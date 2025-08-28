AARP Hearing Center
Learn | Read Milken Institute’s Latest Report on Investing in Brain Health
While life expectancies have increased over the past century, many spend their final decade or more in poor health. The Milken Institute, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Member, has released a new report — Mind the Gap: Investing in Dementia as an Opportunity to Extend Healthspan — which pinpoints dementia as a major driver of the gap between lifespan and “healthspan” (years lived in good health). The report identifies four key domains for continued strategic funding and research to address dementia at scale: global prevention, detection and diagnostics, targeted treatments, and care and support.
This report builds on efforts of the Milken Institute Alliance to Improve Dementia Care Steering Committee, of which AARP is a member.
Past Actions of the Week
Learn | Check Out the Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Issue Brief
From Grantmakers In Aging
Learn | How Nutrition Supports Long-Term Brain Health
From AARP
