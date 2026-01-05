2026 Archives: Health and Family

The following documents related to health care concerns of people 50-plus are presented in reverse chronological order.

January

L: On January 5, 2026, AARP sent letters to Senators Blumenthal (D-CT) and Cornyn (R-TX), and Representatives Tenney (R-NY) and Larson (D-CT), endorsing the Essential Caregivers Act. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, nursing homes across the country faced extraordinarily difficult decisions about visitation. While protecting residents’ health was the priority, prolonged separation highlighted the essential role that family connections play in residents’ well-being. This legislation requires nursing homes and inpatient rehabilitation facilities to permit essential caregivers access during future periods of restricted visitation, establishes limits on full lockdowns, and provides exemptions for end-of-life situations so that no resident is forced to spend their final moments without a loved one by their side. (Senate-PDF) (House-PDF)