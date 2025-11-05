What I Wish I’d Done Differently as a Caregiver

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Tech-Savvy Tips to Help You Land a Job: Learn how to use the latest gadgets for a successful job search.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

What I Wish I’d Done Differently as a Caregiver

AARP’s family and caregiving expert reflects on a traumatic time of caring for her sister and parents and ultimately losing her mom

By

Amy Goyer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 05, 2025
Amy Goyer and her parents: Robert and Patricia Goyer.
Amy Goyer and her parents: Robert and Patricia Goyer.
Courtesy Amy Goyer

When I was caregiving for Mom, Dad and my sister while working full-time and maintaining a long-distance relationship, I felt pulled in every direction. I was constantly reprioritizing to keep everything afloat. Yet, looking back, there were times when I wish I had chosen to do things differently — a feeling familiar to all caregivers.﻿​

The week when Mom passed away was one of those times. I will always wonder, If I had done something differently, would she have been with us longer? I’ll never know, but I learned and grew from the experience.​​﻿

At the time, I left my job to consult allowing me to move from Washington, D.C., to the Phoenix suburbs to care for my parents. Mom had dealt with the effects of a stroke 20 years earlier, and Dad had developed Alzheimer’s disease. I was also power of attorney for my sister, Karen in Maryland who had serious health problems. I juggled it all — sister, daughter, caregiver, advocate, consultant — racing between hospital rooms, work responsibilities, and family milestones, feeling torn and often inadequate.﻿​

​Things intensified when Karen had surgery to remove a pituitary tumor that had caused Cushing’s syndrome. She developed blood clots and other complications, and I flew in right away to advocate for her through a slow recovery . It was hard to leave before she moved to the rehab facility, but I had a work commitment and Dad’s birthday coming up.​​

Dad’s 90th birthday​﻿

Dad was thrilled to reach 90. He loved parties, and it broke my heart that we didn’t have enough people nearby to throw him one. But instead, we planned a Saturday picnic and a birthday dinner on Monday.​

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Outings took a great deal of planning — Mom in her wheelchair, Dad with Alzheimer’s and vision loss, Dad’s service dog, Mr. Jackson. The picnic was pure joy. Dad loved being outdoors, and I remember Mom pointing out the gorgeous sunset on the drive home and later beating us all at Uno. My sister in Maryland was feeling better; I finally let myself breathe.​

Still, I noticed Mom seemed weaker than usual. She’d just recovered from a urinary tract infection (UTI) and had physical therapy, so I was concerned. I planned to call the doctor on Monday morning to get a urinalysis.﻿​

We spoiled Dad with presents on his birthday morning. Mom glowed while handing him a special bolo tie to add to his collection. Before I realized, it was dinner time, and I hadn’t called the doctor. Dad really enjoyed his birthday dinner with a few friends; he was always happiest when Mom was with him.​

Mom’s condition worsens﻿

On Tuesday morning, I had a doctor's appointment. Afterward, as I drove to my office, planning to call Mom’s doctor, my phone rang. Our caregiver said Mom was so weak, she couldn’t get out of bed. I told her to call 911, and I headed straight home, following the ambulance to the hospital. After a seven-hour ER ordeal, Mom was diagnosed with a UTI and started on intravenous antibiotics.​

Late that night, she was moved to a hospital room where I stayed with her all night.The next morning, I went home to shower and check on Dad, and asked my concierge friend, Debbie, to sit with her. When I returned, Debbie was worried — Mom “didn’t seem right,” and the nurse hadn’t acted on her concerns.﻿​

Most Popular

Mom spoke with me when I arrived and smiled brightly at the flowers I brought. A doctor came in and told me she was in sepsis, but seemed unconcerned, noting that they had adjusted her antibiotics. Mom at age 87 had survived decades of UTIs, chronic pain, surgeries and infections — including sepsis. I expected the usual: treatment, regained strength and return home for rehab.​

Then Mom began breathing strangely. I called for a nurse, but they were slow to respond, saying they needed to discharge another patient first. A respiratory therapist finally came and tried a pulse oximeter, which showed extremely low oxygen levels. She decided the oximeter must be broken and left to find another one but never returned.​

I kept trying to rouse Mom, asking if she was OK. Frustrated, she opened her eyes and annoyedly told me, “Yes!” and then went back to sleep.​

Moments later, she suddenly sat upright, staring into the distance, reaching out with a rapturously happy look on her face. I tried to get her to look at me, but she was very stiff — I couldn’t even turn her head toward me.﻿​

Then alarms sounded; nurses rushed in and started hooking her up to machines and whisked her off to the intensive care unit, intubating her. That was against her wishes and her Do Not Resuscitate (DNR), which had been on file in that hospital from previous stays, but she hadn’t been through the formal admissions process yet this time.﻿​

Two days later, family, friends and a chaplain gathered to be with Mom, praying and singing to her, as her life support was removed. ​

Amy's parents moved in with her as her dad's Alzheimer's disease progressed and her mom was still living with the long-term effects from a stroke she'd had 20 years earlier.
Amy's parents moved in with her as her dad's Alzheimer's disease progressed and her mom was still living with the long-term effects from a stroke she'd had 20 years earlier.
Courtesy Amy Goyer

Shock, grief and guilt﻿

Questions raced through my mind. How did this happen so fast? Why hadn’t I taken Mom to the doctor as soon as she seemed weak? Why had I focused so much on making Dad’s birthday special, when all he really needed was Mom — and now she was gone?​

The experience was very traumatic for me, exacerbating post-traumatic stress disorder I had developed after being with Mom for a previous 40-day hospital stay after she fractured her spine.​

Since her death in 2013, I’ve replayed that week over and over in my mind. I’ve looked at pictures of Mom’s birthday, just a month prior, and compared them with Dad’s birthday, where it’s obvious she didn’t feel great and looked tired. Why hadn’t I seen how urgent the situation was?​

Dad was devastated without her. Her death set off a slow downhill slide for him, though he lived with me for five more years. I sometimes wonder if the rest of his journey with Alzheimer’s would have been easier for him if he’d had her nearby.​

Guilt complicated my grief. I focused on Dad, comforting him and grieving together. I knew Mom wouldn’t want me to blame myself, yet I grappled with the “what-ifs.”​

I realized there was no guarantee that things would have turned out any better if I’d gotten her antibiotics sooner. After many rounds of antibiotics over the years, the UTI bacteria had likely grown resistant to the medications. Her body, and maybe her spirit, was worn out. I suspect perhaps she was holding out for Dad’s 90th.​

My advice to other family caregivers

Pay attention to small changes in your loved one’s strength and behaviors, and take action. Even common health issues can become big problems when a person has multiple underlying health issues.​﻿

Be aware of the dangers of UTIs among older adults. An older person, or one who has other health complications, may be affected quite severely by a UTI. The bacteria can enter the bloodstream, causing sepsis, which can lead to death.​﻿

Post a copy of the DNR. You won’t have time to pull it up on your phone or get it out of your purse or folder if your loved one is coding.​﻿

It’s OK not to be a perfect caregiver. Savor the moments with them, and do your best with the information, energy, time and responsibilities you have.​

What has helped my recovery

I understand the limits of my power. My sister Karen, a therapist, helped me grasp this. When I worried about feeling responsible for someone else’s life and choices, she asked, “Who do you think you are?” She was reminding me I’m not the “all-powerful Oz.” I couldn’t be responsible for Mom’s death — not really.​﻿

I forgive myself. If there was anything about Mom’s death that was my fault, I know in my soul that Mom forgives me. She would never want me to torture myself.​﻿

I believe, on some level, Mom was OK with passing on. The second night after Mom coded, I dreamed she looked at me, shook her head and held up her hands in wonder and said with surprise, “It’s … OK,” and gave me a little smile. I believe that was Mom’s way of reassuring me.​﻿

I rely on my faith. I visualize putting my guilt, pain, trauma and grief into a little basket and handing it over to God — an exercise my best friend’s mother, a counselor, taught me when I was a little girl.​﻿

I know I did my best. I stood with my Mom through traumatic experiences, helped her feel safe, loved and understood, and brought her many moments of joy, as she did for me. All of that outweighs the one thing I wish I’d done differently.﻿​

%{postComment}%

Amy Goyer is AARP's family and caregiving expert and author of Juggling Life, Work and Caregiving. Connect with Amy on FacebookTwitter, in AARP's Online Community and in the AARP Facebook Family Caregivers Group.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All