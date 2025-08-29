Medicare Enrollees Could Save $500 a Year on Insulin

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Medicare Enrollees Could Save $500 a Year on Insulin

New HHS report shows average savings by state thanks to new $35 price cap

vials of medication in front of stacks of money coins
Getty Images
By

​ Dena Bunis,

 
AARP
Published January 25, 2023

Had the new Medicare $35 monthly copay cap for insulin been in effect in 2020, 1.5 million older Americans would have saved an average of $500 that year for the medication, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Included in the department’s report is a state-by-state breakdown of how many Medicare beneficiaries who take insulin paid more than $35 a month for that medicine before this year’s cap took effect. The data also shows the average out-of-pocket savings they would have had if the monthly cap were in place in 2020.

Public opinion surveys consistently point to patients skipping or rationing doses of their medications because of cost. According to an October 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, a third of respondents said they either didn’t fill a prescription or took less of a dose than prescribed because of the cost.

“No one should have to skip or ration their insulin because they cannot afford it,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press call Jan. 24 announcing the new findings. “These are the kind of savings that will give people a little breathing room.”

The insulin provision is included in a law enacted in 2022. The monthly out-of-pocket cap for Medicare beneficiaries who have original Medicare and get their insulin under a Part D prescription drug plan or who have a Medicare Advantage plan that includes drug coverage took effect on Jan. 1, 2023. For those who get their insulin through a pump that is covered under Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and other outpatient services, the monthly limit takes effect on July 1.

The states with the most Medicare enrollees who are expected to benefit from the cap are Texas (114,000 beneficiaries), California (108,000) and Florida (90,000). The states that the report says will see the highest per capita savings are North Dakota ($805), Iowa ($725) and South Dakota ($725).

HHS researchers looked at Medicare beneficiaries who paid more than $35 a month out of pocket for their insulin. Researchers said the number of people who will likely benefit is probably more than the 1.5 million, because about 800,000 people are enrolled in Medicare prescription drug plans that participate in the Part D Senior Savings Model. Begun in January of 2021, that program already had a $35 monthly out-of-pocket cap for some insulins. Another reason more people will be affected, HHS officials said, is because the Medicare beneficiary population is continuing to grow.

Here’s a look at how many Medicare enrollees who take insulin would have saved money had the $35 monthly copay cap been in effect in 2020 and how much they would have saved.

State

Affected Enrollees

Average annual per capita savings

Alabama

29,127

$439

Alaska

1,026

$517

Arizona

28,124

 $540

Arkansas

15,559

$598

California

108,164

$339

Colorado

16,085

$515

Connecticut

11,444

$590

Delaware

6,066

$446

Florida

90,181

$476

Georgia

45,625

$477

Hawaii

3,703

$389

Idaho

7,927

$606

Illinois

59,718

$519

Indiana

42,310

$541

Iowa

18,834

$725

Kansas

15,657

$650

Kentucky

27,797

$453

Louisiana

22,071

$412

Maine

5,976

$530

Maryland

21,052

$469

Massachusetts

26,287

$504

Michigan

66,726

$403

Minnesota

27,128

$672

Mississippi

15,366

$543

Missouri

34,881

$523

Montana

4,835

$602

Nebraska

9,716

$677

Nevada

10,769

$439

New Hampshire

6,586

$536

New Jersey

39,641

$511

New Mexico

8,716

$443

New York

75,601

$483

North Carolina

56,921

$449

North Dakota

4,527

$805

Ohio

72,854

 $502

Oklahoma

19,556

$533

Oregon

17,915

$591

Pennsylvania

80,197

$543

Rhode Island

4,678

$485

South Carolina

31,235

$477

South Dakota

4,568

$725

Tennessee

39,562

$494

Texas

114,242

 $441

Utah

11,393

$691

Vermont

3,118

$691

Virginia

36,461

$510

Washington

28,063

$603

Washington D.C.

650

$404

West Virginia

12,656

$451

Wisconsin

31,935

$628

Wyoming

2,469

$647
%{postComment}%

Dena Bunis covered Medicare, health care, health policy and Congress. She also wrote the “Medicare Made Easy” column for the AARP Bulletin. An award-winning journalist, Bunis spent decades working for metropolitan daily newspapers, including as Washington bureau chief for the Orange County Register and as a health policy and workplace writer for Newsday.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

MORE FROM AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All