5 Ways Older Adults Are Boosting the Global Economy

Economies around the world will benefit economically as the global population of people 50 and older increases, according to a new study from AARP.

The 50-plus population’s effect on the global economy is projected to more than double over the next three decades, growing from $45 trillion (34 percent of the global gross domestic product [GDP] in 2020) to $118 trillion (39 percent of GDP) in 2050, according to the “Global Longevity Economy Outlook” report. The study measures the 50-plus population’s economic effects both worldwide and in 76 representative economies, which account for 95 percent of the global GDP and 79 percent of the world’s population.

Here are five key points from the “Global Longevity Economy Outlook” report.