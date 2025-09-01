Javascript is not enabled.

The Girlfriend Social Club: A New Way for Gen X Women to Connect

In AARP's closed Facebook group, women 40-plus can build strong friendships

By

Elise Ceyral,

 
AARP
Published May 30, 2025
different images of people that take part in the girlfriend circle
The Girlfriend

​Sometimes all you need is a friend. But finding like-minded women to share your hopes, accomplishments and troubles with while juggling work, kids and caregiving duties might prove more difficult than anticipated.

That’s why The Girlfriend, an AARP community for women age 40-plus, launched a new platform on May 22 dedicated to building connections and friendships among its members. The Girlfriend Social Club is a closed Facebook group moderated by AARP where Gen X women can connect, ask questions and share their personal stories.

“Women in their 40s and 50s are very often stressed out with their lives, taking care of children, [older] parents, perhaps still working full time, and they often don’t have the time to make connections with other women like…when they were younger,” says Shelley Emling, the executive editor of specialized content at AARP.

The Girlfriend Social Club aims to become an “escape hatch” from heavy news, a “safe space” and a place where women can navigate midlife together and rely on a welcoming community, Emling says. It’s modeled on another closed AARP Facebook group, The Ethel Circle, for women age 55 and over.

Members of The Girlfriend Social Club can share their own posts on everything from sex to parenting and caregiving, and will find curated information on a wide variety of topics. They can interact with women going through similar experiences and build strong relationships.

Since the group is closed, only members can see who’s in the group and what they post. AARP moderators allow Facebook users to join and screen for spam content. “A closed Facebook group…offers them the chance to connect comfortably without fear of judgment or anyone being a mean girl,” Emling says. ​So far, more than 1,200 women have become members.

Emling hopes that online friendships will lead to real-life connections. Members of The Ethel Circle often end up meeting in person. “Many women have messaged or emailed me since that group launched, saying that they’ve made their first real new friend in decades,” says Emling, who also oversees the Ethel Circle. “That really just warms my heart.”

Most Popular

Jennifer Cisneros, communications strategy director at AARP, recently attended a D.C. Ethel Circle event.

“One of the women was telling me that she doesn’t have a ride to go get a colonoscopy. You have to have someone pick you up…and she was trying to find someone through this group,” she says. “If we can help women connect — to feel safe, to be able to make a friend, to not feel so lonely — to me, that’s a goal we need to achieve.” ​​​​​​

AARP Connects Women ​​

The Girlfriend Social Club is the latest addition to a long list of AARP resources designed to help women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond find community. ​​

  • Sign up for a free weekly newsletter celebrating women over 40 from The Girlfriend. ​
  • Visit The Girlfriend open Facebook page for entertaining discussions. ​
  • Join The Girlfriend Book Club closed Facebook group to discuss your latest reads.
  • ​​Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter for women 55+ from The Ethel. ​​
  • Visit The Ethel open Facebook page for useful information and relatable posts. ​​
  • Visit The Ethel Circle, a closed Facebook group, where you can connect with other women 55 and older. ​​
  • Meet fellow older women through The Ethel Gathering Groups. These private Facebook groups are led by organizers who host local, in-person events. ​​
  • Join The Ethel On-the-Go closed Facebook group for trip ideas, itineraries and other tips from fellow female travelers. ​​
  • Subscribe to Sisters, a free weekly newsletter celebrating Black women. ​​
  • Visit the Sisters public Facebook page for useful tips about money, relationships and more. ​​
  • Join the Sisters Sanctuary closed Facebook group to connect with fellow Sisters, share posts and be inspired. ​​

In June, AARP will also launch Amigas, a bilingual closed Facebook group dedicated to Latinas and Afro-Latinas age 50 and over. “Being able to connect these women who share a common culture and a common language is core to our mission,” says Cisneros. ​

Elise Ceyral is an associate editor of AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin.

