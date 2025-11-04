The Rudest Things Drivers Do on the Road

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Tech-Savvy Tips to Help You Land a Job: Learn how to use the latest gadgets for a successful job search.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Rudest Things Drivers Do on the Road

From left-lane squatters to horn-happy honkers, here’s how to survive the road’s biggest irritants — and avoid becoming one yourself﻿

By

Eric Spitznagel,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 05, 2025
an illustration of cars on a highway
Don’t be a “Turn Signals Are for Suckers” kind of driver.
Madeline McMahon

I cannot stand bad drivers. I have met my mortal foes, and they’re the lane-changers who think they’re auditioning for a stunt show, the tailgaters who treat their high beams like a personality, and the green-light daydreamers who seem determined to sabotage my week. And I’m not the only one who feels this way. A Pew Research Center survey published in November 2024 found that nearly half of Americans (49 percent) think people in their community are driving less safely than they were five years ago.

But sometimes we inadvertently become one of those reckless drivers. A few weeks ago I was coasting along, windows down, feeling smug about my “safe driving habits.” That’s when my wife leaned over and asked, “Do you realize you’re doing 50 in the left lane?” Cars were whipping around us, horns blaring, while I clutched the wheel like a scared golden retriever at the vet. I was the left-lane slowpoke. The traffic jam in human form. The guy I’d been cursing out for years.

The older we get, the more likely we are to slip into “that driver” territory. A 2025 University of Iowa study found that older drivers struggle more with exactly the behaviors that make everyone else nuts: turning, merging, lane changes.

In the spirit of safer, saner commutes (and saving a few steering wheels from being crushed like stress balls), here’s your guide to the most annoying drivers on the road, how to survive them without losing your mind, and, just as importantly, how to make sure you’re not secretly one of them.

The ‘Left Lane Is My Birthright’ Driver

They crawl in the passing lane like it’s their personal sightseeing tour, creating rolling traffic jams and inspiring symphonies of profanity in the cars behind them. “Keep the left lane for passing,” says Nichole Morris, director of the Human Factors Safety Lab at the University of Minnesota. “But don’t take that as an invitation to speed. Drivers stuck behind a slowpoke can be tempted to break the limit too, and everyone loses.”

More than half of U.S. states technically ban left-lane loitering, but enforcement is spotty. That’s why 80 percent of drivers admit feeling surges of anger when stuck behind one, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, and half say they’ve purposely tailgated to send a message. The cure? If you’re the one poking along, move right. And if you’re behind one, resist the horn-happy meltdown. Passing safely beats starring in somebody else’s road-rage TikTok.

a series of distracted drivers, one sleeping, one standing up and another blowing bubbles
Stop multitasking if you’re “Doing Everything but Actually Driving” driver. This can lead to more errors and cause stress on both you and the folks on the road.
Madeline McMahon

The ‘Doing Everything but Actually Driving’ Driver

We’ve all seen them: juggling a latte, texting on their phone, fishing french fries off the passenger seat, all while piloting two tons of steel. It’s less “commuting” than “auditioning for Cirque du Soleil.”

“Multitasking harms performance. Period,” says Gloria Mark, a psychologist and chancellor’s professor at the University of California, Irvine, who has studied our shrinking attention spans. “It leads to more errors, it takes longer to do any single task when we switch among them, and it causes stress.” For older adults, the danger is magnified: “If a person’s attention is diverted and they are older, it can take longer for them to get their attention back on the road. And those extra seconds are dangerous.”

A 2023 study published in Psychology and Aging found that older adults were less able to tune out distractions when juggling a tough mental task and a physical one. In other words: Your brain isn’t built to handle a smartphone, a breakfast burrito, a makeup touch-up and a freeway merge at the same time.

Kill the distractions before they kill you. “Keep your phone out of sight so you won’t be tempted to pick it up,” Mark says. “Keep all other things out of sight, like food.” The dashboard is not a buffet table.

The ‘Last-Second Lane Clogger’

It’s the driving equivalent of showing up late to a buffet and cutting in line: the driver who ignores every neon-orange warning sign that a lane is closing, then swoops in at the very last second. Few things spark more middle fingers per square mile.

