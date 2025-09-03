Javascript is not enabled.

Are You Missing Out on This Key Benefit for Older Adults?

SNAP is worth an average of $212 per month but more than 9 million people don't enroll

By

Bobbi Dempsey,

 
AARP
Published October 24, 2024
a person scans their credit card at a grocery store
Getty Images

After experiencing an unexpected financial crisis last fall, Miriam McGhee spent months trying to navigate the challenging and often frustrating process of applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

McGhee, 50, of Lynchburg, Virginia, turned to safety net programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, after the disability benefits she had gotten for 16 years were cut off.

While she continues to fight to have her disability benefits restored, McGhee found navigating the application process for food stamps wasn't a snap.

Initially she was told her household income – based on the earnings of her husband whom she is separated from – exceeded the eligibility limits by a small amount. “It was like $2 too much,” she says.

McGhee then turned to ﻿a caseworker at Community Access Network for help. “They just told me to keep fighting it, which I did, but it's very time consuming. I understand why [people] give up, because it's mentally stressful and it's emotionally stressful. I'm just blessed that I still have enough juice in my tank to keep fighting.”

It took months to complete the process but McGhee was finally able to get approved for SNAP, which helps people buy groceries, fresh fruit and other essentials to avoid food insecurity that is a rising issue among older adults . Meanwhile, she relied on a patchwork of community food banks and other resources to keep food on the table and survive. Even now, McGhee relies on the food banks for help, because her monthly SNAP allotment doesn’t stretch nearly far enough. 

Applying for SNAP can be a difficult and time-consuming process, and applicants like McGhee frequently encounter obstacles or barriers along the way. Those hurdles have caused many older adults to forgo a valuable benefit that supports their health and well-being. According to the health policy research organization KFF, the average SNAP participant received $212 per month in 2023.

Data recently compiled by the National Council on Aging shows that nearly nine million Americans aged 65 and older who are eligible for SNAP aren’t enrolled. On a national level, only 30 percent of eligible older adults are enrolled, but it varies widely from state to state. Enrollment is highest in Rhode Island at 50.8 percent, and lowest in California at 16.7 percent. For California alone, that means more than a million 65+ adults aren't getting SNAP benefits they are eligible to receive.

“It’s shocking and unacceptable to have nine million eligible older adults not enrolled in benefits that can make the difference between them affording food or health care each month,” NCOA president and CEO Ramsey Alwin said when the report was released.

The hurdles of applying for SNAP benefits

“Many individuals have expressed that the SNAP process has become increasingly challenging,” says Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “﻿

While SNAP is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), people apply for benefits through their state agency, as shown in this directory.

According to Vélez, the roadblocks people encounter include:

  • Lengthy application procedures﻿
  • Complex documentation requirements,
  • Language barriers﻿
  • Transportation difficulties for in-person interviews﻿
  • Communication barriers between agencies,
  • Accessing vital information

Monica Kelley, public benefits outreach program manager at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, says such obstacles are difficult to navigate.

“Sometimes, these delays can span months,” Kelley says. “When helping guests complete applications, we often have to contact social services on their behalf to advocate. Unfortunately, there are also times when guests have to submit multiple applications because social services didn’t receive the original one or because the guest didn’t receive enough time to gather and submit all required verification documents.”

Obtaining all the required documentation is ﻿a common obstacle. ﻿Some applicants also find it tough to navigate the eligibility criteria and income limitations. ﻿

“I know DHS [Department of Human Services] must have these items, but for people who are already traumatized by food insecurity, poverty, and other things that go hand in hand with it, it creates a fragility to a person’s psyche,” says Cathy May, director of SNAP & WIC Outreach at the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. “I have been food insecure at one point in my life and recall exactly how stressful it was.”

Asset restrictions are a common eligibility issue for older people. Many SNAP applicants are able deduct housing costs that are more than half their net income, increasing their potential benefits. But “for older clients who own their own homes, it dings them because they do not get to use the ‘shelter’ deduction,” May says. “That deduction plays a large part in reducing the income and raising the number of benefits they might receive. My hope is one day we can give seniors shelter credit for paying off their homes.”

May says some older adults may also be saving for their funeral so as not to be a burden on their family, and if those savings are more than the current asset limits it will prevent them from receivin﻿g benefits.

'The frustration is real'

Richard Augustin, 59, of Miami, made repeated attempts to apply for SNAP after losing his job as a shuttle bus driver. He lives alone and has been trying to survive on unemployment while dealing with health issues, including ongoing symptoms of Crohn’s disease and a recent bout of pneumonia.

He struggled to complete online applications due to a broken phone and lack of internet access but had difficulty getting to the county assistance offices in person to get help. When he did manage to submit online forms, he was told he was missing some necessary documents. After abandoning the application process several times, he was finally able to enroll in SNAP after getting assistance from the staff at Feeding South Florida. “They made life easier by helping me out” with the application,” Augustin says﻿. He was relieved to finally get SNAP benefits because his groceries are expensive now and Crohn’s disease limits what foods he can eat.

Despite the initial difficulties McGhee and Augustin persevered. Still, many exasperated applicants simply give up.

“The frustration is real, especially among older adults who might not have the support they need to navigate the process,” says Kelley. “When faced with delays or difficulty understanding the requirements, many just give up before completing their applications. Many [others] give up after going through the entire process just to find out they are only eligible for the minimum benefit of $23.”

Simplifying the process

Community organizations and local nonprofits can help older adults apply for SNAP, but those organizations also need some financial support. By offering grants to nonprofit community organizations, AARP Foundation — a charitable affiliate of AARP — helped more than 52,000 eligible older adults receive more than $105 million in SNAP benefits in 2023. These enrollees received an average of $153 per month in benefits. Learn more about AARP Foundation and SNAP benefits here.

Advocates who work on behalf of older Americans also say there are changes that could simplify the application process. “One of the easiest ways to help families access much-needed SNAP benefits is to allow advocates/navigators to assist families with the application process over the phone,” says Vélez.

Jennifer Teague, director for Health Coverage and Benefits at the National Council on Aging, says removing the resource limit (for assets), increasing the minimum benefit available, streamlining the application process to allow individuals to apply and qualify for multiple benefits at the same time, and reducing the length of the application would all go a long way in improvement the enrollment rates. “Allowing for individuals to complete SNAP interviews via phone and virtual options also reduces a transportation barrier that an individual could face,” she says.

More flexible income and asset restrictions – including allowances for specific situations common to older people – would also be a big help. “I hope that we can apply a credit for applicants who have worked so hard to be homeowners and enable them to receive help in buying healthy foods and not having to skimp on their medications or other necessary items to eat,” says May.

Despite the disheartening numbers illustrated by the NCOA research, there are signs that things may be moving in a positive direction, at least in some areas. “Some states are considering ways to reduce their application length and discussing ways to streamline the application process,” says Teague.

Bobbi Dempsey is a freelance writer who has written about a variety of topics, including health and entertainment, for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Her work has also appeared in ParadeThe New York TimesHarper’s and other outlets.﻿﻿

