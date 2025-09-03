The following documents related to health care concerns of people 50-plus are presented in reverse chronological order.

December

C: On Friday, December 6th, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) on a newly proposed Medicare $2 Drug List model. Under the proposed model, participating Medicare drug plans would be able to offer a low, fixed (up to $2 for a month’s supply) copay for a standard Medicare-defined list of generic drugs. This includes drugs that target chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and would ensure that consumers in participating plans have stability and access to critical medications. AARP’s comments focus on ensuring outreach and education efforts for consumers, as well as communication about future updates to the drug list and plan participation. (PDF)

L: On December 4th, AARP, along with a group of organizations representing patients, seniors, and employers, sent a letter to Congressional House and Senate Leadership, calling on them to include S.150, the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act in any legislative and funding packages for the end of the 118th Congress. The bipartisan bill passed out of the Senate under unanimous consent in July 2024 and would encourage more rapid development and patient access to lower cost biosimilars. The letter to leadership emphasizes that this is a key opportunity for Congress to pass the bill before the end of 2024, to increase competition and to allow market forces to lower drug prices for patients who need these life sustaining medications. (PDF)

November

L: On November, 18, 2024, AARP sent a letter to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs Committees endorsing provisions in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act based on the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, the Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement (COPE) Act, and the Expanding Veterans' Options for Long-Term Care Act. The letter urges swift passage of these critical provisions to better support our nation's veterans and the family members who care for them. (PDF)

C: On November 8, AARP submitted comments on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, HHS Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2026. The letter provides feedback in support of several proposals, including expanding access to Navigators and assisters to address medical debt and increased enforcement and consumer protections for those who purchase coverage through Marketplaces against fraud. (PDF)

October

L: On October 31, 2024, AARP sent letters to Senators King (I-ME) and Rounds (R-SD) in support of the Stand Strong Falls Prevention Act of 2024. The Stand Strong Falls Prevention Act would establish an Advisory Committee to make recommendations for programs to address falls prevention, including through home modifications and other services that may improve patient care, mitigate mobility, and functional deterioration. The bipartisan bill would help prevent falls among our nation’s older adults. (PDF)

September

L: On September 27, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Ciscomani (R-AZ) and Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) in support of H.R. 8107, the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-In Programs Act of 2024, legislation meant to ensure continued access to care and support dignity for seniors with disabilities. Currently, Medicaid Buy-In programs, also called “Ticket to Work” programs, give states flexibility to offer, for a monthly premium, Medicaid and home and community-based services (HCBS) to individuals with disabilities capable of full-time employment. Unfortunately, due to an age cap on one of the eligibility pathways, seniors with disabilities risk losing their Medicaid and HCBS once they reach age 65. The Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-in Programs Act of 2024 would remove the age cap, allowing seniors with disabilities to continue to qualify for Medicaid Buy-In and to keep their Medicaid coverage and HCBS after age 65, if they so choose. The bill would also provide planning grants for states for states to prepare a request for a waiver to provide HCBS to individuals who do not need an institutional level of care. These proposals would help ensure that older adults can continue to age with dignity and care.(Senate-PDF) (House-PDF)

L: On September 27, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Kiggans (R-VA) and Kaptur (D-OH) in support of the Care for Military Kids Act (H.R. 8108). The bill would allow members of the Armed Forces on active-duty and their dependents to continue to receive and access Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) when they are temporarily relocated to another state due to their service. This would help ensure continuity of care and enable individuals to remain in their own homes and get the support they need. (PDF)

S: On September 25, Troy Broussard, AARP Kentucky State Director, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans’ Affairs at a hearing on “Everyday Heroes: Supporting the Veteran Caregiver Community.” In his testimony, he discussed AARP’s efforts to support family caregivers, and specifically military and veteran caregivers, through resources, research, and advocacy. (PDF)

