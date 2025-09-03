Javascript is not enabled.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates ‘Much Too Low’ in Nursing Homes, AARP Reports

Uptake of the new vaccines this fall is critical as winter looms

By

Emily Paulin,

 
AARP
Published September 24, 2024

COVID-19 cases and deaths climbed once again in U.S. nursing homes over the summer as vaccination rates continued to lag, a new AARP analysis of federal data found. While the virus has a pattern of surging at this time of year, this year’s case and death rates are tracking higher than those reported at the same time last year. As they do, the percentage of residents and workers that are up to date on vaccinations is less than half of what was reported this time last year.

AARP is urging uptake of the new COVID-19 vaccines ahead of a historically troublesome period for these facilities: winter.

“It is critically important that nursing home residents and staff get vaccinated during the fall to achieve maximum protection for both themselves and all residents living in the facility,” says AARP’s Ari Houser, a senior methods adviser and coauthor of the analysis. “[Winter] has had the highest rate of deaths, cases and other COVID-19 impacts during each year of the pandemic.”

AARP’s Public Policy Institute has tracked COVID-19 data in U.S. nursing homes since June 2020, when this type of data first became available. AARP’s latest analysis looks at three months of recent data from late May to late August.

Every week during that period saw a rise in resident and staff cases compared with the previous week. This surge during late summer and early fall is common, having occurred each year since the beginning of the pandemic. This year’s surge, however, is currently producing higher case and death rates than last year’s surge.

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.

During the most recent monthly period of the analysis, taken from July 29 to Aug. 25, the rates of resident and staff cases increased sevenfold compared with the four weeks ending May 26. One out of every 28 nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the latest monthly period. Resident deaths from the virus increased fivefold, jumping from roughly 100 in the month ending May 26 to roughly 500 for the month ending Aug. 25. 

From July 24 to Aug. 20 in 2023, one in every 47 residents tested positive for the virus nationwide, while roughly 350 resident deaths were reported.

Last year’s surge continued into September though. It’s too early to tell whether this year’s is doing the same, or whether it’s been a surge of similar size to last year’s that just started earlier.

Weak vaccine coverage persists

As cases and deaths rose, vaccination rates didn’t budge. Nationally, just 31 percent of nursing home residents and 10 percent of staff were up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 25, which represents no change since June. It does represent a large drop compared with this time last year, when 62 percent of residents and 25 percent of workers reported being up to date on vaccinations as of Aug. 20.

The current rates “are much too low to effectively prevent COVID-19 infections and deaths in nursing homes,” says AARP’s Houser, who authored a blog in June showing how nursing homes with higher vaccination rates have fared better during the pandemic. Having at least 50 percent of staff and 75 percent of residents up to date on vaccination — which many nursing homes achieved earlier in the pandemic — can significantly reduce the impact of COVID-19 on residents and save lives, Houser found.

But vaccination rates are far off that threshold, AARP’s analysis found. As of Aug. 25, South Dakota reported the highest up-to-date vaccination rate among residents in the county at 48 percent, while Tennessee reported the lowest at 18 percent. Among staff, Washington, D.C., reported the highest up-to-date vaccination rate at 45 percent, while West Virginia reported the lowest at 4 percent. 

Vaccination is particularly important for nursing home residents, who tend to be more at risk of negative COVID-19 effects due to their older age and higher rates of chronic conditions. Living in a congregate setting, often in shared rooms, and getting hands-on care from staff daily increases the risk of COVID-19 spread, too.

Join Our Fight to Protect Nursing Home Residents

Tell Congress to reject any bill that would cut much-needed minimum staffing standards in nursing homes.

More than 188,000 nursing home residents have died from the virus since it first appeared in the U.S. These deaths account for roughly a sixth of the country’s entire COVID-19 death toll to date, even though nursing home residents make up less than 1 percent of the total population. 

AARP is urging all nursing home residents and staff to get the updated COVID-19 vaccines this fall. We continue to support federal and state action to improve vaccine education and availability in these long-term care facilities. 

See how your state performed in AARP’s latest Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, and keep up with AARP’s nursing home coverage.

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

