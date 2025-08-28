'Work and Save' Programs Reach Milestone: 1 Million Accounts

LaVante’ Dorsey knew that before her business could focus on helping young women, she first needed to take care of her employees.

Since it opened in Newark, Delaware, in 2018, LaVante’ N. Dorsey & Associates has provided mental health and therapeutic counseling services to help women — and men, too — feel empowered and reach personal goals. But it couldn’t provide a retirement benefit to the seven therapists on staff. Like many small businesses, it didn’t have the resources.

That changed in late 2023, when Dorsey learned Delaware was about to launch a state-facilitated retirement savings program called Delaware EARNS (Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Saving). The EARNS program, enacted by state lawmakers in 2022 with strong support from AARP’s Delaware office, established Roth IRA accounts for employees of businesses that don’t offer retirement benefits.

“I was, like, ‘Wait a minute. There's no way this is true,’ ” says Dorsey. When EARNS launched a pilot program, she joined, eager to boost her firm’s appeal to job seekers.

“Being a small business and trying to remain competitive [to hire] other therapists to work with you instead of the larger companies, I had always imagined and had hoped for a program like this,” Dorsey says. “I knew I couldn't afford benefits as a small business on my own.”

Now, she adds, “I feel happy because I know not only is it benefiting me, because I had no real retirement savings through this position before, but it's also benefiting a couple other employees.”

Cracking the million mark

Auto-IRA programs like Delaware EARNS have been enacted in 17 states, and 11 are up and running. (The first, OregonSaves, launched in 2017.) A few other states have adopted different “work and save” models, such as voluntary pooled plans for multiple employers.

With a little help from Dorsey and her staff, these programs reached a major milestone earlier this year, crossing the 1 million mark for employees enrolled, according to tracking by the Center for Retirement Initiatives at Georgetown University.

That’s just a start: According to 2024 AARP research, roughly 56 million private-sector workers ages 18 to 64 don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k) or a pension.

People who work for small businesses are among those least likely to have such benefits; African American, Hispanic and low-income workers are also disproportionately affected.