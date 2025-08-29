Javascript is not enabled.

Inside AARP’s Fight to Stop Age Discrimination in the Workplace

A new Oregon law clamps down on age-related hiring questions, but more protections are needed across the country

By

Emily Paulin,

 
AARP
Published May 30, 2025

During Miki Herman’s long and diverse career in business operations and strategy, incidents of workplace age discrimination cropped up more than once. “I’ve actually been on both sides of it,” said Herman, 76, a Portland resident and AARP Oregon volunteer, who is now retired.

In 2008, Herman was invited for a late-stage, in-person interview for a senior management role at a well-known Oregon-based company. She was prepared to explain how her skill set perfectly matched what the job required. But, instead, she was hit with probing questions about her stamina and fitness, she recalled.

“My experience was exactly what they needed, but they said my look did not align with their lifestyle, athletic brands or culture,” Herman said. “I knew they were talking about my age, and I was not surprised when I was not invited back."

Years later, Herman found herself in a management meeting at a major national company, searching for ways to cut costs. A job restructuring was initially proposed, but when the ages of employees and estimates of how long it would be before they retired started dominating discussions, Herman knew something wasn’t right.

Join Our Fight Against Age Discrimination

Sign up to become an AARP activist on issues important to people 50 and older, including age discrimination.

“We then targeted just the older workers under the guise that they were the highest-paid employees,” she recalled. “In some cases that was true, but in other cases it was not. It was clear to me that we were using the subterfuge of ‘high salary’ as a proxy to engage in age discrimination.”

Herman’s experiences are not rare. In fact, AARP research shows that almost two-thirds of workers age 50 or older report seeing or experiencing age bias in their workplace and that 90 percent believe that age discrimination against older workers is common today.

That’s why AARP is fighting for better legal protections to ensure that older workers are treated fairly based on their qualifications, not their age. At the federal level, we are urging Congress to pass several pieces of legislation this year, including the sweeping Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA), which would reset the current tough standard of proof for victims of age bias to win in court.

We are also working with state legislatures to bolster state protections older workers. AARP Oregon recently spearheaded efforts to get a bill (HB 3187 A) passed that prohibits employers from requiring or requesting an applicant's age, date of birth or graduation dates until after an initial interview unless they're needed to comply with federal, state or local laws, rules or regulations. Governor Tina Kotek signed the legislation on May 22.

Oregon is the seventh state to implement this type of law. Last year, Colorado’s Job Application Fairness Act, backed by AARP Colorado, went into effect, which also bans employers from requiring or requesting a prospective employee’s age, date of birth or graduation dates in an initial job application. Connecticut’s “ban the box” bill, which was backed by AARP Connecticut and went into effect in 2021, does the same for employers with at least three employees. California, Delaware, Minnesota and Pennsylvania have similar laws.

In Oregon, AARP Oregon staff and volunteers collected nearly 4,000 signed petitions across the state in support of the legislation, which was introduced by Rep. Nathan Sosa (D) with bipartisan support. Herman and other AARP volunteers provided testimony of their encounters with age bias to help get the bill passed.

The new Oregon legislation “cannot solve all the flaws in Oregon’s law when it comes to workplace age discrimination, but this bill is a great first step,” said Andrea Meyer, AARP Oregon’s director of government relations. “We look forward to working with [lawmakers] in the future to provide more protections.”

Better federal protections needed

Workers ages 75 and older represent the fastest-growing age group in the U.S. workforce, more than quadrupling in size since 1964, according to the Pew Research Center. Some of these older adults are remaining in the workforce to stay active and engaged, while others are simply not financially prepared to retire yet.

But as the number of older U.S. employees booms, age discrimination is still running rampant. Federal protections for older workers are not keeping up, which is why AARP is endorsing bills that would help ensure that all workers are treated fairly based on their qualifications, not their age.

A major bill we are supporting this year is the POWADA, which was reintroduced into Congress this month. The legislation, if passed, would reinstate prior legal standards on workplace discrimination that were undermined by the 2009 Supreme Court decision in Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc. The court’s ruling on this case currently forces workers to meetd a much higher burden of proof for age discrimination than any other form of discrimination.

“This bill helps level the playing field for older workers and restores their ability to fight back against age discrimination in the workplace,” AARP’s Bill Sweeney, senior vice president of government affairs, wrote in letters to the bill’s House and Senate sponsors, urging its passage. 

Additionally, we are seeking the reintroduction of the Protect Older Job Applicants Act, which would amend the Age Discrimination in Employment Act to ensure older job applicants, not just current employees, are protected against age discrimination. We also endorsed the EITC for Older Workers Act in April, which would permanently remove the discriminatory upper age cap of 65 on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Oregon’s clampdown on age-related hiring questions

At the state level, our work in Oregon will have an impact. While Oregon is generally considered an employee-friendly state with some of the most robust worker protections in the country, age discrimination is still pervasive. Fifty-five percent of Oregonians 40 or older who were either working or looking for a job in 2023 said they had seen or experienced age discrimination in their workplace, according to a survey by AARP Oregon.

This kind of ageism can have a “very real economic, emotional and social impact,” wrote AARP’s Meyer in her testimony to lawmakers on the bill. “For those who are laid off and then unable to find work at all, many are forced to spend down their retirement or sign up early for Social Security, cutting their annual benefits. Financial strain leads to worse physical and mental health outcomes. And in some cases, it can lead to homelessness.”

AARP Oregon’s 2023 survey also found that 50 percent of older workers who had applied for a job in the five years prior had been asked to provide birth dates, graduation dates or other age-related information in their application. The new law, which takes effect in September, will directly combat that, banning such questions until later in the hiring process.  

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

Older workers will be able to “get their foot in the door,” Meyer wrote, especially those applying for jobs through online portals, which often don’t accept applications unless such age-identifying information has been entered.

“The truth is, though, age should never be asked at any time in the hiring process and it’s only relevant in very limited situations when there is an actual age requirement,” Meyer added. “And in reality, graduation dates are really only relevant when someone is offered the job and the employer needs to verify the applicant was telling the truth.”

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

