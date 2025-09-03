Biden Administration Proposes First-Ever Nursing Home Staffing Standards

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Biden Administration Proposes First-Ever Nursing Home Staffing Standards

75 percent of facilities would need to increase staffing levels, government estimates

By

Emily Paulin,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 01, 2023
a nurse is holding a patients hand
Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday unveiled its highly anticipated proposed staffing standards for the nation’s nursing homes. Under this plan, U.S. nursing homes would need to meet certain staffing benchmarks for the first time. 

 Each nursing home will be required to provide every resident with at least 0.55 hours of care from a registered nurse, plus 2.45 hours of care from a nurse aide, each day, according to the proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agency that regulates Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes. The vast majority of the country’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes are Medicare- and/or Medicaid-certified.﻿

The new rules also call for all nursing homes, which house roughly 1.2 million residents nationwide, to have a registered nurse on staff around the clock and to complete “robust” assessments of residents’ staffing needs. Facilities would be required to provide more hours of care to residents who have higher staffing needs than the proposed minimum levels.

Approximately three﻿-quarters of nursing homes would have to strengthen staffing to meet the proposed minimums, CMS estimates.

The proposed standards, which will undergo a public comment period but do not require approval from Congress to be implemented, “will improve resident safety and promote high-quality care so residents and their families can have peace of mind,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “When facilities are understaffed, residents suffer.”

The announcement helps push forward President Biden’s broader plan to improve the nation’s nursing homes, after residents were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing more than 180,000 resident deaths. The chaos thrust long-standing problems at nursing homes into the national spotlight, including issues around infection control deficiencies, chronic staffing shortages and inadequate oversight.

In his 2022 State of the Union address, Biden vowed to “set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and that they expect.” The minimum nursing home staffing requirement is a cornerstone of the 21-point plan. Other goals include reducing resident room crowding, increasing accountability for chain owners of substandard facilities, improving transparency of facility ownership and finances, and examining the growing role of private equity firms as investors in the sector.   

“A proposed federal standard is an important and long-overdue step,” said Megan O’Reilly, AARP vice president for federal health and family issues. “It is unconscionable what so many people experience in nursing homes and the lack of adequate staffing and care. The death and devastation we witnessed over the last three years has been a national tragedy and highlighted the existing shortcomings in nursing home standards.”

The desire for better staffing is widespread among consumers, O’Reilly﻿ noted, with minimum staffing standards in nursing homes supported by 89 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans, according to AARP’s recent family caregiving poll.

However, nursing home industry groups said Friday that staffing shortages will make the new standards unachievable.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA), a national lobbying group representing more than 14,000 long-term care providers, issued a statement calling the rule﻿ “unfounded, unfunded, and unrealistic.”

Some resident advocates also expressed disappointment, saying the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

Toby Edelman, a﻿ ﻿s﻿e﻿n﻿i﻿o﻿r﻿ ﻿p﻿o﻿licy attorney at the Center for Medicare Advocacy, a legal nonprofit working to advance access to health care coverage, said in a statement that the proposed rule “not only fails to implement the President’s directive; it also represents an enormous step backwards.”

A long nursing home battle

Federal staffing requirements for nursing homes haven’t changed in decades despite mounting evidence﻿ that higher staffing levels are linked to better quality of care for residents, including better COVID-19 outcomes. 

Since 1987, federal nursing home law has only mandated that a registered nurse be on duty for at least eight hours a day, and that facilities have licensed nursing services around﻿ the﻿ clock that are “sufficient” to “maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident.” But what counts as “sufficient” is subjective.

A 2001 report for CMS found that at least 4.1 hours of direct-care nursing time per resident per day was required to prevent clinical decline in residents, but no such threshold was ever baked into federal law.

Some states have set their own staffing standards for nursing homes but “with a few exceptions, are nowhere near that recommended [4.1] level” and “in almost every state remain severely low,” concluded a 2021 report by ﻿the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.

The proposed CMS rule only mandates a total of three hours of care per resident per day, which Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, criticized as too low. “By making it so much lower [than the 4.1 standard], it is going to put hundreds of thousands of residents at risk for neglect and abuse every year,” he said. “It is honestly heartbreaking.”

Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, is also “extremely disappointed” with the rule, “which is well below the recommendations of evidenced-based research necessary to ensure that residents are receiving quality care,” she said.

The proposal follows some of the recommendations of a landmark report issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in the spring of 2022. The report recommended that every nursing home have registered nurse coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with additional coverage based on residents’ needs. Those needs should be determined by professional assessments and care plans, it urged.

Industry pushback on staffing

The nursing home industry is objecting to the CMS proposal, arguing that such a mandate is unachievable given the current workforce struggles.

The AHCA statement called the release of the proposal “unfathomable,” given “nursing homes are facing the worst labor shortage in our sector’s history and seniors’ access to care is under threat. This unfunded mandate, which will cost billions of dollars each year, will worsen this growing crisis.”

The industry has lost roughly 155,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A July 2022 report from the AHCA and accounting and consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP found that increasing staffing levels to provide 4.1 hours per resident per day — higher than the three hours CMS is proposing — would cost $10 billion a year﻿.

“It’s meaningless to mandate staffing levels that cannot be met﻿," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, which represents more than 5,000 non-profit aging services providers, in a statement.﻿ “There are simply no people to hire — especially nurses. ﻿"

CMS says it recognizes the workforce challenges, noting in its release statement “the proposed standards take into consideration local realities in rural and underserved communities through staggered implementation and exemptions processes.” It highlighted its HHS Workforce Initiative, which is investing over $75 million in financial incentives “to make it easier for individuals to enter careers in nursing homes.”

Next steps for nursing home plan

CMS has opened a notice-and-comment period for the proposal, where interested parties can weigh in until early November.

When it comes to implementation of the minimum hours of care, CMS proposed it be rolled out in phases, staggered over a three-year period for urban facilities and a five-year period for rural ones.

Smetanka of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care expressed concern about delayed implementation and exemptions. “Residents have gone without necessary care and services long enough,” she said. “We need to do better.”

%{postComment}%

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All