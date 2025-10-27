A new state-by-state analysis of the Caregiving in the US 2025 report, released by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), provides further insight into the challenges facing America’s 63 million caregivers. ﻿

Caring Across States dissects the data gathered from the 30-year research series on the state of caregiving in America. It showcases the various issues family caregivers experience across the country — from high levels of emotional stress to increased financial strain — and offers a deep dive into the needs of caregivers in 32 states. It also highlights that the level of support caregivers and their loved ones receive varies greatly depending on where they live.

﻿“Caregivers are the invisible backbone of our broken long-term care system and economy, and too many are paying the price out of their own pockets, risking their own financial security by taking on more debt, using up savings, and leaving bills unpaid,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP chief advocacy and engagement officer﻿.

“The new data allows us to talk to state lawmakers specifically about family caregivers in their states. This makes our advocacy more powerful by showing how the policies AARP is fighting for — things like paid family leave, tax credits, respite care, and workplace protections — will help their constituents.”﻿

The new state-by-state report collects data on caregiving trends and concerns, including:

Well-being of family caregivers: Self-care is essential for family caregivers. Yet 1 in 5 caregivers report fair or poor health, and nearly a quarter say they have difficulty caring for themselves. Across states, the share of family caregivers who have difficulty taking care of their own health while focusing on their care recipient’s needs ranges from 12 percent (New York) to 31 percent (Florida).

Mental health: Nationally, 39 percent of family caregivers experience high emotional stress due to caregiving. Across the states, 26 percent of Pennsylvania caregivers report experiencing high emotional stress, compared with 51 percent in Colorado.