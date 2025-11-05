What I Wish I’d Done Differently as a Caregiver

When I was caregiving for Mom, Dad and my sister while working full-time and maintaining a long-distance relationship, I felt pulled in every direction. I was constantly reprioritizing to keep everything afloat. Yet, looking back, there were times when I wish I had chosen to do things differently — a feeling familiar to all caregivers.﻿​

The week when Mom passed away was one of those times. I will always wonder, If I had done something differently, would she have been with us longer? I’ll never know, but I learned and grew from the experience.​​﻿

At the time, I left my job to consult allowing me to move from Washington, D.C., to the Phoenix suburbs to care for my parents. Mom had dealt with the effects of a stroke 20 years earlier, and Dad had developed Alzheimer’s disease. I was also power of attorney for my sister, Karen in Maryland who had serious health problems. I juggled it all — sister, daughter, caregiver, advocate, consultant — racing between hospital rooms, work responsibilities, and family milestones, feeling torn and often inadequate.﻿​

​Things intensified when Karen had surgery to remove a pituitary tumor that had caused Cushing’s syndrome. She developed blood clots and other complications, and I flew in right away to advocate for her through a slow recovery . It was hard to leave before she moved to the rehab facility, but I had a work commitment and Dad’s birthday coming up.​​

Dad’s 90th birthday​﻿

Dad was thrilled to reach 90. He loved parties, and it broke my heart that we didn’t have enough people nearby to throw him one. But instead, we planned a Saturday picnic and a birthday dinner on Monday.​

Outings took a great deal of planning — Mom in her wheelchair, Dad with Alzheimer’s and vision loss, Dad’s service dog, Mr. Jackson. The picnic was pure joy. Dad loved being outdoors, and I remember Mom pointing out the gorgeous sunset on the drive home and later beating us all at Uno. My sister in Maryland was feeling better; I finally let myself breathe.​

Still, I noticed Mom seemed weaker than usual. She’d just recovered from a urinary tract infection (UTI) and had physical therapy, so I was concerned. I planned to call the doctor on Monday morning to get a urinalysis.﻿​

We spoiled Dad with presents on his birthday morning. Mom glowed while handing him a special bolo tie to add to his collection. Before I realized, it was dinner time, and I hadn’t called the doctor. Dad really enjoyed his birthday dinner with a few friends; he was always happiest when Mom was with him.​

Mom’s condition worsens﻿​

On Tuesday morning, I had a doctor's appointment. Afterward, as I drove to my office, planning to call Mom’s doctor, my phone rang. Our caregiver said Mom was so weak, she couldn’t get out of bed. I told her to call 911, and I headed straight home, following the ambulance to the hospital. After a seven-hour ER ordeal, Mom was diagnosed with a UTI and started on intravenous antibiotics.​

Late that night, she was moved to a hospital room where I stayed with her all night.The next morning, I went home to shower and check on Dad, and asked my concierge friend, Debbie, to sit with her. When I returned, Debbie was worried — Mom “didn’t seem right,” and the nurse hadn’t acted on her concerns.﻿​