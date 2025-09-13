

Connect | Attend Brain Days at the Science Summit of the United Nations General Assembly

As part of the Global Brain Coalition, the European Brain Council will host 2025 Brain Days as part of the Science Summit at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York City on Sept. 24-26, 2025. Among the organizing partners for the event is UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, a Brain Health Action Advisory Committee member.

The Science Summit at UNGA80 offers a rich and unique opportunity to solidify brain health and brain capital as a global development priority — anchored in science, fiscal necessity, and economic resilience. The work initiated here will inform and propel a Brain Economy Action Plan to be advanced at Davos 2026, and feed into the many ongoing initiatives dedicated to improved outcomes in the brain space and a greater recognition of brain science and brain health in our society.

Register here. (There is no waiting list for those who register to attend virtually.)