On Vince Patton’s 17th birthday, his mother and stepfather told him t﻿hey would sign the consent he needed to enlist. The next morning, ﻿the Detroit teenager hurried to the local recruiting office, intent on joining the Navy like his brother. ﻿﻿﻿﻿

On the way, he spotted a sailor entering a recruiting office and followed him in, figuring it must be the place —﻿ only to find that the photos of ships on the wall weren’t Navy gray. They were white or black, and labeled “Coast Guard.”

“I walked into the wrong office, and I had already made eye contact with the Coast Guard recruiter, and he says, ‘Have a seat,’” Patton, now 71, recalls. ﻿﻿

Too embarrassed to walk out, he explored the room as the recruiter finished a phone call. He came across an article about a 1952 Cape Cod rescue in which four Coast Guardsmen in a 36-foot lifeboat saved 32 people from a shipwrecked tanker amid a raging nor’easter."I read this and I said, ‘Wow,’ ” says Patton. “The Coast Guard recruiter stopped his phone call, looked at me and said, ‘I guarantee you can do something like that in your first four years in the Coast Guard.’ That’s when I decided to join the Coast Guard.”

Vince Patton re-enlists in the Coast Guard in 1976. Courtesy Vince Patton

At boot camp, Patton told a career counselor he aimed to become master chief petty officer — the Coast Guard’s highest‑ranking enlisted post. His company commander overheard, assumed he was being a smart aleck, and ordered him to do 50 push-ups. “The day you become master chief petty officer is the day I walk on clouds,” the commander said.

Twenty-six years later, in 1998, Patton proved him wrong﻿ —﻿ rising through communications and personnel roles to become the first Black service member to hold the post. ﻿