The always popular Consumer Reports’ (CR) annual top 10 picks for new cars, SUVs and trucks is out, and it reveals some interesting trends, as well as some top choices that should appeal to older drivers.

While electrics have been growing in popularity and reliability, according to a CR press release, this is the first year that every model on the list is either fully electric, a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid or available as a hybrid. It’s a reflection of both the market and CR’s extensive testing.

Hybrid models recharge their batteries while running on gas. Plug-in hybrids use gas but can be plugged in to be recharged. Both options are generally quieter, more fuel efficient than gas-only counterparts and deliver better acceleration.

“You do have more hybrid options out there,” says Alex Knizek, associate director of auto test development at CR. More importantly, these models are also more reliable than they were before. “The technology is progressing,” says Knizek, “so as more time goes by, the better they get.”

Safety features to look for

To get on the CR list, vehicles must endure extensive road and track testing, be affordable relative to the overall car market and score highly on CR’s owner reliability and satisfaction surveys.

How vehicles make the CR list Editors at the nonprofit Consumer Reports (CR) anonymously purchase and review roughly 50 vehicles every year. Combining extensive road testing and a 2,000-mile break-in period with closed-track safety and maneuverability tests, reviewers assess performance, handling and comfort. New to the CR regimen is the magazine’s safety rating based on its own testing, combined with crash-test results and safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Finally, CR analyzes the data from its annual owner reliability and satisfaction surveys, which cover more than 300,000 models, according to Knizek.

Also critical are a vehicle’s results on government and insurance-industry crash tests.

This year, for the first time, CR has added its own safety ratings: basic, better and best. For the new Safety Verdict, CR editors evaluate how well a car handles, how distracting driver controls are and whether proven safety technologies are included as standard equipment.

Chief among the features mature drivers might want, according to Knizek, is automatic emergency braking that can detect objects at both low and high speeds. All of the top 10 picks this year have this feature.

“We continue to see automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning systems improving, so those are the systems that are really effective,” says Knizek. “Lane-keeping assist and lane centering are more convenience features.”

Which models are best for drivers age 50 and up?

For the older demographic, there are a few standout models on CR’s ranking that feature intuitive controls and ease of access when getting in and out of the vehicle. The Subaru Crosstrek’s higher ground clearance means it’s more accommodating to those who lack the flexibility they might have once had. There’s also the Subaru Forester.

“For the Forester, what really stands out for me is the visibility,” says Knizek. “The pillars are thin, and the glass is tall, and that’s really important.”

Also offering good visibility on the luxury side is the BMW X5. Testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that “[o]n the straightaway, visibility was good on the right side of the road and fair on the left side.” More mature drivers will also want to consider the high-end Lexus NX, which boasts a quiet cabin and comfortable front seats.

Over-50 drivers with mobility issues may also want to note that the popular Honda Civic and Toyota Camry both have low profiles, which can make it challenging to get in and out of the cars.

Newcomers to the list this year

Reliability is a centerpiece of the CR rankings, so it’s not surprising that most of the models are repeat winners. Automakers continue to refine established vehicles, year over year. Nevertheless, there are a few newcomers for 2026: the aforementioned Honda Civic, the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV and the full-size Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Missing from the top 10 list this year is the Toyota RAV4. According to CR, the latest model was not available in time for testing.

Here’s the complete list of Consumer Reports’ top 10 best new cars, trucks and SUVs for 2026: