Improve your driving confidence during Black History Month

Consumer Reports Names Top Vehicles for 2026 — Which One Is Best for Older Adults?

Plus, learn the features people 50-plus should consider in whatever car they buy​

By

John R. Quain,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 03, 2026
a subaru forester is shown in a photo
Best compact SUV and a great option for older adults: The Subaru Forester
Courtesy of Subaru

The always popular Consumer Reports’ (CR) annual top 10 picks for new cars, SUVs and trucks is out, and it reveals some interesting trends, as well as some top choices that should appeal to older drivers.

While electrics have been growing in popularity and reliability, according to a CR press release, this is the first year that every model on the list is either fully electric, a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid or available as a hybrid. It’s a reflection of both the market and CR’s extensive testing.

Hybrid models recharge their batteries while running on gas. Plug-in hybrids use gas but can be plugged in to be recharged. Both options are generally quieter, more fuel efficient than gas-only counterparts and deliver better acceleration. 

“You do have more hybrid options out there,” says Alex Knizek, associate director of auto test development at CR. More importantly, these models are also more reliable than they were before. “The technology is progressing,” says Knizek, “so as more time goes by, the better they get.” 

Safety features to look for

To get on the CR list, vehicles must endure extensive road and track testing, be affordable relative to the overall car market and score highly on CR’s owner reliability and satisfaction surveys.

How vehicles make the CR list

Editors at the nonprofit Consumer Reports (CR) anonymously purchase and review roughly 50 vehicles every year. Combining extensive road testing and a 2,000-mile break-in period with closed-track safety and maneuverability tests, reviewers assess performance, handling and comfort. New to the CR regimen is the magazine’s safety rating based on its own testing, combined with crash-test results and safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Finally, CR analyzes the data from its annual owner reliability and satisfaction surveys, which cover more than 300,000 models, according to Knizek. 

Also critical are a vehicle’s results on government and insurance-industry crash tests.

This year, for the first time, CR has added its own safety ratings: basic, better and best. For the new Safety Verdict, CR editors evaluate how well a car handles, how distracting driver controls are and whether proven safety technologies are included as standard equipment.

Chief among the features mature drivers might want, according to Knizek, is automatic emergency braking that can detect objects at both low and high speeds. All of the top 10 picks this year have this feature.

“We continue to see automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning systems improving, so those are the systems that are really effective,” says Knizek. “Lane-keeping assist and lane centering are more convenience features.”

Which models are best for drivers age 50 and up?

For the older demographic, there are a few standout models on CR’s ranking that feature intuitive controls and ease of access when getting in and out of the vehicle. The Subaru Crosstrek’s higher ground clearance means it’s more accommodating to those who lack the flexibility they might have once had. There’s also the Subaru Forester.

“For the Forester, what really stands out for me is the visibility,” says Knizek. “The pillars are thin, and the glass is tall, and that’s really important.”

AARP Driver Resources

Also offering good visibility on the luxury side is the BMW X5. Testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that “[o]n the straightaway, visibility was good on the right side of the road and fair on the left side.” More mature drivers will also want to consider the high-end Lexus NX, which boasts a quiet cabin and comfortable front seats.

Over-50 drivers with mobility issues may also want to note that the popular Honda Civic and Toyota Camry both have low profiles, which can make it challenging to get in and out of the cars.

Newcomers to the list this year

Reliability is a centerpiece of the CR rankings, so it’s not surprising that most of the models are repeat winners. Automakers continue to refine established vehicles, year over year. Nevertheless, there are a few newcomers for 2026: the aforementioned Honda Civic, the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV and the full-size Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Missing from the top 10 list this year is the Toyota RAV4. According to CR, the latest model was not available in time for testing.

Here’s the complete list of Consumer Reports’ top 10 best new cars, trucks and SUVs for 2026:

Most Popular

Best small car: Honda Civic

a honda civic touring hybrid is shown in a photo
Best small car: Honda Civic
Courtesy of Honda

Price: Starting at $24,695

Environmental Protection Agency miles per gallon (EPA mpg): 49

New to the list this year, the Honda Civic sedan comes in several versions, including a hybrid model with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that kicks out 50 horsepower more than the gas-only model. That makes it much quicker than the traditional Civic, cutting 2 seconds off the zero-to-60 mph time, to reach 7.5 seconds. CR reviewers also liked the car’s friskiness on country roads. Older drivers will appreciate its easy mechanical controls, which Knizek says is not a given in today’s vehicles. Just don’t expect to easily get in and out of the low-slung Civic.

Best midsize car: Toyota Camry

a Toyota Camry is shown in a photo
Best Midsized Car: Toyota Camry
Courtesy of Toyota

Price: Starting at $29,100

EPA mpg: 51

One of the most budget-friendly car﻿s on the list, the Toyota Camry is sold exclusively as a hybrid. Consequently, it gets one of the top fuel﻿-efficiency ratings (48 mpg in CR’s tests). Reviewers also appreciated the driver-friendly physical knobs and switches but found that access to the sedan’s seats could be a challenge for anyone with mobility issues. CR also noted that the owner surveys gave the car higher marks for reliability than the 2025 model.

