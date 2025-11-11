At Memory Cafés, People With Dementia and Caregivers Get to Be ‘Just People’

On a brilliant fall morning, Dawn Seestedt, 62, and her aunt Rosa “Taty” Bracero, 96, are in their happy place: heads bent together, hands at work, in a circle of friends, outdoors, amid trees and gardens.

They are at the TALMAR gardens and expressive therapy center in Parkville, Maryland, a “little secluded heavenly space,” Seestedt says, where she and her aunt, who has dementia, can be found on the third Friday morning of each month.

Video: Caregivers Find Connection at Memory Cafés

That’s when TALMAR hosts a memory café: a place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can share an activity, enjoy one another’s company and “make memories together,” says Emily Kearns, coordinator of Dementia Friendly Baltimore County.

The café at TALMAR is among nearly 600 regular gatherings listed on the Memory Caf﻿e Alliance website of Dementia Friendly America. Some are held in actual cafés. Others are found at libraries, gardens, museums, recreation centers, community centers and faith-based facilities.

“Each one has its own personality,” Kearns says. But those that stick closely to a model introduced in Holland in 1997 share a mission, she says: that people with memory challenges and the people who care for them should have a place where they can experience “pure joy, connection and a sense of community.”

Members only

A morning of activities and memories

TALMAR’s café is set amid rolling lawns, white barns and organic gardens, on the grounds of Cromwell Valley Park, a few miles outside Baltimore. On cold days, the group meets in a greenhouse, says Kate Joyce, TALMAR’s executive director.

But this crisp, sunny morning finds Seestedt and Bracero sitting outside at a round picnic table with several other people, sipping mint tea. The mint leaves are from a nearby sensory garden that some of them helped plant.

The group includes Charlie Conklin, 88, an active community volunteer who has dementia and still gets places on his own. He says he comes for the upbeat conversation and because it’s good “to stay active and not stay home and watch television all day.”

To find a memory cafe near you, visit Dementia Friendly America's Memory Cafe Alliance at: https://dfamerica.org/memory-cafe-directory/ Charlie Conklin and Gerrie Adams painted acorns to make necklaces and enjoy each other’s company at an October memory café at TALMAR gardens. AARP Studios

Also at the table are Rina Adams, 51, and her mother, Gerrie, 75. Rina says she and her mom, who has dementia, go to other memory cafés in the area, but this one is her favorite “because I love being in nature outside with mom.”

Then there’s Marlene Edwards, 75, who is a caregiver for an aunt with dementia. Her aunt often doesn’t want to come to the café, she says, so she comes on her own. “I don’t want to miss it,” she says. Edwards says she especially loves to see Bracero, a tiny lady originally from Puerto Rico who speaks little but smiles often.

“The first day I met her, she hugged me and gave me a kiss and let me know that I was welcome,” Edwards says. She says she and Seestedt have become friends, too.

This morning, Joyce spreads the table with acorns, beads, paint, bells and other supplies and invites the participants to make necklaces or door knockers. “There are no rules,” she says.

With her head next to her aunt’s, Seestedt helps the older lady thread acorns and beads together for a necklace. It’s a natural activity for Bracero, she says, who used to sew all her family’s clothing.