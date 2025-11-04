The Rudest Things Drivers Do on the Road

I cannot stand bad drivers. I have met my mortal foes, and they’re the lane-changers who think they’re auditioning for a stunt show, the tailgaters who treat their high beams like a personality, and the green-light daydreamers who seem determined to sabotage my week. And I’m not the only one who feels this way. A Pew Research Center survey published in November 2024 found that nearly half of Americans (49 percent) think people in their community are driving less safely than they were five years ago.

But sometimes we inadvertently become one of those reckless drivers. A few weeks ago I was coasting along, windows down, feeling smug about my “safe driving habits.” That’s when my wife leaned over and asked, “Do you realize you’re doing 50 in the left lane?” Cars were whipping around us, horns blaring, while I clutched the wheel like a scared golden retriever at the vet. I was the left-lane slowpoke. The traffic jam in human form. The guy I’d been cursing out for years.

The older we get, the more likely we are to slip into “that driver” territory. A 2025 University of Iowa study found that older drivers struggle more with exactly the behaviors that make everyone else nuts: turning, merging, lane changes.

In the spirit of safer, saner commutes (and saving a few steering wheels from being crushed like stress balls), here’s your guide to the most annoying drivers on the road, how to survive them without losing your mind, and, just as importantly, how to make sure you’re not secretly one of them.

The ‘Left Lane Is My Birthright’ Driver

They crawl in the passing lane like it’s their personal sightseeing tour, creating rolling traffic jams and inspiring symphonies of profanity in the cars behind them. “Keep the left lane for passing,” says Nichole Morris, director of the Human Factors Safety Lab at the University of Minnesota. “But don’t take that as an invitation to speed. Drivers stuck behind a slowpoke can be tempted to break the limit too, and everyone loses.”

More than half of U.S. states technically ban left-lane loitering, but enforcement is spotty. That’s why 80 percent of drivers admit feeling surges of anger when stuck behind one, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, and half say they’ve purposely tailgated to send a message. The cure? If you’re the one poking along, move right. And if you’re behind one, resist the horn-happy meltdown. Passing safely beats starring in somebody else’s road-rage TikTok.

Madeline McMahon

The ‘Doing Everything but Actually Driving’ Driver

We’ve all seen them: juggling a latte, texting on their phone, fishing french fries off the passenger seat, all while piloting two tons of steel. It’s less “commuting” than “auditioning for Cirque du Soleil.”

“Multitasking harms performance. Period,” says Gloria Mark, a psychologist and chancellor’s professor at the University of California, Irvine, who has studied our shrinking attention spans. “It leads to more errors, it takes longer to do any single task when we switch among them, and it causes stress.” For older adults, the danger is magnified: “If a person’s attention is diverted and they are older, it can take longer for them to get their attention back on the road. And those extra seconds are dangerous.”

A 2023 study published in Psychology and Aging found that older adults were less able to tune out distractions when juggling a tough mental task and a physical one. In other words: Your brain isn’t built to handle a smartphone, a breakfast burrito, a makeup touch-up and a freeway merge at the same time.

Kill the distractions before they kill you. “Keep your phone out of sight so you won’t be tempted to pick it up,” Mark says. “Keep all other things out of sight, like food.” The dashboard is not a buffet table.

The ‘Last-Second Lane Clogger’

It’s the driving equivalent of showing up late to a buffet and cutting in line: the driver who ignores every neon-orange warning sign that a lane is closing, then swoops in at the very last second. Few things spark more middle fingers per square mile.

But those early-mergers who dutifully queue up the moment they see the first warning sign are actually part of the problem. Traffic engineers advocate for the “zipper merge,” where drivers use both lanes until the actual merge point, then alternate like interlocking teeth. Minnesota’s program, established in 2013, reports this technique can shrink backups by as much as 40 percent. A 2024 study sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration found that real-time, electronic zipper-merge signs encouraging drivers to use both lanes got better results than ﻿ static signs.﻿

The issue isn’t the driver who stays in the closing lane until the end. The problem is the aggressive jerk who treats it like a personal drag race, rocketing past everyone without any intention of yielding. True zipper merging requires cooperation: stay in your lane, match the speed of traffic, and alternate one-for-one at the merge point.