Best subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

a SUV Subaru Crosstrek is shown in a photo
Best Subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek
Courtesy of Subaru

Price: Starting at $26,995

EPA mpg: 36

Well-known for its all-wheel-drive (AWD) standard powertrains, Subaru’s Crosstrek has a higher ride height, making it a breeze to climb into and out of this improved model. The company now offers a more powerful hybrid and has smoothed out the ride quality to make the drive more comfortable. If you’re looking for a smaller vehicle that can handle Northeastern winters with aplomb, the Crosstrek checks all the boxes.

Best compact SUV: Subaru Forester

a Subaru Forester is shown in a photo
Best Compact SUV: Subaru Forester
Courtesy of Subaru

Price: Starting at $29,995

EPA mpg: 29

To its excellent list of safety features, this year’s AWD Subaru Forester adds an optional, more powerful hybrid powertrain (using Toyota electrics). Mature drivers and passengers will appreciate the easy in-and-out access and smoother ride of this four-door. The SUV’s boxy shape may not be the most fashionable design on the market, but Knizek says it makes for excellent visibility and a respectably proportioned interior — two reasons the Forester has made the list now for 13 years in a row.

Best midsize SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander

a Toyota Grand Highlander is shown in a photo
Best Midsized SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander
Courtesy of Toyota

Price: Starting at $41,660

EPA mpg: 36

We touted last year’s Grand Highlander as great for hauling a gaggle of grandkids, and the 2026 model maintains the SUV’s three rows of interior space. It’s also still a smooth ride, and CR likes the optional hybrid version for its impressive fuel efficiency for a vehicle this size.

Best luxury compact SUV: Lexus NX

a lexus nx is shown in a photo
Best Luxury Compact SUV: Lexus NX
Courtesy of Lexus

Price: Starting at $44,175

EPA mpg: 40

Back for another turn on the CR top 10, the Lexus NX has an aggressive grill﻿e, sleek body work and a plush interior. Drivers with more mileage under their belts will no doubt be grateful for what CR calls supportive front seats with a quiet interior. Selecting the plug-in hybrid model also makes it possible to drive for up to 37 miles on electric-only power, making it perfect for conducting daily chores gas-free.

Best small pickup truck: Ford Maverick

a ford maverick is shown in a photo
Best Small Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick
Courtesy of Ford

Price: Starting at $28,145

EPA mpg: Information not available﻿

CR highlights the affordability of the base-level Maverick and its even-handed ride. Available with an AWD option for all levels, there’s a hybrid version that achieved a remarkable 37 mpg in CR tests. On the other hand, the combustion engine-only model, which returned just 23 mpg, got a better reliability rating in CR’s owner survey.

Best luxury midsize SUV: BMW X5

a bmw x5 is shown in a photo
Best Luxury Midsized SUV: BMW X5
Courtesy of BMW

Price: Starting at $67,600

EPA mpg: 60

Once again the most expensive vehicle on CR’s list, the BMW X5 is also one of the best luxury SUVs CR has ever tested. That’s quite an endorsement, given the number of vehicles the nonprofit tests every year. Reviewers appreciated the X5’s sports-sedan agility and acceleration, as well as the quality interior materials and sculpted seats. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version that can travel up to 39 miles under electric power alone.

Best electric vehicle: Tesla Model Y

a tesla model y is shown in a photo
Best Electric Vehicle: Tesla Model Y
Courtesy of Tesla

Price: Starting at $44,990

EPA mpg: 138

Tesla is discontinuing its Model S and its gull-winged Model X, but the company’s Model Y continues to be a favorite, once again earning the only spot for an EV in CR’s rankings. The hatchback was singled out for its sporty performance and the convenience of Tesla’s Supercharger network of public charging stations. This year’s model has some updates, including a quieter cabin and an available 8-inch touch screen for passengers in the back. The Model Y’s reliability also crept up, but Knizek continues to discourage buyers from purchasing the so-called “full self-driving” mode. It lacks driver monitoring safeguards that competitors like Ford offer, Knizek says.

Best full-size pickup truck: Ford F-150

a ford f-150 is shown in a photo
Best Full-Sized Pickup Truck Ford F-150
Courtesy of Ford

Price: Starting at $44,095

EPA mpg: Not available

The biggest — and biggest surprise — entry on CR’s list is Ford’s F-150. “It’s been a while since we had a full-size pickup truck on the list because the reliability for trucks is typically lower,” notes Knizek. But the F-150’s reliability has improved, and there’s a seriously powerful turbocharged hybrid model that’s ideal for towing. CR also cited Ford’s excellent BlueCruise semiautonomous driving option, which it found was safer and more intuitive to use than other active driving systems.

%{postComment}%

John R. Quain is a contributing writer who covers personal technology, vehicle technology and privacy issues. His work also appears in The New York Times and PC Magazine and on CBS News.