L: On September 20, 2024, sent separate letters to Senators King (I-ME) and Rounds (R-SD) and Representatives Budzinski (D-IL), Frankel (D-FL), Kiggans (R-VA), Bergman (R-MI), and Bilirakis (R-FL) in support of the Supporting Access to Falls Education and Prevention and Strengthening Training Efforts and Promoting Safety Initiatives (SAFE STEPS) for Veterans Act of 2024. The bill would help prevent falls among veterans by establishing an Office of Falls Prevention in the Department of Veterans Affairs, establishing a national public education campaign, developing research on evidenced-based falls prevention programs for veterans, helping to ensure safe patient handling and mobility policies, and providing falls risk assessment and fall prevention services for certain veterans. (Senate PDF) (House PDF)

L: On September 20, 2024, AARP sent a letter endorsing a bipartisan resolution supporting the designation of the week of September 22 through September 28, 2024, as “National Fall Prevention Awareness Week.” The resolution will help raise awareness and encourage continued efforts to reduce and prevent falls. (PDF)

C: On September 17, AARP submitted a comment letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee leadership in advance of a legislative mark-up session held on September 18. The letter states AARP’s stance on several bills under consideration by the committee, including strong opposition to a bill that would overturn minimum nursing home staffing standards, support for an extension of telehealth flexibilities in Medicare, support for a hospital-at-home program extension. (PDF)

S: On September 16, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Finance Committee regarding their hearing entitled “Lower Health Care Costs for Americans: Understanding the Benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.” The statement highlights AARP data on the ways that the new prescription drug law is helping older adults to save money and stay healthy. The statement also provides data on the importance of the enhanced premium tax credits that help people purchase health insurance on the Marketplace and calls for Congress to extend the enhanced credits before they expire in 2025. (PDF)

L: On September 14, AARP provided feedback on the Interagency Coordinating Committee on Health Aging and Age-Friendly Communities’ Strategic Framework for a National Plan on Aging. This Strategic Framework is the first step toward the development of a national plan on aging and outlines goals and objectives for addressing key aging issues. AARP previously outlined its vision in “Aging Well in America: AARP’s Vision for a National Plan on Aging,” and our comments in this letter reemphasize our priorities for a national plan on aging. These priorities include unequivocal support for Social Security and Medicare, improving the economic and financial security of older adults, and supporting our nation’s family caregivers. (PDF)

C: On September 9, AARP submitted comments on the proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for calendar year 2025. AARP’s comments largely focus on the implementation of recently created Caregiver Training Services codes to support family caregivers. Feedback was also provided on payment policy changes that impact beneficiary quality of care, such as telehealth and access to dental care. (PDF)

C: On September 9, AARP submitted comments on the proposed Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System for calendar year 2025. Comments focused on beneficiary access to care and inclusion of family caregivers in care delivery. In particular, AARP urged continued use of family caregiver experience to measure health care quality, and supported the use of remote services to improve access to care. (PDF)

L: On September 6, 2024, AARP, along with a group of organizations representing patients, seniors, and employers, sent a letter to members of the House Judiciary Committee calling for action to pass bipartisan legislation in Congress to lower drug prices. The letter focuses on five bills (S. 150, H.R. 6986, H.R. 9070, H.R. 1717, and H.R. 5429) aimed at reducing big drug companies’ anti-competitive patent abuses that artificially extend monopolies and keep drug prices high. The letter urges Congress to enact these bills before year end. (PDF)

August

C: On August 26, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regarding the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Home Health Prospective Payment System Rate Update. AARP’s comments focus on proposed policy changes that directly impact access and quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. Specifically, we emphasized that strengthening home health under Medicare – through improving access to existing services, expanding the offering of services provided through the program, and increasing outreach and education outreach - is necessary to ensuring Medicare beneficiaries have access to the care they need and are eligible to receive. (PDF)

L: On August 16, AARP sent a letter endorsing the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act (S. 4246). The bill expands federal research on menopause and establishes Centers of Excellence so clinicians can better understand and treat menopause. It also establishes a national public health awareness, education, and outreach program to break the stigma around mid-life women’s health. (PDF)

July

L: On July 31, AARP sent a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra expressing concern about the impact of recent cybersecurity breaches in the health care system and urging continued action to protect consumers. The letter calls for rapid notification whenever consumers are impacted, a holistic analysis of IT vulnerabilities both within federally-administered health care systems and commercial entities that handle consumer data, and an examination of current laws and regulations to make sure they are sufficient to protect patients. (PDF)

