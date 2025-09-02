Tax season can be daunting and confusing, especially for financially challenged older Americans.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has been helping people get through the process for more than half a century.

In 1968, AARP created its own free tax preparation service to make sure older Americans, especially those living with a low income, could get the help they need.

“It’s a very intimidating, complex system. There are rebates and credits that could benefit older adults that they may not know about,” says Claire Casey, AARP Foundation president. “But we know about them, and we’re able to maximize their returns.”

The Tax-Aide program is the largest free tax-assistance and preparation service in the U.S. Beginning in February, thousands of AARP Foundation volunteers who have been trained and certified by the IRS welcome older adults in various locations across all 50 states.

During the 2024 tax season, AARP Foundation volunteers helped almost 1.7 million taxpayers of all ages, including nearly 1 million older adults with low income. Tax-Aide participants received more than $1.3 billion in refunds and credits.

Some facts about the program:

It primarily helps older adults with low to moderate incomes, but there are no eligibility requirements. In addition, you don’t need to be an AARP member to use this service.

Most appointments are in person, but you also can get assistance online. You can use the Tax-Aide Locator to find a site close to you.

Make sure to bring all the documents listed on the Tax-Aide website.

AARP Foundation volunteers can also coach you so that you can prepare your taxes yourself.

The Tax-Aide program depends almost exclusively on its volunteers. “Some have been doing this for 20 years,” says Linn Hogg, the Tax-Aide program’s national recruitment and outreach committee chair. “It is a community, and it gives you a profound sense of purpose and connection,” Casey says.

Consider becoming a Tax-Aide volunteer to help people complete and file their tax returns.