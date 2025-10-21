Twenty AARP projects have been chosen as finalists in the fifth annual Anthem Awards, which honor purpose- and mission-driven work. These awards recognize stories, videos and other initiatives in categories that range from health and responsible technology to sustainability, environment and climate.

AARP is also a finalist for the Anthem’s nonprofit of the year award.

While a panel of judges selects the gold, silver and bronze winners for each category, readers decide who should win the Community Voice Awards.

Last year, AARP readers awarded the Community Voice Award to the story of Florida couple who run a retirement home for cats.

With your help, AARP has a chance to win Community Voice Awards again this year. AARP nominees up for awards include the story of a Vietnamese refugee who helped design his favorite car, a Ford Mustang; a look at how cutting government programs such as Social Security, Medicare and SNAP may harm older adults; and a medical mystery that reveals why a Minnesota pastor had high blood alcohol levels without taking a drink.

How to cast your vote

To vote, go to celebrate.anthemawards.com and follow the prompts to create an account. Once you're registered, you can follow the voting link below to the award category. Cast your vote by clicking on the “celebrate” button. A pop-up window will ask you to confirm your vote.

Once you’ve voted, you may be asked if you’d like to share on your social media. It isn’t necessary to share on Facebook or X to have your vote counted.

The nominees with the greatest community backing receive the award.

Voting is open until October 30. Winners will be announced on November 18.

The nominees

The full list of AARP nominees is below, with links to AARP stories and their Anthem Award categories.

1. The Dream of a White Mustang

2. How Latina Caregivers Can Build Retirement Security

3. Millions of Americans Will See Prescription Drug Savings

4. Inescapable Intoxication: A Medical Mystery

5. How Cutting Government Programs Harms Older Adults

Read the three stories here: These 7 Adults Depend on their Social Security Payments — and Fear Losing Them; How Medicaid Changes Could Hurt Older Adults; Older Adults Fear Going Hungry If SNAP Benefits Are Cut

6. AARP Social Security takeover

AARP filled its website with stories and videos that highlight the importance of Social Security. See examples below:

Hear from AARP Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond

Learn about 5 Ways AARP Is Fighting for Social Security

Watch: Social Security is My Caregiving Lifeline

7. The Disability Black Women Don’t See Coming

8. Ask Dr. Adam, a health column from a top internist and cardiologist