L: On July 31st, AARP sent a letter to Senators Durbin (D-IL) and Cassidy (R-LA) in support of “The REMEDY Act,” legislation meant to boost generic drug competition by addressing “evergreening,” one of the patent abuse tactics that brand-name drug manufacturers use to thwart generic drug competition. Under current law, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is required to place a 30-month stay on any generic drug application accused of infringing on an Orange Book-listed patent. The REMEDY Act would help to alleviate this problem by narrowing the scope of the 30-month stay to apply to a single, manufacturer-selected patent on a drug. This would allow the FDA to move forward on approving a generic drug application if it is not related to the brand manufacturer’s selected patent. This will help to better ensure that the patent system is used to reward true innovation – not stymie consumer access to more affordable generic drugs. (Senate – PDF)

L: On July 30, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chairman Sanders and Ranking Member Cassidy in support of the Older Americans Act (OAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024 (S. 4776) that the Committee is considering at mark-up and urging prompt passage by the Committee. AARP’s letter addresses provisions in the bill regarding family caregiving, the Senior Community Service Employment Program, Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, a national resource center on the direct care workforce, nutrition and housing services, and authorization levels. (PDF)

C: On July 19, 2024, AARP submitted feedback on a bipartisan OAA Discussion Draft. Our comments thanked the committee for their work in maintaining the Act’s critical services and promoting greater responsiveness to the needs of older Americans through advancements to the areas of family caregiving, nutrition, the senior community service employment program, the long-term-care ombudsman program, direct care workforce resources, and housing supports. (PDF)

L: On July 2, 2024, AARP, along with 107 other signatories, sent a letter to U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Shelley Moore Capito and Representatives Kat Cammack and Seth Magaziner expressing support for the bipartisan Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers (ABC) Act. This bill would help reduce red tape for family caregivers in Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and the Social Security programs. It could help save family caregivers time and reduce the stress they experience while caregiving, as well as make it easier for them to help their loved ones access important benefits for which they are eligible. (PDF)

C: On July 1, 2024, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Part 2 of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program Draft Guidance. AARP’s comments expressed support for the draft and focused on the statutory definition of “qualifying single source drug,” the treatment of orphan drugs in negotiation, confidentiality of proprietary information, and ways to better get the perspectives of patients and family caregivers. (PDF)

June

L: On June 24, AARP submitted feedback to a bipartisan workgroup of the Senate Finance Committee regarding an outline of policy proposals to reform Medicare Graduate Medical Education (GME). The Medicare GME system is responsible for allocating and financially supporting medical residency slots in teaching hospitals. AARP’s comments focused on the need for greater training in geriatric care, the need for enhancements to nursing education, and improvements to how GME is funded. (PDF)

C: On June 14, AARP submitted comments to the Senate Finance Committee regarding a whitepaper on Medicare physician reimbursement. AARP’s comments urge the committee to take the beneficiary’s perspective into consideration when addressing how health care providers get paid by Medicare. In particular, AARP stresses the importance of reimbursement policies that improve quality of care, better incorporate family-caregivers into care delivery, and support primary care providers. (PDF)



L: On June 11, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Senators Marshall (R-KS), Sinema (I-AZ), Thune (R-SD), and Brown (D-OH) endorsing the Improving Seniors Timely Access to Care Act of 2024. The bill would enact a number of consumer protections aimed at protecting Medicare Advantage beneficiaries from inappropriate prior authorization denials. These provisions include new data submission requirements to CMS by Medicare Advantage insurers and a directive to the Secretary of HHS to improve and better streamline real-time and expedited prior authorization determinations. (Senate – PDF)

L: On June 11, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Kelly (R-PA), DelBene (D-WA), Bera (D-CA), and Bucshon (R-IN) endorsing the Improving Seniors Timely Access to Care Act of 2024. The bill would enact a number of consumer protections aimed at protecting Medicare Advantage beneficiaries from inappropriate prior authorization denials. These provisions include new data submission requirements to CMS by Medicare Advantage insurers and a directive to the Secretary of HHS to improve and better streamline real-time and expedited prior authorization determinations. (House – PDF)

L: On June 10, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Spanberger (D-VA) and Molinaro (R-NY) endorsing the Linking Seniors to Needed Legal Services Act (H.R. 8588). The bill would provide grants to states to improve older adults’ access to legal and social services in health care or community settings through the creation of medical-legal partnerships — multidisciplinary teams that combine clinicians with social workers and lawyers —to help protect against elder abuse. Medical-legal partnerships enable hospitals, clinics, and other settings to address the unhealthy social conditions that cause people to return for treatment again and again. (PDF)

C: On June 10, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regarding the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule. AARP’s comments focus on proposed policy changes that directly impact access and quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. In particular, we discuss how quality of care is measured and how to better include family caregivers in care delivery. (PDF)

S: On June 6, 2024, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Aging Committee regarding their hearing entitled “The Older Americans Act: The Local Impact of the Law and the Upcoming Reauthorization.” The statement offered recommendations for how best to build on OAA successes. Specifically, the comments addressed strengthening support for family caregivers, improving food security and reducing social isolation, protecting and strengthening the reach of existing OAA programs, supporting housing stability among older adults, and addressing direct care workforce shortages. (PDF)

May

L: On May, 30, 2024, AARP sent a letter to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the Senate and House Veterans’ Affairs Committees in support of provisions in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act that are based on three bipartisan bills AARP has supported: the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act; Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement (COPE) Act, and the Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long-Term Care Act. The letter urges quick enactment of these provisions to support veterans and the family members who care for them. (PDF)



C: On May 29, 2024, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to their request for information (RFI) on how to better collect and analyze data to improve the Medicare Advantage (MA) program. Our comments focused on three areas where CMS can improve their data collection efforts to better serve beneficiaries – supplemental benefit utilization, total out-of-pocket spending for individual MA beneficiaries, and prior authorization utilization by insurance carriers. (PDF)

C: On May 28, 2024, AARP submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the Fiscal Year 2025 Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) payment proposed rule. AARP’s comments focus Our comments focus on the SNF Quality Reporting Program (QRP), the SNF Value-Based Purchasing Program (VBP), and the proposed revisions to the civil monetary penalties. AARP comments aim to improve the final rule for current and future nursing home residents and their family caregivers. (PDF)

L: On Friday, May 24, AARP signed on to a letter led by the National PACE Association in support of the bipartisan PACE Part D Choice Act, led by Reps. Wenstrup (R-OH2)/ Blumenauer (D-OR3) and Sens. Carper (D-DE)/Cassidy (R-LA). Currently, Medicare beneficiaries in Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) who are not eligible for Medicaid face very high Part D premium costs - the average monthly premium is $1,100+. That is a cost barrier for individuals who would otherwise benefit from PACE. The PACE Part D Choice Act would allow Medicare-only beneficiaries enrolled in PACE to obtain their Part D coverage from either the PACE organization or a marketplace Part D plan, whichever the enrollee decides is best for them. This would financially be a win for consumers and speaks to AARP’s position that consumers should have the choice and freedom to select Rx coverage and health care services that best meets their needs. (PDF)

L: On May 22, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chairman Sanders and Ranking Member Cassidy noting AARP’s endorsement of the Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act (S. 4325) that the Committee is considering at mark-up and urging the Committee to pass the legislation. The bill reauthorizes the Lifespan Respite Care Program, which helps family caregivers caring for loved ones regardless of age or disability, including by providing respite services, training respite workers and volunteers, providing information about and assistance in accessing services, and better coordinating services. Respite care provides family caregivers with short breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. (PDF)

L: On May 22, 2024, AARP sent separate letters to Senators Collins (R-ME) and Baldwin (D-WI) and Representatives Molinaro (R-NY) and Cárdenas (D-CA) in support of different bills they have introduced, respectively, to reauthorize the Lifespan Respite Care Program. The program helps family caregivers caring for loved ones regardless of age or disability, including by providing respite services, training respite workers and volunteers, providing information about and assistance in accessing services, and better coordinating services. Respite care provides family caregivers with short breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. (Senate PDF) (House PDF)

S: On May 16, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions with regards to its hearing on Examining the Dental Care Crisis in America: How Can We Make Dental Care More Affordable and More Available? AARP’s letter urges Congress to make dental coverage more accessible for more people, improve standards for the coverage offered, and increase the available dental health care workforce. (PDF)