But those early-mergers who dutifully queue up the moment they see the first warning sign are actually part of the problem. Traffic engineers advocate for the “zipper merge,” where drivers use both lanes until the actual merge point, then alternate like interlocking teeth. Minnesota’s program, established in 2013, reports this technique can shrink backups by as much as 40 percent. A 2024 study sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration found that real-time, electronic zipper-merge signs encouraging drivers to use both lanes got better results than ﻿ static signs.﻿

The issue isn’t the driver who stays in the closing lane until the end. The problem is the aggressive jerk who treats it like a personal drag race, rocketing past everyone without any intention of yielding. True zipper merging requires cooperation: stay in your lane, match the speed of traffic, and alternate one-for-one at the merge point.

Most Popular

So why the fury? “I think there’s a misunderstanding, or a mismatch, between what the rules are and how people actually behave in situations,” says Tom Vanderbilt, author of Traffic: Why We Drive the Way We Do (and What It Says About Us. “We take our notion of ‘cutting in line’ from everyday life into traffic, and so when they’ve set up zipper-merge systems, which tell drivers to wait until the last minute to merge, you still find people trying to block the lane.”

It’s not always selfishness. Sometimes it’s just science. If you’re the one waiting until the merge point, do it cleanly and confidently, like you’ve read the manual. And if you’re on the receiving end, resist the urge to “enforce justice” with your bumper. It’s not cutting, it’s choreography.

The ‘Turn Signals Are for Suckers’ Driver

You’ve seen the mystery weavers who treat every lane change like a surprise party. No blink, no hint, just a sudden swerve that leaves you clutching the wheel like it’s the last churro at the state fair.

The data is jaw-dropping. A Society of Automotive Engineers study found that Americans skip their signals about 25 percent of the time when turning, and nearly 50 percent of the time when changing lanes. That’s not forgetfulness, that’s a national epidemic of telepathy gone wrong.

“No matter how you use our roadway system, it is important to be as predictable as possible and give yourself ample room for error,” says Morris. “This means using your turn signal to help drivers and other road users [know] your intention, but also following the speed limit and keeping a safe distance between you and other drivers. If you’re the guilty party, remember: The blinker isn’t optional. It’s literally a finger you can wag at other drivers to say, “Relax, I’ve got this.” Use it, and everyone — including you — gets home with less stress and fewer near-misses.

a person repaints lines in a parking lot
Note to any "Parking Lot Picasso" — slow down, straighten up and re-park if necessary.
Madeline McMahon

The ‘Parking Lot Picasso’

Parallel lines? Optional. Compact-only spots? Aspirational. The Parking Lot Picasso is the motorist who treats white stripes as gentle suggestions, leaving their SUV or flashy sports car sprawled diagonally as if it just fainted from exhaustion. Few things inspire more low-level rage than circling a Target lot only to find the last open spot rendered useless by somebody’s abstract expressionist parking job.

“I am currently teaching my 16-year-old how to drive, and while she’s very good with most things, she has struggled with what might seem the simplest: aiming the car into a parking spot,” says Vanderbilt. “These problems are compounded by having an extra-large SUV, and some of the sight lines on contemporary vehicles — I am looking at you, Cybertruck! — are pretty terrible. So instead of nipping into port in a zippy little speedboat, people are trying to maneuver these big land yachts from high up in the captain’s chair.”

The fix is simple, if not glamorous: Slow down, straighten up and re-park if necessary. Nobody wins prizes for the fastest parking job, but you’ll save yourself the side-eye of every driver stuck navigating around your vehicular installation art.

The ‘Brake-Check Connoisseur’

Otherwise known as the self-appointed vigilante of the freeway, tapping their brakes like they’re conducting an angry symphony. Sometimes it’s a hard slam meant to scare off a tailgater. Other times it’s nervous footwork in traffic, like a jittery tap dancer who missed their calling. Either way, it’s a recipe for disaster.

“Some drivers may brake hard as an angry response to punish tailgaters or as a means to intimidate other drivers. It rarely produces the desired effect and often leads to a rear-end collision,” says David A. Sleet, a longtime injury epidemiologist who helped lead the CDC’s motor vehicle injury prevention work. He notes that even well-meaning drivers aren’t immune: “In other cases, drivers may tap their brakes often as a way they think it will prepare them to stop more quickly in the case of an emergency, but it is usually counterproductive.”

