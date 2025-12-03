AARP Hearing Center
When my wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 63, we set out on a long journey. Unknowingly, I began evolving from husband to caregiver. It was some 25 years ago that Elaine began to show signs of early onset. In more ways than one, I lost my wife to this terrible disease — first, when her memory began slipping, then when she lost many physical abilities and finally with her passing in April 2022.
With years of caregiving under my belt — years filled with missteps and regrets, small wins and rude awakenings — I wanted to share my experiences, my failings and what I have learned so other caregivers can avoid some of my mistakes. While I was still actively caregiving, I wrote a book, My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver. I wanted to let other Alzheimer’s caregivers know that they are not alone in their journey.
I also encourage them to adopt this goal: for them and their loved ones to live their best lives possible. “Possible” is the keyword. It’s not your best life with a genie, magic wand or time machine, but the best life possible in the moment with the hand you’ve been dealt.
Throughout my book, I reflect on what I wish I’d known or done differently: barriers to that “best life possible.” While the anecdotes come in many shapes and sizes, the common ground is this: I wish I’d realized sooner that to join Elaine’s world would be the best thing for both of us.
Here’s what I mean. When Elaine was still living at home, we would take daily walks, on her doctor’s recommendation. We often set out for walks on the paved bicycle path behind our condo in Milwaukee — Elaine with no timeline or agenda and no pressure to achieve or be somewhere. But me? My goal was to walk from point A to point B in 30 minutes, get the walk done and go on with my day, as I was still working full-time. Checking my watch, mentally moving on to the next task on my to-do list — that was my world’s misguided focus.