C: On May 7, AARP submitted a comment letter to House Ways and Means Committee leadership in advance of a legislative mark-up session held on May 8. The letter states AARP’s stance on certain bills under consideration by the committee, including support for an extension of telehealth flexibilities in Medicare, consideration of family caregiver needs in hospital-at-home program extension, support for pharmacy benefit payment reform and transparency, and opposition to a bill that would undermine nursing home staff training standards. (PDF)

L: On May 7, 2024, AARP sent a letter to all U.S. Senators and Representatives, urging them to reject efforts to roll back nursing home staffing standards that are meant to protect nursing home residents from the devastating impact of inadequate staffing levels. (Senate PDF) (House PDF)

April

L: On April 25, 2024 AARP sent letters to Senators Brown, Collins, and Whitehouse endorsing the Improving Access to Medicare Coverage Act. This bipartisan legislation will help address some of the negative impacts that Medicare beneficiaries can face because of an observation stay in a hospital, especially an extended one. (PDF)

L: On April 16, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Kat Cammack (R-FL), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) endorsing the bipartisan Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers Act. This bill would help reduce red tape for family caregivers in Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security programs, and CHIP. It could help save family caregivers valuable time and reduce the stress they face in their caregiving role. (PDF)

S: On Wednesday, April 10, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee regarding a hearing on Legislative Proposals to Support Patient Access to Telehealth Services. AARP’s comments focus on ensuring access to care and ensuring that telehealth services are of high quality. There is also a focus on how telehealth can benefit family caregivers. (PDF)

March

C: On March 21, 2024, AARP responded to a request for information from the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee regarding the Older Americans Act (OAA). Since 1965, the OAA has supported older adults so they can live at home with independence and dignity, deferring or eliminating more costly institutional services and hospitalizations. Our feedback highlighted the critical role OAA plays in making sure people in this country can age at home, where they want to be, and offered recommendations for how best to build on OAA successes. Specifically, the comments addressed strengthening support for family caregivers, improving food security and reducing social isolation, supporting housing stability among older adults, addressing direct care workforce shortages, and protecting and strengthening the reach of OAA programs. (PDF)

C: On March 15, AARP submitted comments on draft part two comments for the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (MPPP) program to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). This program was created as part of the 2022 federal prescription drug law, and will provide Medicare enrollees with the option to spread their Rx cost-sharing expenses out over the course of the year. The submitted comments focus on outreach and education for consumers, the need for clear and inclusive communications to individuals who may benefit from the program, and operational considerations for pharmacy counter interactions. These elements are critical to ensuring that older Americans, especially those likely to benefit, are aware of the program. (PDF)

L: On March 15, AARP sent a letter to Senators Braun and Casey endorsing the Guardianship Grant Flexibility Act. This bill will help ensure an individual’s due process rights are protected by authorizing federal funds to State court programs to provide legal counsel through law school clinics for people subject to guardianship petitions. It would also allow for students from these schools to serve as guardians ad litem who, separate from counsel, advocate for what is in the individual’s best interest. These are important changes that could have a significant impact on the lives of people going through the guardianship process. (PDF)

L: On March 15, AARP sent letters to Senators Maggie Hassan and Mike Braun, and Representative Jan Schakowsky, supporting the Medical Device Nonvisual Accessibility Act (S. 3621 and H.R. 1328). The bipartisan bill would require the FDA to develop rules requiring that new medical devices with digital displays (such as glucose monitors or insulin pumps) include accessible features for visually impaired users, unless it would change the fundamental nature of the device. AARP’s letter notes how the bill would better allow people with all types of disabilities, including blindness and low vision, to benefit from technologies that help them improve their health, make their lives easier, and promote independent living. (House – PDF) (Senate – PDF)

S: On March 11, AARP submitted a statement for the record for the Ways and Means Committee hearing on Enhancing Access to Care at Home in Rural and Underserved Communities. AARP’s statement focuses on the critical role family caregivers play in helping their loved ones live in their homes and communities, the need to recognize and support family caregivers, and family caregivers and Hospital at Home programs. Often, a family caregiver is the first and closest point of contact in providing care. As the Committee and Congress consider access to care at home, it is essential to consider the implications for family caregivers and the support they need, given their role in the care system. Care at home, the role of family caregivers, and the support they need are inextricably linked. (PDF)

S: On March 7, 2024, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee regarding their hearing entitled The Older Americans Act: Supporting Efforts to Meet the Needs of Seniors. The statement addresses the needs of older adults and their families, outlines key programs and services authorized by the Older Americans Act (OAA), and emphasizes the importance of building upon the successes of OAA programs during the 2024 reauthorization process. (PDF)

L: On March 5, 2024, AARP sent a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Smith and Ranking Member Neal regarding H.R. 7513. AARP urges the Committee to reject H.R. 7513 and, instead, protect the fundamental right of Americans to live in dignity in nursing homes. As we have seen too many times, inadequate staffing levels can have a devastating impact on residents and their families. We must ensure that facilities receiving taxpayer dollars provide the care they are being paid to provide. These basic staffing levels are long overdue. (PDF)

S: AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Committee on the Budget regarding their March 6 hearing entitled How Primary Care Improves Health Care Efficiency. AARP’s comments discussed how investments in primary care – both through a responsive workforce and through thoughtful reimbursement – can yield improved care and lower costs. We urged Congress to support clinicians as well as family caregivers as part of the primary care workforce, and to appropriately pay for primary care services. (PDF)

L: On March 1, 2024, AARP sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services providing comments on the proposed Advance Notice of Methodological Changes for Calendar Year (CY) 2025 for Medicare Advantage (MA) Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies. AARP's comments express support for improvements to Part D that would mitigate premium increases and improvements to the beneficiary shopping experience. Additionally, this proposal will continue to implement the new federal prescription drug pricing law that AARP supported in 2022. We also encourage CMS to enhance its outreach and education efforts so Medicare beneficiaries are informed about the ongoing improvements to their coverage. Regarding MA payment rates, the letter also reaffirms AARP's principles of assuring consumers a robust choice of both traditional Medicare and MA, striving to keep both options strong and on a level playing field. (PDF)

February

L: On February 29, 2024, AARP, along with 104 other signatories, sent a letter to U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Representatives Mike Carey and Linda Sánchez expressing support for the bipartisan Credit for Caring Act (S. 3702/H.R. 7165). The Credit for Caring Act would create a new, non-refundable federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible working family caregivers to help address the financial challenges of caregiving. (PDF)

S: On February 29, 2024, AARP submitted a Statement for the Record for the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health’s hearing titled, “Legislative Proposals to Support Patients with Rare Diseases.” The Statement focuses on two pieces of legislation discussed during the hearing, which attempt to weaken Medicare’s ability to negotiate lower drug prices for the American people. Comments point out that the 2022 drug law already includes protections for certain classes of drugs, and that by attempting to lengthen the time certain drugs are excluded from negotiation, the legislation provides a backdoor opportunity for big drug companies to continue charging desperate patients outrageous prices for drugs they sell in other countries for a fraction of the price. (PDF)

L: On Friday, February 23, AARP sent a letter to Senate and House leadership urging Congress to support crucial outreach and enrollment funding that helps connect low-income Medicare beneficiaries with financial assistance. Funding for the programs authorized under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008 expired in September 2023, and requires congressional action to continue. The funding goes to local entities, such as State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs), and supports their work in identifying and connecting eligible individuals to affordable Medicare coverage. (PDF)

S: On February 22, AARP submitted a statement for the record to the Senate Finance Committee in response to their February 8 hearing titled "Artificial Intelligence and Health Care: Promise and Pitfalls." The statement lays out some of AARP’s major principles for legislators to consider as they develop policy on AI including ensuring that the technology does not discriminate against older people or other protected classes, promoting data privacy, and establishing systems of transparency and accountability. (PDF).

