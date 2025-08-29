Pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes are on the rise and AARP is advocating for improved auto safety features to protect those traveling on foot.

Overall, motor vehicle deaths are dropping, but pedestrian deaths from auto accidents reached a 41-year high in 2022, the latest data available.

New federal rules proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would make vehicles safer for drivers and for those walking along the street. The NHTSA proposal would establish a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, requiring new passenger vehicles to be designed to reduce the risk of serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians.

AARP supports those proposals but is urging NHTSA to go further. In a Nov. 18 letter to the federal agency, we called attention to the risks to pedestrians, especially older adults who are more at risk of serious injury and death.

"Walking is a component of nearly every trip taken, whether it is the only mode of travel or part of a multimodal trip," David Certner, legislative counsel and legislative policy director at AARP, wrote to the NHTSA in public comments on the new rules. "Incorporating pedestrian safety needs into vehicle design is a critical step toward increasing safety for everyone, including older adults, who are most acutely at risk as pedestrians."

Older adults face higher risk

Adults 65 and older made up nearly a fifth of all pedestrian fatalities in 2022, Certner noted, and are more likely than younger people to die in crashes due to increased frailty. Further, the share of traffic deaths has shifted more toward those outside the vehicle, NHTSA reports, with pedestrian deaths going from 10 percent of traffic deaths in 1996 to a high of 36 percent in 2022.

The proposed standard would establish test procedures simulating a head-to-hood impact. Testers would need to include human-like models of heads, or headforms, to measure the impact, and make sure they are using headforms that represent a diverse range of pedestrians, from a small child to an adult. The rule would also establish performance requirements to minimize the risk of head injuries.

NHTSA estimates the new standard, if adopted, would save 67 lives a year.