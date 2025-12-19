Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Wrong Turn That Led Coast Guardsman Vince Patton to the Top

A chance recruiting‑office mix‑up set his course to reach the service’s highest enlisted rank

By

Aaron Kassraie,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 19, 2025
generic-video-poster

On Vince Patton’s 17th birthday, his mother and stepfather told him t﻿hey would sign the consent he needed to enlist. The next morning, ﻿the Detroit teenager hurried to the local recruiting office, intent on joining the Navy like his brother. ﻿﻿﻿﻿

On the way, he spotted a sailor entering a recruiting office and followed him in, figuring it must be the place —﻿ only to find that the photos of ships on the wall weren’t Navy gray. They were white or black, and labeled “Coast Guard.”

“I walked into the wrong office, and I had already made eye contact with the Coast Guard recruiter, and he says, ‘Have a seat,’” Patton, now 71, recalls. ﻿﻿

Too embarrassed to walk out, he explored the room as the recruiter finished a phone call. He came across an article about a 1952 Cape Cod rescue in which four Coast Guardsmen in a 36-foot lifeboat saved 32 people from a shipwrecked tanker amid a raging nor’easter."I read this and I said, ‘Wow,’ ” says Patton. “The Coast Guard recruiter stopped his phone call, looked at me and said, ‘I guarantee you can do something like that in your first four years in the Coast Guard.’ That’s when I decided to join the Coast Guard.”

vince patton raising his hand during his coast guard re enlistment
Vince Patton re-enlists in the Coast Guard in 1976.
Courtesy Vince Patton

At boot camp, Patton told a career counselor he aimed to become master chief petty officer — the Coast Guard’s highest‑ranking enlisted post. His company commander overheard, assumed he was being a smart aleck, and ordered him to do 50 push-ups. “The day you become master chief petty officer is the day I walk on clouds,” the commander said.

Twenty-six years later, in 1998, Patton proved him wrong﻿ —﻿ rising through communications and personnel roles to become the first Black service member to hold the post. ﻿

Most Popular

﻿'Low diversity﻿' and early barriers

﻿In the mid-1970s, about 7 percent of Coast Guard members were Black, according to the Coast Guard’s Historian Office. Patton says that when he arrived at boot camp in Cape May, New Jersey, in 1972, only a handful of the recruits in his 60-person company were African American, and he was the only Black trainee in radioman school.﻿ ﻿﻿

﻿That limited representation coincided with the prejudice Patton encountered in everyday situations. He remembers one encounter after he’d dined at a nice local restaurant with three of his peers . ﻿

vince patton wearing a coast guard uniform, standing beside a sign for radio man school
After completing radio school, Patton's first major assignment was a mayday call from an injured Soviet sailor.
Courtesy Vince Patton

“This lady pulls up in a station wagon, and she says, ‘Are you guys going to the Coast Guard base? I’ll drop you off﻿.’﻿ As I got ready to get in the car, the lady told me in all kinds of negative, derogatory terms [to] ﻿get my hands off of her car."

Patton’s friends stood up for him, telling her she had no right to treat him that way. “These guys, they looked at me that I’m one of them. They didn’t look at me that I’m the Black kid that hangs out with them. I’m one of them,” he says. “There were lots and lots of barriers that I had to deal with.”﻿

On his first posting, Patton says, his chief was initially skeptical of his abilities and pushed him hard on the ship. Rather than being discouraged, he sharpened his skills﻿, getting faster and more accurate at Morse code and tightening his radio procedures.﻿ ﻿His first major assignment came during a mayday call for a seriously injured Soviet sailor — a tense Cold War situation that, as Patton recalls, required close coordination with the United Nations. Patton took the call and maintained steady circuit communications until the crew could complete the rescue. Impressed, the captain told him, “You’re the best person for this job, and I’m keeping you on it.”

Making history at the top

From 1998 to 2002, Patton served as the ﻿master ﻿chief ﻿petty ﻿officer of the Coast Guard, advising the ﻿commandant on key issues affecting enlisted personnel, such as career development, quality of life and morale. Over the course of his career, he earned numerous honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, awarded for “exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility.”

vince patton posing for a portrait in his coast guard dress uniform
Patton became the Eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard in 1998.
Department of Transportation

Well before he reached that peak, Patton worked on ways to help his peers maximize their potential. He prioritized improving conditions for enlistees and later developed a protocol to help all Coast Guard members rise as he had, incorporating clear, actionable feedback into an evaluation system that had been based solely on numerical ratings. ﻿He also made evaluations collaborative, so enlistees and their evaluators work in tandem to map the growth and readiness needed for the next level, while improving the evaluator’s leadership too.

“You join this organization for any number of reasons. Let’s ensure that you meet that particular obligation of what you want to do,” he adds. “I think that is why the system is still successful today﻿.”

‘Failing’ at retirement​

Patton retired from the Coast Guard in November 2002, but he jokes that he has “failed at retirement.” Since leaving the service, he has earned a master's degree in theology, taught ethics at the University of California, Berkeley, and worked for organizations that help service members transition to civilian careers.

Today, he mentors the next generation through the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, serving on its national board, and supports junior ROTC cadets at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School — his alma mater — through a scholarship in his name.

Through it all, Patton says, he’s been guided by the Coast Guard’s core values — honor, respect and devotion to duty — and his own “three P’s.”

“People, passion, performance﻿ —﻿ and that’s it. That’s what says who I am.”​

%{postComment}%

Aaron Kassraie writes about issues important to military veterans and their families for AARP. He also serves as a general assignment reporter. Kassraie previously covered U.S. foreign policy as a correspondent for the Kuwait News Agency’s Washington bureau and worked in news gathering for USA Today and Al Jazeera English.​ ​

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All