L: On February 21, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Buddy Carter (R-GA) Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) in support of the Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act (H.R. 2880) as approved by the full Energy and Commerce Committee. Currently, some pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) fees are linked to drug prices, which could incentivize PBMs to cover high-priced drugs instead of lower-priced alternatives. This bill would de-link PBM compensation from drug prices and instead require Medicare Part D plans to pay PBMs flat-dollar service fees. This will help reduce potentially misaligned incentives and help reduce costs for Medicare Part D enrollees. (House – PDF)

L: On February 21, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives John Joyce (R-PA) and Scott Peters (D-CA) in support of the Expanding Seniors’ Access to Lower Cost Medicines Act of 2023 (H.R. 5372) as approved by the full Energy and Commerce Committee. This legislation would allow Medicare Part D plan sponsors to make mid-year formulary chances to add biosimilar drugs, which can be a lower-priced alternative to brand-name biologic drugs, provided certain criteria are met. This will help Medicare enrollees to benefit from the latest clinical research and new, more affordable prescription drugs as soon as they become available. (House – PDF)

L: On February 21, 2024, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) in support of the Medicare PBM Accountability Act (H.R. 5385) as approved by the full Energy and Commerce Committee. This legislation would enhance reporting requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), including annual reporting of information about prescription drug dispensing, formulary placement, financial arrangements with consultants, and potential conflicts of interest. It would also allow Medicare to prescription drug plans to audit their PBM for compliance. This increased transparency and accountability will help inform other efforts to lower costs for consumers and taxpayers. (House – PDF)

L: On February 7, 2024, AARP sent letters to Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Mike Carey (R-OH) and Judy Chu (D-CA) endorsing the Connecting Caregivers to Medicare Act. The bill would help inform people about Medicare’s voluntary option for Medicare beneficiaries to allow family caregivers to access their health information through 1-800-MEDICARE. This can make it easier for caregivers to communicate with Medicare to help their loved one or to advocate on their behalf. (House-PDF) (Senate-PDF)

L: On February 5, AARP sent a letter to Representatives Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Mike Thompson (D-CA) endorsing the bipartisan Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act of 2024. This bill would allow for any family caregiver who owns a pre-tax health expense payment account (HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, and Archer MSAs) to use the dollars in that account for the qualified medical expenses associated with either their parents or parents-in-law – in addition to the individual’s spouse and dependents, as allowed under current law. If enacted, it would be an important step to help alleviate the financial challenges that millions of family caregivers experience every day, especially the increasing number of “sandwich generation” caregivers who are simultaneously caring for their parents and their own children. (PDF)

January

L: On January 31, AARP endorsed the We’re Addressing the Realities of Menopause (WARM) Act (HR 6743) introduced by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) and Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN). This bill addresses the stigma and lack of information associated with menopause by developing education and training grants to improve the diagnosing and treating of menopause by health care providers. The bill also creates a public awareness program. (PDF)

L: On January 30, 2024, AARP endorsed the Credit for Caring Act. The bill is being introduced in the Senate by Senators Bennet (D-CO) and Capito (R-WV) and in the House by Representatives Carey (R-OH) and Sánchez (D-CA). Senators Warren (D-MA), Collins (R-ME), Hassan (D-NH), and Murkowski (R-AK) are original co-sponsors. The bill would provide an up to $5,000 nonrefundable federal tax credit for eligible working family caregivers to help offset a portion of out-of-pocket caregiving expenses. (House PDF) (Senate PDF)

C: On January 8, AARP submitted comments on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, HHS Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2025. The letter provides feedback in support of several proposals, including expanding available benefits to those enrolled in ACA Marketplace coverage, harmonizing provider network standards between state and federal Marketplaces, and allowing for the inclusion of adult dental benefits in Marketplace coverage. (PDF)

C: On January 5, 2024, AARP submitted comments on the Proposed 2025 Policy and Technical Changes to Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit Programs (Part D). The letter provides feedback on proposals meant to positively impact the beneficiary experience for both MA and Part D enrollees. These proposals include increased requirements for transparency from brokers and agents engaging with consumers; more frequent notification of available supplemental health benefits under Medicare Advantage plans; and, more flexibility to make small-scale, mid-year changes to Part D formularies that will allow enrollees to access more affordable biosimilar drugs. AARP’s comment letter also supports the proposed implementation of standards for Real Time Benefit Tools, which help prescribers access the information they need to provide the best options for patients’ prescription drug needs. (PDF)