If you’re not ready to walk, you might not land your ideal price

Your strongest leverage is your willingness to say “no thanks” if the deal you’re offered doesn’t work for you. Always be willing to walk away to get the lowest price. And don’t just say you’re going to walk and not end up doing it. You have to be truly prepared to go through with it. Dealers would often rather make the sale than risk losing it over an extra thousand, so this strategy can make them see that you’re not going to budge on their “final offer.” Have a backup dealer or alternate car seller in mind in the event that the dealership you’re walking away from doesn’t give in﻿ to this strategy. But it’s often your best bet.

Undecided on whether to buy new or used? Keep in mind that dealerships will give you a bit more wiggle room on the price of a new car than a used one.

There is more wiggle room on new car pricing than used

On a new car, there’s the MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price), and then there’s the margin (the difference between the MSRP and the dealer invoice cost, which is what the dealer paid for it), or incentives below that. On a used car, standard practice is for a dealer to price it at market value, leaving little room for negotiation. So typically, you’ll have more negotiating power on a brand-new vehicle.

On new cars, the negotiations start around MSRP, and you can negotiate from there. Some dealers might have a business model where they just have a fixed price. And so with every car they’re just going to say, “This is the MSRP, and we’re going to give you $1,000 or $2,000 off the price. That’s it, and there’s no negotiating.” At other dealers, you can negotiate. And it never hurts to try.

So, how much can you realistically get them to come down? As a general rule on a new car, if you’re getting 10 percent off, that’s usually a good deal. So if the MSRP is $40,000, see if you can get them down to $36,000.

Make a committed offer

The best way to negotiate is to make a committed offer. Figure out what that number is for you, then tell the dealer, “I’m willing to pay this price, and I’m willing to buy it right now.” But don’t make this declaration if you aren’t in a position to buy the car today for that price, because the dealer will see through it. A lot of times I’ll say, “Thank you for the offer. If I can do that, are you ready to buy it right now?” And when I’m ready to get the paperwork started, the customer says, “Oh, well, I need to buy in two weeks because I’m waiting for some money to come in for my down payment.” This doesn’t work in your negotiating favor. Make sure you have your finances in order before getting into this stage of negotiating.

Pit dealers against each other

Different dealerships offer different incentives, but you can use that to your advantage. If you’re looking to buy a specific car and the dealership across town says they have 1.9 percent APR for five years, but your local dealer is telling you it’s only 1.9 percent for three years, don’t be afraid to ask for that. And if another dealer is selling the same car you want at a better price, point that out and see if they can match it. You can say, “This guy offered me this, can you beat the deal?” It won’t always work, but oftentimes they’ll match it. But do your best to get that cheaper price quote in writing, and prepare a reason why you didn’t buy the car at the first dealer, because normally the car is not equal and that’s why it’s a lower price, and the salesperson might call you out on that.

You can’t return cars once you sign the contract — most of the time

You know the movies where the husband comes home with a new sports car that he didn’t run by his wife and she immediately tells him to take it back? It doesn’t work that way in real life. When you sign a contract for a car, it’s yours. And once you drive it off the lot, it has already depreciated. So if you purchase a car and then take it home and decide it doesn’t work for you, you’re stuck with it. Your only option, then, is to sell it yourself or try to trade it in at a dealership to go toward the purchase of another car.

There are some tiny loopholes to this, however. Some states will also allow you to purchase (you have to ask for this to be in the contract) what’s known as a “contract cancellation option agreement” on a used car, meaning you will have the option of returning it within a certain window. You can usually find that information on your local Department of Motor Vehicles or Secretary of State website.

Really test-drive the car before you buy it

Don’t just have the dealer pull up with the model you want to test-drive, hop in the driver’s seat and take off. This is something that I’ve seen happen, which can set customers up to make the wrong decision about whether the car is right for them. Make sure, before you test-drive the car, you take a minute to set the seat and the mirrors to your size and comfort level.

Plenty of people get in the car, start driving and they can’t see anything, and they’re uncomfortable. And if you’re uncomfortable, right away you’re not going to be able to give the car a fair assessment. You could also possibly end up with a car that isn’t as convenient for you. For instance, maybe the seats are harder to adjust than you were hoping for, but you didn’t play with that enough before you bought the car to notice. Open and shut the doors and trunk, adjust the seats, and have the dealer demonstrate how the navigation works. Also, do your homework and make sure the car fits in your garage.

If you’re considering a European car, you might want to lease instead of buy

To lease or to buy is always a great debate. But one thing I would recommend is to never own a European car out of warranty. That’s because European cars can be much pricier to repair due to the cost of imported parts and specialized labor. But if you lease and drive a car under warranty, your repairs will be taken care of as part of your contract. Then, when your contract is up, trade it in and get a new car under warranty again. When deciding to lease or buy in general, check the current incentives and run the numbers. Leasing may save money and reduce depreciation risk.