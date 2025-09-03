Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Fights for Better Health Care at Home 

A proposed rule on standards for Medicare payments could improve access

By

Emily Paulin,

 
AARP
Published August 30, 2024
two women look at each other and hold hands
Getty Images

A growing number of Americans are opting to age in their homes, as opposed to institutional settings like nursing homes. So, it seems logical that the number of home health visits in America would also be increasing.

But utilization of Medicare’s home health services have generally trended downward over the past five years, according to agency data. In 2023, almost 90 percent of Medicare beneficiaries who qualified for the home health benefit didn’t receive any visits from home health aides.

AARP is urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to strengthen its home health program. On August 26, we submitted feedback to CMS on its proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Home Health Prospective Payment System Rate Update. This proposed rule is a draft of the program’s 2025 rule book, outlining how much funding home health agencies will get from Medicare and what those agencies must do to be eligible for the funding.

In our 14-page letter, AARP calls on CMS to improve access to existing services, expand services offered and increase outreach and education to boost the number of beneficiaries who tap into this home health care option.

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.

“Medicare beneficiaries often face significant, unnecessary barriers to accessing and navigating the home health care services they need,” wrote David Certner, AARP’s legislative counsel and legislative policy director for government affairs. “Addressing these concerns is particularly important as the aging population grows and will need increasing levels of care.” 

Here are a few of AARP’s asks: 

Integrate and support family caregivers

In 2021, roughly 38 million family caregivers in the U.S. provided a combined 36 billion hours of care to an adult loved one in need, according to AARP research. That’s an estimated $600 billion in unpaid labor annually. Their role in the home health care of Medicare beneficiaries is “vital,” AARP wrote in its letter.

AARP supports CMS’ steps to better integrate and support family caregivers in the home health program. For example, we stand behind a proposal to add a measure to a home health agency’s performance review that scores their ability to meet family caregiver needs. We are also backing an expert panel’s recommendation to include family caregivers’ voices in quality reports on home health providers.

“AARP believes a critical component of any policy effort is to ensure that the home health care benefit appropriately incorporates and supports family caregivers voluntarily taking on their role,” Certner wrote.

Improve oversight

The total number of home health care visits per 30-day care period decreased by roughly 20 percent from 2018 to 2023, according to CMS data. Visits from skilled nurses, occupational therapists, home health aides and social workers all declined over that period. The downward trends and lack of clarity around causes and impact “raises real concerns,” AARP wrote.

AARP urges CMS to exercise more oversight to better understand why these dips are occurring. Changes to Medicare’s payment policy in 2020 may have had unintended consequences, we warn, such as disincentivizing ongoing visits for beneficiaries because it’s not as profitable for the agencies.

Monitoring the effects of any changes in payment policy, which have widespread impact on how home health agencies operate, should also be done in real-time, AARP adds.

Fill the data gaps

In our comments, AARP called for more robust data collection to help bolster Medicare’s home health program. We urge CMS to start collecting geographic, racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, sexual orientation and gender information for beneficiaries, so disparities in home health care are more identifiable.

Research shows that Black and Hispanic patients received home health care at lower rates than those who are white, and that socioeconomically disadvantaged patients often wait longer for their first home health care visit. “Barriers to care must be removed to ensure equity in access to care,” Certner wrote.

Join Our Fight to Improve Health Care

Sign up to become an AARP activist on Medicare and other issues important to people 50 and older.

We also applaud CMS’ proposal to start collecting data on housing instability, food insecurity and utility insecurity among beneficiaries, which are social factors that can impact health care.

Read our full letter and learn more about how AARP is fighting to improve health care for people 50 and older.

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

