the hospital to wait for the bank to open and get this done.

The manager asked me to slide the forms through the slot and then disappeared again for a few minutes. He came back and said I could talk to the bank’s customer service representative if I could wait for her to finish an appointment. So I retreated to the lounge chairs. When the rep was ready for me, she had a much better bedside manner as she looked over the forms, but she still couldn’t help me.