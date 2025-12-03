In Elaine’s world? These walks were filled with moments of joy. She marveled at the tall trees, pretty flowers, a butterfly and leaves rustling in the breeze. Simple pleasures I missed out on by staying in my own world — one centered on future achievement rather than a present sense of peace. As a caregiver to a loved one with Alzheimer’s, it’s up to you to choose to enjoy the journey rather than focus on the end result. I could have made better decisions to enjoy the present. Please take my advice: Don’t wait until it’s too late.

At other times, my misstep was on wheels. I mentioned there is a bike path behind my condo, and bicycling had been a favorite hobby of mine and Elaine’s for years. They say you never forget how to ride a bike, but I learned the hard way that individuals with Alzheimer’s can be an exception to the rule. Elaine got to a point where she could no longer ride a two-wheeled bike. So I bought her a three-wheeled adult tricycle, designed for people with difficulty balancing. Elaine could sit on the bike, but because her Alzheimer’s was so advanced, she couldn’t relate to the handlebars or figure out how to steer straight. She got frustrated, and rightly so. “This is stupid,” she said.

The point is, as Alzheimer’s progresses, you can try familiar activities, but you need to accept when your loved one’s brain can no longer process certain information. That was Elaine’s reality. Trying to get her to ride any bike was a product of my living in the past. No matter how much I wanted to keep Elaine in my reality, one where we could still ride bikes together and share the hobby we both loved, I had to give it up and join her world — for her safety, for her peace of mind and simply for her own capabilities.

Beyond Elaine’s capabilities, I wish I’d had more patience for her good intentions. In Elaine’s world, she thought she was helping when she unpacked all the luggage and returned it to the hotel dresser drawers moments before the taxi arrived to take us to the airport. Delayed by Elaine’s best efforts, we made it to the jetway just as they were closing the door. I ended up with a short fuse and said some regrettable things to a well-meaning flight attendant. Not my proudest moment.

Married in 1961, Marty and Elaine met in high school Latin class and raised four children in Milwaukee. Courtesy Marty Schreiber

Another time, when we were vacationing in Florida, I brought $1,000 in cash to cover expenses. Foolishly, I put the money in a jar on the dresser, only to discover the next day it was gone. For all I knew, Elaine had flushed it down the toilet. I was frantic and furious. Four days later, the cash turned up, having been stuffed into a sock drawer. Elaine must have tried to hide it safely away in an attempt to show me she could still help. Little did she know that her “helpful” gesture meant four days of cortisol coursing through my body.