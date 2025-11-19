‘Familiar Touch’: A Powerful Film About Living With Dementia

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

US Capitol, Washington DC - AARP Everywhere

Government Watch

Read Our Letters, Comments

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

‘Familiar Touch’: A Powerful Film About Living With Dementia

An authentic look at the emotional journey of individuals and their families facing the degenerative disease

By

Amy Goyer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 20, 2025
two people sitting and talking at a table
(From left) Ruth (Kathleen Chalfant) develops a close bond with caretaker Vanessa (Carolyn Michelle) in “Familiar Touch.”
Courtesy of Music Box Films.

As an expert and voice in the field of aging for more than 40 years, I have extensive knowledge about dementia. I’ve cared for both my dad and grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s (Dad lived with me for the last six years of his life), as well as many others. Yet watching Familiar Touch deepened my understanding of life with this degenerative disease in ways I hadn’t expected.

The film unfolds through the perspective of Ruth (expertly portrayed by Kathleen Chalfant), an older, active woman who has lived a full life as she transitions from her home to a memory care facility. Initially, Ruth appears to be engaging in her regular routine. Then, she hangs a piece of toast on a drying line with a clothespin. It’s unusual behavior, but is it a lifelong quirk? She continues preparing a delicious lunch, and her actions and affect again seem “normal.” When her guest arrives, Ruth seems to think he’s a date — but we soon learn he is her son. Slowly, we recognize her cognitive abilities are subtly but unmistakably impaired, even as her zest for life and many skills remain intact.

It’s a beautiful film that moves at Ruth’s pace, inviting us into her world from her point of view. We accompany her as she experiences joy, peace and humor alongside grief and confusion, eventually, as she realizes that this stay is a permanent move — and that she will never return home.

Films about dementia often risk portraying stereotypes, yet everyone with the disease experiences it differently. But Familiar Touch is one of the most realistic portrayals of mid-stage dementia I’ve seen.

H. Jon Benjamin and Kathleen Chalfant
H. Jon Benjamin and Kathleen Chalfant in 'Familiar Touch.'
Courtesy of Music Box Films.

When I spoke with Sarah Friedland, the film’s writer and director, she shared her inspiration. Her grandmother, who had dementia, had always been very expressive. Over time, many people, including family members, spoke about the older woman as if she weren’t there. But Friedland noticed her grandmother was still there﻿, in profound ways, just different than before. “I wanted to find a way to honor the person who remains,” Friedland explained.

Friedland’s professional experience as a caregiving aide helped deepen this awareness. She saw how frequently older adults are undervalued. “Oftentimes our ageism precludes us from seeing the full person in front of us,” she told me.

The writer-director said that the film offers several takeaways for family caregivers: “There’s actually a lot of hope and joy and humor. I hope this film will help family caregivers connect with the person who remains, not only the person they feel they’ve lost.”

Most Popular

Kathleen Chalfant and Andy McQueen
Kathleen Chalfant and Andy McQueen in 'Familiar Touch.'
Courtesy of Music Box Films.

As a dementia caregiver, I know how easy it is to focus on the losses because our pain runs so deep. But Friedland reminds us that “sometimes that grief overwhelms the person who is still there — the person we need to meet in the present moment.” She hopes that families see continuity in their loved ones, even as they change. “I think this is a film that places the Ruth of the present — and the Ruth that persists — before the Ruth who’s been lost.”

The film’s title also carries meaning. Too often, older adults experience a drought of touch as they become socially isolated — and for people with dementia, even more so. When I cared for my dad, his greatest comfort was loving, kind touch: Hugs, massages, dancing, walking arm in arm or, in the later stages of the disease, simply sitting beside him and holding hands brought true contentment. Familiar Touch captures this truth through Ruth’s interactions with staff, fellow residents and her son.

Friedland worked to create a cinematic language that reflected Ruth’s experience beyond cognition: “I wanted to show her perspective through sensation.”

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

She also hopes the film encourages families to discuss their care needs openly. “We live in a society where people are often more comfortable discussing funeral plots than how they want to be cared for at the end of their lives,” she said. “It’s a conversation that a lot of people struggle to have, and I hope this film will encourage people to have open, honest conversations with their loved ones about their wishes for what is important to them when they are being cared for.”

I highly recommend that family caregivers watch Familiar Touch. Even if you’re not currently caring for someone with dementia, you likely know someone who is. The film helps us empathize by immersing us in the world of someone with dementia. Its insights can be heartbreaking, but if you watch with openness, you’ll come away better equipped to make a positive difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Familiar Touch can be streamed on Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Google Play.

%{postComment}%

Amy Goyer is AARP's family and caregiving expert and author of Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving. Connect with Amy on FacebookTwitter, in AARP's Online Community and in the AARP Facebook Family Caregivers Group.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All