The stakes are huge. “Deliberate brake-checking is illegal and considered reckless driving in many states, and can carry stiff penalties. Even a brief hard brake can lead to multicar pileups,” Sleet cautions. Rear-end crashes already account for 2﻿9 percent of police-reported accidents in the U.S., causing 1.5 million injuries and 3,300 deaths annually, according to data from the National Safety Council.

For older drivers, the risks are amplified. “Reaction time … age-related conditions like arthritis … and more fragile bodies all mean even a minor fender bender can have lasting consequences,” says Sleet. If you’re tempted to “teach a lesson” with your brake pedal, remember that the lesson may be delivered in the ER.

Instead of brake-checking, ease off the gas, change lanes and let the tailgater pass. It’s not just safer, it’s the ultimate power move. Nothing annoys an aggressive driver more than realizing you’re too zen to play their game.

an angry driver drives their car into the one in front of them
What's the rush, “Right Lane Rear-Ender-in-Waiting”? Back off the tailgating before everyone hates you.
Madeline McMahon

The ‘Right Lane Rear-Ender-in-Waiting’

Nothing raises the blood pressure faster than a car practically climbing into your trunk while you’re already doing the speed limit. You check the speedometer, you check the mirror, and there they are — close enough to qualify as your carpool buddy.

“It could be anything from mild bullying to a failure to understand that there is something called a passing lane,” says Vanderbilt. “With tailgating in general, because events like extreme braking don’t happen much, I feel that people often don’t understand the physics involved were they to have to make an emergency stop. They also don’t seem to understand that by tailgating, they are consuming the safety margin of the driver behind them.”

And it’s not just about crash risk. An important 2017 MIT study found that tailgating actually creates maddening “phantom” traffic jams — the kind that appear out of nowhere on a perfectly clear road. Simply leaving a little extra space between cars can make those backups vanish almost entirely.

If you’re being tailgated, don’t brake-check your way into a fender bender. Signal, slide right, and let them speed off toward their destiny with the state troopers. If you’re the one tailgating, congratulations: You’re not just annoying, you’re personally inventing traffic jams. Back off before everyone hates you.

The ‘Green Light Honker’

The light turns green. You exhale, move your foot an inch toward the gas pedal — and instantly get blasted﻿.﻿ The Green Light Honker isn’t here for patience; they’re here for split-second reflexes, as if driving were an Olympic sport in button-mashing. 

“From my experience, that behavior is conditioned as much by the driving environment,” says Vanderbilt. “In small-town Vermont, I don’t think I’ve ever been honked at. But in a time-pressed place like New York City, where every intersection is sort of a losing battle against your own progress, it would only seem natural to want that traffic flow moving again.”

If you’re on the receiving end, don’t let it rattle you — move safely, not frantically. And if you’re the one leaning on the horn, take a breath. Being five seconds late to your next red light isn’t worth turning into a one-person brass section.

How to be a safe driver

Traffic safety is trending in the right direction. In the first half of 2025, an estimated 18,720 people died in traffic crashes, according to preliminary data from the National Safety Council. That’s 13 percent fewer lives lost than the same period in 2024 — even though Americans actually drove slightly more miles (up 0.8 percent).

That’s the good news. The challenge now is keeping those numbers moving in the right direction. And that means not letting our temper — or our phone, or our impatience — take the wheel.

“Because of the anonymity of traffic, and the idea that you’re rarely, if ever, going to be punished for impolite behavior — plus the added stressors of driving itself, or time pressure — I think we all struggle to maintain the social behavior that guides our everyday life,” says Vanderbilt. “Driving turns us all into narcissists.”

The antidote is awareness: of yourself, your habits and the drivers around you. For practical tips, AARP’s Driver Safety program offers 12 steps to take after a crash, a Smart Driver Course, plus guides to car apps and tracking devices that can help make your trips safer.

%{postComment}%

Eric Spitznagel is a features writer for AARP Members Edition. He was also a cofounding editor of The Arrow, AARP’s newsletter for Gen X men.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All