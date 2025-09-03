After experiencing an unexpected financial crisis last fall, Miriam McGhee spent months trying to navigate the challenging and often frustrating process of applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

McGhee, 50, of Lynchburg, Virginia, turned to safety net programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, after the disability benefits she had gotten for 16 years were cut off.

While she continues to fight to have her disability benefits restored, McGhee found navigating the application process for food stamps wasn't a snap.

Members only

Initially she was told her household income – based on the earnings of her husband whom she is separated from – exceeded the eligibility limits by a small amount. “It was like $2 too much,” she says.

McGhee then turned to ﻿a caseworker at Community Access Network for help. “They just told me to keep fighting it, which I did, but it's very time consuming. I understand why [people] give up, because it's mentally stressful and it's emotionally stressful. I'm just blessed that I still have enough juice in my tank to keep fighting.”

It took months to complete the process but McGhee was finally able to get approved for SNAP, which helps people buy groceries, fresh fruit and other essentials to avoid food insecurity that is a rising issue among older adults . Meanwhile, she relied on a patchwork of community food banks and other resources to keep food on the table and survive. Even now, McGhee relies on the food banks for help, because her monthly SNAP allotment doesn’t stretch nearly far enough.

Applying for SNAP can be a difficult and time-consuming process, and applicants like McGhee frequently encounter obstacles or barriers along the way. Those hurdles have caused many older adults to forgo a valuable benefit that supports their health and well-being. According to the health policy research organization KFF, the average SNAP participant received $212 per month in 2023.

Data recently compiled by the National Council on Aging shows that nearly nine million Americans aged 65 and older who are eligible for SNAP aren’t enrolled. On a national level, only 30 percent of eligible older adults are enrolled, but it varies widely from state to state. Enrollment is highest in Rhode Island at 50.8 percent, and lowest in California at 16.7 percent. For California alone, that means more than a million 65+ adults aren't getting SNAP benefits they are eligible to receive.

“It’s shocking and unacceptable to have nine million eligible older adults not enrolled in benefits that can make the difference between them affording food or health care each month,” NCOA president and CEO Ramsey Alwin said when the report was released.

The hurdles of applying for SNAP benefits

“Many individuals have expressed that the SNAP process has become increasingly challenging,” says Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “﻿

While SNAP is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), people apply for benefits through their state agency, as shown in this directory.

According to Vélez, the roadblocks people encounter include: